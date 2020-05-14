Copa Looks Like One Of The Emerging Market Airline Survivors

Copa looks significantly undervalued if business scales back up to 2019 levels over the next four years and if mid-single-digit revenue growth and low-double-digit FCF margins are reasonable, long-term assumptions.

How quickly leisure and business customer behavior returns to normal is a key variable, but Copa also has some opportunities to gain share from struggling airlines (including the bankrupt Avianca).

This is unprecedented territory for airlines. While recessions, war, and natural disasters have led to airlines grounding some or all of their fleets for relatively brief periods of time, nothing like Covid-19 has been seen in living memory on a global scale. Copa Holdings (NYSE:CPA) has grounded its entire fleet, and it's hard to say what demand will look like for the remainder of 2020, but Copa has the wherewithal to survive this and emerge on the other side still capable of generating attractive, long-term results.

Obviously, there is tremendous uncertainty when it comes to modeling Copa now. Following management's guidance for capacity additions in 2020 is a good starting point, but nobody really knows what the virus will do, what global infection rates will be like, what governments will do in response, and how quickly people will be willing and able to resume air travel. Although I believe humans are very resilient and global travel will get back to normal in a few years, there's a great deal of uncertainty in the interim, and Copa has to survive that before the long-term health of the global air travel market is even a relevant driver.

Decent Results Before The Lockdown

Copa had been scaling back capacity as the Covid-19 outbreak worsened, but it all came to a close in late March when Panama closed its borders to foreign travel and Copa subsequently grounded its entire fleet.

For what it matters, Copa's first quarter was better than expected, with a double-digit beat on operating income that once again highlights management's skill in scaling capacity to demand and managing costs. Even with the unexpected costs associated with the sudden shutdown, ex-fuel CASM growth was just 8% in the quarter.

Revenue declined 11% yoy, with revenue per seat mile up 3.5%, load factor down about two points year over year, and available capacity down about 14%. Costs per available mile rose about 4%, with ex-fuel costs up 8% and fuel costs down 6%. Operating income fell 12% and EBITDAR declined 9%, with margin up almost a point to nearly 28%.

To Finish First, First You Must Finish

I believe Copa's ability to survive this crisis is the first factor investors must consider.

As part of the cash preservation strategy, management is deferring or canceling all non-essential capex for 2020. Management drew down $145 million from short-term lines, closed a $350 convertible note offerings, and added $150 million in additional short-term undrawn capacity. Management also noted that it had $600 million in unencumbered assets that it intended to pledge to add more revolving credit capacity (with an expected LTV of around 60%), although it doesn't sound as though the company is looking to pledge all of that right away.

Based upon the company's quarter-ending cash position, the subsequent convertible note offering, and the capacity to leverage additional unencumbered assets, I believe Copa has about 18 months of no-fly liquidity. Management has said that it does not expect to seek or receive any sort of government assistance (and I'm not sure how much Panama could or would do). There may be other options available to extend that 18-month window, but honestly if we're talking about 18 months of Copa not flying, I don't know what the global economy or stock markets would look like on the other side.

For its part, management is preparing to resume flights in June, starting off with only about 12% of the capacity it had in the prior year. Management will ramp that up as the year progresses, to a targeted 40% of prior-year capacity by December, but obviously all of those numbers and projections are conditional and subject to Covid-19 infection rates, government travel policies, and customer demand.

All things considered, I believe Copa is in relatively good shape. In addition to its long-demonstrated cost discipline, the company's hub-and-spoke model should really shine now given the flexibility it offers over point-to-point networks.

I'd also note that we've already seen a major LatAm airline bankruptcy, with Avianca declaring bankruptcy earlier this week. That Avianca would go bankrupt in this crisis is not so surprising. While the company had been making some progress on restructuring efforts, and had add United Continental (UAL) as a partner, the company was still in shaky condition. With about one-third of Copa's routes overlapping with Avianca and the potential to pick up some business over the longer term, this is probably a net positive for Copa, though I expect Avianca will re-emerge from bankruptcy at some point.

The Outlook

Modeling Copa's return to operations and a normalization of air travel is an exercise in guesswork and I won't pretend otherwise. While Copa isn't going to get the help that some of its rivals are (Brazil's BNDES is reportedly offering convertible debt to aid Brazilian carriers), it also doesn't need it. It also has a fundamentally strong business model that has been stress-tested over many years, including a global financial crisis. Granted, nobody knows what that business will look like post-Covid-19, but I believe Copa management has shown that it can design very profitable routes and very effectively scale capacity in response to demand. I don't believe that will change.

I believe Copa will return to 2019 levels of revenue in 2023, but could get back to 2019 levels of EBITDAR more quickly (possibly even as quickly as 2022). Those projections assume both a relatively quick path back toward to pre-Covid-19 behaviors as well as some incremental gains from carriers that don't make it. Cash flow modeling is complicated by the company's capacity needs and Boeing's (BA) future production schedules; Copa will still eventually need the 737 MAX planes it was planning to buy, but the timing of those purchases is difficult to predict. Given where Copa's capacity was before the outbreak, I'm assuming purchases in 2022-2024.

The net result of my modeling assumptions is a long-term revenue growth that is now around 4% (including the nearly 70% drop this year), with FCF margins getting back into the double digits in a few years and improving further down the road. I still believe mid-to-high teens FCF margins are possible, but it's going to take longer.

The Bottom Line

Between discounted cash flow and a margin-driven EV/EBITDAR approach, I believe Copa shares are significantly undervalued today and priced for a mid-teens annualized long-term total return. There's always a risk of "garbage in, garbage out" when modeling, but I believe that Copa has the liquidity to survive this crisis and the management acumen to return to profitable growth relatively quickly when demand and government policies normalize. Clearly there are risks that "normal" will take much longer to achieve, but I believe the compensation for those risks is more than adequate now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.