Atea: IT Grows During A Pandemic

There are better buying alternatives from a valuation and dividend safety standpoint, but Atea is a "BUY" at this time.

While troubles still exist, I consider Atea appealing in general at this time - and my stake is still "healthy".

The company has an appealing ownership structure, generous dividends and an excellent exposure to problem-resistant public sectors across all of the Nordics.

Atea ASA (OTC:ATAZF) is an interesting company. Combining very aligned shareholders, including 9% governmental ones, with a business that's expanded to encompass all of the Nordics including a massive exposure to the appealing and resilient public sector makes, as I see it, for an interesting case.

That's why years ago, when the stock was actually on sale (similar to the price today actually), I pumped massive amounts of capital into the stock, forming a 2.5% stake on today's portfolio (it was much more back then). My YoC for this position based on the 2019 proposed dividend is nearly 7%, and despite the crash we've experienced, my position is still very much at a profit here.

Much like other businesses across the world, Atea has been affected by coronavirus. However, because it's an IT company, the effects are interestingly diverse in positives and negatives.

Let me show you what I mean.

Atea - How has the company been doing?

So, when I presented Atea to you, I made it clear that it's an IT company with appealing diversification in terms of geographies...

(Source: FY18 Report)

...and in terms of customers, encompassing both private and public ones. It's not your typical IT-company but combines the sale of both IT software products with IT hardware products with support plans for large organizations. Its business idea is the complete solution-oriented customer approach. You can read more about it in this article.

While for people from other parts of the world this may seem fairly obvious, and you may wonder what the big deal is - the big deal is in part the degree of the market that the company has in our parts of the world. The local presence combined with the breadth of services makes for a very interesting appeal.

So, 1Q20 is the latest report we have.

Company revenue was in line YoY, especially considering the challenging business environment and dropped only 100M NOK (9B NOK in total)

Sales of Software and services were up (6.7% and 5.7% respectively), despite COVID-19.

Gross Profit improvement from 1.9B to 2.0B YoY, with gross margin improvement of nearly 100 bps.

Net debt/EBITDA ratio of 0.4X, making Atea one of the least indebted software firms in our geography, with over 2.6B NOK available under current loan covenants.

On the negative side, we have:

Reorganization costs in Denmark of 51M DKK, changes of managing director and rationalization of 67 employees plus related writedowns and provisions.

Slow start to the 1Q20 sales due to COVID-19 with a low public order backlog - though sales started picking back up in March.

Continuing shift to software and service solutions, making hardware less and less relevant for Atea's mix.

We're splitting reportables into geographical areas. By that basis, we're looking first at Norway, which constitutes with Sweden the company's largest market/s.

(Source: 1Q20 Presentation)

The positive part about service sales is of course that they typically require less overhead and working capital than hardware sales, making profit margins somewhat "easier" to achieve. We've seen this in Norway, with significant EBIT improvements. In Sweden, the trend was unfortunately negative due to lower overall product revenue. Only service revenue was up, and it wasn't enough to offset a negative 8.8% YoY development in EBIT.

Denmark continued in its negative trend, but things are slowly turning around. The company's cost efficiency program showed effects with operating costs down almost 4.5% YoY.

(Source: 1Q20 Presentation)

The star of the show was Finland, which showed some truly impressive results, marred only slightly by the nearly 10% increase in operating expenses - though this could be expected given the overall increase in revenue and services.

Baltics were negative due to rising personnel costs, such as salaries, across the region. While product sales and profit continue to rise, expenses still rise somewhat faster, so a 2.2% revenue increase YoY was followed by a 17% drop in EBIT due to higher costs.

As we've discussed previously, Atea is at its core an extremely cyclical business with a business model I've not found in any other IT company. Their annual cash flow cadence is so concentrated/volatile that the company sells receivable to maintain its cash position and lessen seasonal fluctuations in its working capital. Typically, the company is cash-dry by 4th Quarter, with increases in the first and second quarters.

What about COVID-19?

The impact from the pandemic has been broad, but Atea sees this as an opportunity as well. It's taking advantage of the pandemic to:

Perform massive IT investments, as well as support and develop a more remotely-operated workforce. 80% of the company is working from home.

Performed severance of 100+ employees during the first quarter.

500+ employees placed on furlough but supported by their respective government.

1500+ employees have accepted a 10% temporary pay cut, including all of the top management.

Enjoy lower OpEx in the shape of travel costs, events, and meetings.

Renegotiated payment terms with vendors.

This has led to:

Increased YoY sales, up by 10%

Continued traction for the company's services despite the headwinds currently experienced by the industry.

High continued order inflow, ahead of last year.

The fact is, the continued 60% exposure to the public sector acts as a natural buffer to any and all headwinds of this shape - governments continue working and paying their bills. Another 25% of revenues is from large corporations, which also continue working in some way, and paying their bills. This means that a total of 85% of Atea's revenues can be considered well above typical levels of safety.

