Enterprise Products Partners: Why I Am Maintaining My Buy Rating

Between the 10.0% yield, 3-4% annual DCF growth, and 3.2% annual valuation multiple expansion, units of Enterprise Products Partners are poised to exceed my annual total return requirement of 10% over the next decade.

What's more, Enterprise Products Partners is trading at what I believe to be a 27% discount to fair value and offers an adequate margin of safety.

Despite the risks, I believe the company's investment-grade balance sheet and well-versed management team position the company well in the second half of the year and beyond.

The simultaneous supply and demand shock in energy has led to Enterprise Products Partners' stock plunging 33% since I covered the company in February against the S&P 500's 13% decline.

Enterprise Products Partners' distribution has been a source of stability in an unstable and uncertain operating environment, having frozen its quarterly distribution for the time being at $0.4450/unit.

Given that the global economy has been rocked by the COVID-19 pandemic and ensuing shutdowns around the globe, it is arguably more important than ever to focus on the highest-quality stocks within beaten-down sectors such as midstream.

Using I Prefer Income's filter, I specified for a yield of greater than 7%, earnings and distribution growth of greater than 3%, as well as a payout ratio of less than 80% of DCF, which helped me to narrow the database of midstream/MLPs from 66 to just 5.

Today, I'll be revisiting Enterprise Products Partners' (EPD) distribution safety and growth potential since I last covered the company in February, discussing recent operating results and risks associated with an investment in Enterprise, and examining the valuation aspect of an investment in Enterprise at the current price compared to its fair value.

Enterprise's Distribution Coverage Provides A COVID-19 Buffer

While I always believe an investor should examine the safety of a stock's underlying dividend and growth potential, this is especially true when the stock is yielding 5 times what the S&P 500 is as is the case with Enterprise.

According to Enterprise's Q1 2020 earnings press release, Enterprise generated $1.55 billion in DCF during Q1 of this fiscal year against $980 million of distributions paid to unitholders, for a DCF coverage ratio of just under 1.6.

Given that Enterprise's DCF coverage ratio is over 1.5 and the company maintains an investment-grade balance sheet, this provides a significant buffer for Enterprise to continue paying a distribution as oil and natural gas demand gradually pick up in the months ahead and the excess supply is consumed.

Due to the fact that Enterprise's DCF would need to decline by more than a third to reach the point where the distribution isn't covered, I believe that Enterprise's distribution remains relatively safe for the foreseeable future and the probability of a distribution cut remains low.

With that in mind, I'll turn my attention to the growth potential of Enterprise's distribution going forward.

When I factor in that Enterprise's distribution is rather well covered and the payout ratio will likely remain static over the long term, I believe that distribution growth will roughly track whatever DCF growth the company is able to produce during that time.

Given that I believe 3-4% annual DCF growth is a realistic estimate for the long term, I believe a 3% long-term distribution growth rate will manifest itself for Enterprise unitholders.

Enterprise Still Possesses An Investment-Grade Balance Sheet And Superior Management Team

All things considered, Enterprise reported decent operating results for Q1 2020, which can be summed up by Co-CEO Jim Teague's opinion of the current situation in the most recent earnings call below:

I have been through many cycles in my life, but I have never seen anything like what we are going through now. Demand literally fell off a cliff in March, seems like it was overnight. As demand cratered, our good buddies Russia and Saudi Arabia piled on by pumping an additional 4 million barrels a day of crude oil into the market and the result was what no one would have ever guessed, negative price crude oil. At Enterprise, we immediately adjusted to this reality. Our operations people have gone into a managed cost mode. Co-CEO Jim Teague

When someone with decades of industry experience weighs in on an industry development as Mr. Teague did a couple weeks ago and indicates that they have never seen anything like what is currently occurring, it's particularly noteworthy because times like these are what define the overall quality of a company.

If a midstream company is able to survive in the midst of simultaneous supply and demand shock, then surely it is a company that will be able to thrive during just about any other time span, which is what I like to see from my holdings as an investor.

