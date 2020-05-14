Free Yourself From Dividend Prison Selling Naked Puts On CoreCivic
About: CoreCivic, Inc. (CXW)
by: Financial Freedom Institute
Summary
Generating income can be difficult in the low rate environment.
REITs are one way to generate dividends.
You can add to that income by selling naked puts against the right REIT.
CoreCivic presents a value opportunity for this strategy.
A quick reminder: a naked put is has no offsetting position, such as a short position, or lacks the requisite cash to purchase the stock if put to you. A cash-secured put is one in