It is therefore sad that Atea has decided to, more due to political pressure, I believe, postpone the dividend decision to a later date in 2020. Usually, the company's generous 7% dividend is paid out in 2 installments, but the May installment will not be paid at this time. In the AGM, the board received the power to at a later date decide regarding the payout of the annual dividend.

I deem it very likely that such a payout will be made once things have calmed somewhat with regards to the pandemic, but the fact that they decided it shows what sort of dynamics companies in the Nordics consider when deciding their dividends.

This need to be considered prior to investing.

In closing, however, Atea is doing just fine. Sales are up and the company sees no change in demand (perhaps even going up) despite a brutal pandemic. The balance sheet remains very strong with very low debt, and the company's public client base means that any access to liquidity will be easy for Atea, as long as it looks like this.

In the end, Atea is a company I know well. Why? Because I've worked in the public sector as well, both in procurement and other parts that have had contact with Atea. I know the company's appeal in their vertical integration, size, and offerings which combined with their local presence across the regions is something that competitors can't measure up to. I'm comfortable with the company in the long term. You may believe that in this age, municipalities value cost control above local proximity - and to an extent, you'd be right. Atea however, manages to combine acceptable costs on an international scale and blend it with appealing geographical proximity in a way that isn't matched by many IT companies in the entire Nordic Region.

That is the key reason Atea is doing well.

Atea - What's the valuation?

Atea's valuation, much like other companies at this time, remains appealing for potential investors. S&P Global analysts are expecting next year to be the year when earnings, Denmark included, normalize, and some of the headwinds disappeared, resulting in a nearly 70% increase in company Annual EPS (Source: S&P Global).

The current stock price for Atea is around 90 NOK/share, which is on the low end for the street price targets for the company at this time. Current targets, which have been affected by coronavirus, range between 83 to 125 NOK/share, indicating an upside to analyst expectations if nothing else.

Current P/E-multiples are impacted by the uncertainty in current earnings, giving the picture that Atea isn't, following a short period in March, all that undervalued. In terms of book value, however, where the company typically trades at multiples of 3-4X, the current price has come down to 2.7X.

(Source: TIKR.com)

This of courses isn't enough to justify interest - so let's move on.

At an expected EPS of 7.57 per 2021E, the company is currently trading at P/E-levels closer to 11.5X, with most IT-companies typically trading at significant overvaluation closer to 20-30 times earnings. This does not even include that Atea is an extremely generous dividend company, currently at 7%+ yield.

Even if we consider that the expected rise in EPS may be false and use an average of the last few years EPS, during which the company was increasingly impaired by its Denmark operations, this comes to around 5.0 and gives the company a current P/E of 18 - not as appealing, but still lower than local IT peers. I would also like to clearly point out that Atea has managed earnings much closer to 6-7 NOK/share over the past 20 years, making these past few years more of an anomaly than a trend.

So while 7.5 NOK/share may be optimistic, given the cost controls now implemented and reduction in costs, I do believe EPS to trend toward a 5-6 NOK/share level until 2021, bringing the P/E at a price of 90 to 15X. For an IT-company with this sort of customer base, I believe this to be significantly undervalued. I consider Atea's operations and recession-resistant customer-base to be worth at least 20 times earnings in the longer term, giving Atea a potential upside of 33% at today's valuation, to a price target of 120 NOK/share for 2021.

Thesis

My targets and thesis may seem uncharacteristically optimistic compared to how I usually calculate. However, investors in Atea often fail to realize just how resilient its customer base is, and how homogeneous and comfortable 60% of its customers are. I've never been worried about the company's customer base and its ability to generate profits for Atea.

What worried me deeply was the Denmark debacle, as such things in Sweden have the potential to make the company "blacklisted" from public procurements and processes. Had this happened to Atea, the company would have probably become a sell.

However, the company has righted the ship and installed fresh controllers and management in Denmark. Things are, despite the Pandemic, starting to look better.

I've been well-compensated over the years for holding my Atea shares. At times, my position has been up to over 50% including dividends. The company is worth much more than what is being paid on the market today, and because of that, I take comfort in the fact that it will rise again eventually.

The thesis is complicated. Atea is a class 4 company without any sort of doubt. To invest in this prior to any of the other quality, class-1 companies I write about is not something I would advise - nor is it something I currently do. It's certainly a higher-risk proposition than others I feel comfortable making.

That being said, you're being rewarded with yields of 7% from a majority-customer base that cannot shut down, cannot 'not pay' its bills, and will exist going forward, no matter what happens. There is a potential short-term downside, but the long-term prospects are truly excellent.

So, with that said - I'm comfortable with my Atea exposure and won't buy more here. I'm also considering the quality companies I write about more buyable than Atea - but I wanted to point this opportunity out to you as something that "exists", should you be interested.

Atea, despite everything, is a "BUY.

Stance

I consider Atea to be 33% undervalued to 2021E results and due to its company characteristic, a potentially appealing investment with a "BUY".