Delving into the operating results of Enterprise's earnings call, Enterprise's adjusted EBITDA declined 0.4% from $1.986 billion in Q1 2019 to $1.979 billion in Q1 2020.

What's more, Enterprise's DCF declined 4.5% from $1.628 billion in Q1 2019 to $1.554 billion in Q1 2020.

While these results may sound disappointing, an investor needs to keep in mind that the last several weeks to a month of the company's results factored in the impact of the stay-at-home orders throughout the United States and the world that were implemented primarily during March.

As further evidence of this, one only needs to look at the fact that according to the Energy Information Administration or EIA, "global petroleum and liquid fuels consumption averaged 94.1 million barrels per day, a decline of 5.8 million b/d from the same period in 2019."

Adding to the woes of the demand shock that I referenced above, were the decisions from Saudi Arabia and Russia to pump another 4 million b/d of crude into the market, which created supply shock.

Although the full impact of the COVID-19 stay-at-home orders will be felt in Q2 of this year and Enterprise's adjusted EBITDA and DCF will be materially lower, the encouraging news is that the short-term outlook in the second half of this year and, especially, into 2021 appears much stronger as demonstrated by the EIA's outlook below (though I acknowledge Brent crude prices don't directly apply to Enterprise's customers as WTI crude is the more pertinent benchmark in this case, there is a correlation between the prices of Brent and WTI):

EIA expects prices will average $23/b during the second quarter of 2020 before increasing to $32/b during the second half of the year. EIA forecasts that Brent prices will rise to an average of $48/b in 2021, $2/b higher than forecast last month, as EIA expects that declining global oil inventories next year will put upward pressure on oil prices. Energy Information Administration

Although Enterprise's customers will be challenged in the near term with the average WTI price expected to be $30.10 a barrel this year due to the supply and demand issues, EIA is predicting that as economic activity resumes in the weeks and months ahead around the world, the excess supply of crude will be depleted and demand will begin to return to 2019 levels. It's this rationale that leads EIA to believe that crude oil will average $43.31 a barrel in 2021, which is a much more sustainable level that will allow Enterprise's E&P customers to return to profit.

Another piece of encouraging news is that despite the aforementioned challenging business environment for Enterprise, the company managed to generate $916 million in FCF, which Enterprise defines as "cash flow from operations minus investing activities plus any contributions from non-controlling interest," according to Co-CEO/CFO Randy Fowler in Enterprise's Q1 2020 earnings call.

Given that Enterprise paid out $980 million in distributions during Q1 2020, virtually all of the company's distributions were covered from FCF alone, which significantly reduces the company's dependence on debt to fund its distribution, leading me into my next point.

While 2020 will be a difficult year for Enterprise, the company is taking the necessary actions to weather the COVID-19 induced storm and come out on the other side of it stronger.

Given that Enterprise will see material declines in its cash flow, this prompted management to reduce its 2020 spending forecast by $1 billion, from $3.5-$4.0 billion to $2.5-$3.0 billion to improve the company's cash flow situation.

Enterprise expects lower capital spending to continue into 2021 and 2022, which will offset any lingering impact of COVID-19 during that time, allowing FCF to remain strong considering the circumstances.

As illustrated in the slides above, Enterprise will be deferring or canceling spending on a number of projects to adapt to the current operating environment and preserve its liquidity.

Supporting the argument that Enterprise is doing everything in its power to maintain enough liquidity to withstand the current operating environment, Enterprise recently did a $1 billion credit facility to raise its liquidity to nearly $8 billion, according to Co-CEO Jim Teague in his opening remarks in Enterprise's Q1 earnings call.

Looking ahead to the future, Enterprise's $6.9 billion of major capital projects that are under construction demonstrate that the company is also making the investments necessary to provide future growth once energy demand stabilizes and excess supply is depleted.

Enterprise's significant liquidity combined with its net consolidated leverage ratio of 3.3 (which is right around the company's 3.5 target area of debt to normalized EBITDA ratio) position the company well to withstand the difficult operating environment.

