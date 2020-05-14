Free Yourself From Dividend Prison Selling Naked Puts On CoreCivic

You can add to that income by selling naked puts against the right REIT.

A quick reminder: a naked put is has no offsetting position, such as a short position, or lacks the requisite cash to purchase the stock if put to you. A cash-secured put is one in which you do have the cash need to purchase the stock if put to you.

We will refer to this strategy as "naked" because we are not instituting a short position.

As a reminder, with naked puts one sells the right for another investor to "put," or sell, a chosen stock to you at a chosen price (strike price) on or before a chosen date (expiration date).

Our success in this arena comes from selling naked puts against stocks that we believe are already at or below intrinsic value, and that we would be happy to own for the long-term.

That is - stick with value stocks.

That way, if the stock is put to us, we are happy to own it - and at a lower price than had we purchased it at the current price (which we are still free to do, of course).

Ideally, you have chosen the proper set of variables such that the stock is not put to you and you simply collect the premium.

We are not in a normal market. So we have an opportunity to pick up some quality stocks at value prices, and get the benefit of higher premiums because of volatility.

We have a selection of about 400 stocks that we regularly follow and have so for more than seven years.

You should follow your turn. You will recognize trading patterns after a while. You will understand why the market perceives certain stocks the way it does and know the reason why a stock sells off, creating even more value.

Thesis

Prison REITs are a great business to own. That's been true for a long time, because prisons are always going to have customers. That's unfortunate from a societal standpoint, but from an investor standpoint, it makes for good trading. Indeed, legendary investor Peter Lynch always said that investing in distasteful businesses was one of the strategies that led to his market-beating returns.

CoreCivic Inc. (CXW) operates 50 correctional and detention facilities, 43 of which it owns, with a total capacity of 73,000 beds. It owns and operates 29 residential reentry centers ("halfway houses") with a total capacity of 5,000 beds. It also leases 28 owned totaling 2.4 million square feet.

Core Civic owns or controls via lease some 58% of all privately owned prison beds in the United States, and manage nearly 39% of all privately managed prison beds. It is currently the second largest private owner and provider of community corrections services in the nation. It is also the largest private owner of real estate used by U.S. government agencies.

When it comes to investing, there are few investments that are better than owning part of oligopoly. The barrier to entry is incredibly high in this business. That's the thing about prison stocks - you can't just put up some bars and walls and get into the prison business. It not only takes a ton of capital, but you must contract with some government entities in order to secure occupancy.

Unlike a hotel, prisons aren't a come-and-go-as-you-please business. The only entity that can put someone into a prison is The State. If you don't have The State as a customer, you don't have a prison.

Thus, much of the business is balancing supply and demand….and demand is always high because the government does not have the resources to build, maintain and run private prisons. It is much easier to outsource.

From a macro standpoint, the crime rate has been either stable or declining, but prisons are very odd when it comes to macro conditions. They operate more like timeshares than retail, because convicted criminals go to prison for long periods of time. Some are even there for decades. So capacity is always going to be near-full over the long-term.

CXW stock sold off from $17.50 per share all the way down to $8.30 at its nadir - more than 30%. It has since recovered to $11 as of Tuesday.

While not the value it was in late March, we like CXW at this price. CXW has consistent business, and very low interest expense, so it is far less vulnerable to cash flow problems.

CXW stock trades at a forward P/FFO of 5.55. Total interest expense is only $90 million per year on $1.9 billion in debt - barely 2.5%. It is only about 5% of gross revenue.

Valuation Rules

What do we consider a value stock? Does CXW stock qualify?

When it comes to REIT stocks, we look at P/FFO.

With respect to longer-term value, we feel a comfortable margin of safety for REITs is usually 20% below average of the entire equity REIT sector or the specific sector the stock inhabits.

This chart courtesy of S&P Global Market Intelligence shows the trend for all equity REITs is above 15 - almost 3x CoreCivic's current valuation. Prison stocks have always traded at a discount….but not this much of a discount!

Risks

There are risks to be aware of when selling naked puts and for CXW stock, specifically.

The primary risk is regulatory. In mid-2016, the Obama Administration tried to move the government away from private prison use. The stocks cratered. Because private prisons are a political football, a Democrat-led administration could cause serious harm to the sector via fiat. Once President Trump reversed Obama's plan, the stocks sprung back to life, so one can see the risk.

This is also true for the states that CoreCivic serves.

The second largest risk is concentration of clients. The federal government generates about half of CXW's revenue, so budgetary changes could harm CXW. The lease arrangements with the US Government allow it to vacate the facilities before lease expiration with no recompense or recourse. Leases account for 10% of revenue.

While CoreCivic owns a lot of market share, competition could always impact revenues. Because so many contracts depend on government bids, competitors could undercut CXW and steal business. Because CXW debt is secured by its properties, defaults could result in the loss of the property and ability to generate revenue from them.

Actionable Conclusion

What puts can we sell with CXW stock at $11 as of Tuesday close?

The June $10 puts are going for about $0.35 each. This is a modest 3.4% return for holding the position for 5 weeks, which annualizes to 35% per year.

If put to you, you will be buying CXW stock at the equivalent of $9.65 per share, which is about a 13% discount from even this low price and you get a whopping $1.76 annual dividend to boot, which would mean a 15% dividend.

For those who want to wait a little bit longer to see how the economy shakes out, the September $10 puts are also going for about $1.25.

If put to you, you will be buying CXW stock at the equivalent of 8.75 per share, a discount of more than 20% from this point, and you'll own CXW stock at a P/FFO of just about 4.4 , which is well below the long-term average

Finally, for the most conservative choice, January's $9 puts also sell of about $1.60 per share.

You would earn 16% on your money, but in the process you'd be hedging your CXW stock bet all the way down to $7.60 per share - well below its recent panic low - and owning it at a P/FFO of just 3.6.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.