Taking into consideration Enterprise's decent operating results when adjusting for the widespread economic impact of COVID-19, Enterprise's investment-grade balance sheet, and management's actions that show a commitment to maintaining liquidity/a strong balance sheet, I believe Enterprise is capable of being a long-term investment that meets my total return requirements if acquired at the right price.

Risks To Consider:

While Enterprise is among the highest quality MLPs in the midstream industry, that doesn't shield Enterprise from the numerous risks that go along with its operations, which is why I will be discussing several key risks associated with an investment in the stock.

The first risk facing Enterprise and arguably the most important risk that the company is facing in the near term comes as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting supply/demand shock in energy commodities (page 40 of Enterprise's most recent 10-K and page 76 of Enterprise's most recent 10-Q).

Although Enterprise derived 88% of its gross operating margin from fee-based contracts in Q1 2020 per slide 6 of Enterprise's First Quarter 2020 Earnings Presentation and earnings are generally 80-90% fee-based according to Co-CEO Jim Teague in Enterprise's Q1 2020 earnings call depending on the commodity price and spread environment, Enterprise is exposed to material counter-party risk in the near term.

While I anticipate that demand for oil and natural gas will pick up in the second half of this year and return to 2019 levels by sometime next year, the excess supply of energy will weigh down energy prices until it is depleted.

Although this reality likely won't significantly distress the financials of the 78% of Enterprise's top 200 customers that were investment-grade rated or letter of credit backed as of late April 2020 according to the above slide Enterprise's Earnings Presentation and Co-CEO/CFO Randy Fowler in Enterprise's Q1 2020 earnings call, some of those that are unrated may face difficulty meeting their financial obligations to Enterprise, which the company may not be able to recover.

In addition to the potential issue of lost revenue from a defaulting customer, Enterprise would also need to find another customer to offset the impact of lost volumes of the financially distressed customer, which would take a while to find if that volume and revenue would ever be able to be regained.

While Enterprise is financially positioned to handle the counter-party risks facing it in the immediate future, any widespread manifestation of defaults could adversely harm Enterprise's financial results.

Another risk facing Enterprise is intense competition within the midstream industry (page 41 of Enterprise's most recent 10-K).

It is possible that advances in the feasibility and efficiency of renewable energy technology in the years ahead in combination with continued investment in midstream energy infrastructure could lead to an overcapacity in midstream energy infrastructure, which would force the likes of Enterprise to lower contract rates to retain customers and attempt to take customers away from competitors.

One final notable risk to Enterprise is the fact that the industry the company operates in is often opposed by environmentalists and subject to disruptions in development projects and operations as a result of lawsuits (page 45 of Enterprise's most recent 10-K).

One recent example of this that I have referenced in past articles on several occasions is that of the legal challenges by environmentalists against EQM Midstream Partners' (EQM) Mountain Valley Pipeline to obtain federal permits.

The initial February 2018 forecast on completion of MVP was that the pipeline would be completed by the end of 2018 at a cost of $3.5 billion, but due to legal opposition, MVP isn't expected to be online until the end of this year at a cost of $5.3-5.5 billion.

Examples such as this support the concern that even if projects such as MVP do eventually come online, it is often years later than initial estimates at significant cost overruns. If major pipeline projects continue to face significant legal opposition and encounter cost overruns and delays, this could make it much more difficult for midstream companies such as Enterprise to meet their growth targets, which would also weigh on distribution growth.

Even though I have provided a discussion pertaining to a few key risks facing Enterprise, the above is by no means a complete discussion of Enterprise's risk profile. For a more thorough discussion of the risks associated with an investment in Enterprise, I would refer interested readers to pages 40-61 of Enterprise's most recent 10-K, page 76 of Enterprise's most recent 10-Q, and my previous articles on Enterprise.

Enterprise Is A Blue-Chip Trading At A Deep Discount

Although Enterprise is what I would consider a blue-chip as a result of its investment-grade balance sheet, strong track record, and its experienced management team, it's important that investors acquire units of the company at or below fair value for optimal yield and total return potential.

For this reason, I'll be using two valuation metrics as well as a valuation model to determine the fair value of units of Enterprise.

Source: I Prefer Income

The first valuation metric that I will use to arrive at a fair value for units of Enterprise is the yield to historical yield.

Enterprise's current yield of 10.00% is significantly higher than its historical yield of 5.75%, which suggests that the company is undervalued given that its long-term operating fundamentals remain relatively intact in spite of the short-to-medium-term impact of COVID-19 on energy consumption.

Factoring in a reversion to a yield of 7.00% and a fair value of $25.43 a unit (which I believe adequately takes into account the risks facing Enterprise), units of Enterprise are trading at a 30.0% discount to fair value and offer 42.9% upside from the current price of $17.80 a unit (as of May 10, 2020).

The second valuation metric that I'll utilize to approximate the fair value of Enterprise's units is the price to EBITDA relative to the historical price to EBITDA ratio.

Enterprise's current price to EBITDA on a TTM basis of 4.80 is significantly lower than its historical price to EBITDA ratio of 7.32.

Assuming a reversion to a roughly middling price to EBITDA ratio of 6.00 and a fair value of $22.25 a unit, units of Enterprise are priced at a 20.0% discount to fair value and offer 25.0% of capital appreciation from the current price.

The valuation model that I will be using to assign a fair value to units of Enterprise is the dividend/distribution discount model or DDM.

The first input into the DDM is the expected distribution per unit, which is simply the annualized distribution per unit. In the case of Enterprise, that amount is currently $1.78.

The next input into the DDM is the cost of capital equity, which is another term for the rate of return that an investor requires on their investments. While this often varies from one investor to another, I require a 10% rate of return because I believe that is ample reward for the amount of time and effort that I spend researching investment opportunities and occasionally monitoring my investments.

The final input into the DDM is the long-term distribution growth rate or long-term DGR.

Unlike the first two inputs into the DDM that require nothing more than data retrieval and subjectivity, accurately forecasting the long-term DGR requires an investor to consider numerous factors, such as a stock's payout ratios (and whether those payout ratios are positioned to expand, contract, or remain the same over the long-term), earnings growth potential, the strength of a stock's balance sheet, and industry fundamentals.

When I take into consideration that Enterprise's payout ratios are positioned to remain roughly the same over the long term, I believe it is reasonable to expect a 3% long-term DGR because that will roughly match what I'm expecting in terms of long-term annual DCF growth.

Upon plugging the above inputs into the DDM, I am left with a fair value of $25.43 a unit once again, which again implies that units of Enterprise are trading at a 30.0% discount to fair value and offer 42.9% upside from the current price.

When I average the three fair values above, I compute a fair value of $24.37 a unit, which indicates that units of Enterprise are priced at a 27.0% discount to fair value and offer 36.9% of capital appreciation from the current price.

Summary: Enterprise Provides A Safe Distribution And Ample Total Return Potential

While Enterprise's streak of 62 consecutive quarterly distribution increases came to an end with the most recent dividend announcement, Enterprise is positioned well to resume distribution increases once demand for energy picks up and the excess supply begins to dwindle.

Although the next quarter will undoubtedly be the worst one in years for Enterprise as some weaker customers become insolvent and file for bankruptcy, I believe a sustained recovery in commodity prices will begin in the second half of this year and extend into next year.

Fortunately, Enterprise possesses an investment-grade balance sheet, well-covered distribution, and experienced management team to weather the storm in the meantime.

Adding to the case for an investment in Enterprise, is the fact that the stock is trading at what I believe to be a 27% discount to fair value based on data sourced from I Prefer Income and the DDM.

Between the 10.0% yield, 3-4% annual DCF growth, and 3.2% annual valuation multiple expansion, units of Enterprise Products Partners are poised to exceed my annual total return requirement of 10% over the next decade.

As a result of my rationale above, I maintain my buy rating on units of Enterprise and the stock is my second largest holding in terms of distribution/dividend income in my portfolio.

