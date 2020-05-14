Roper Technologies: Software Version Of Berkshire Hathaway

Roper has compounded its free cash flow at an annual rate of 16%, which is roughly similar to the compounding rate of its stock price in the past 10 years.

Roper Technologies Inc.'s (NYSE:ROP) stock price has outperformed S&P 500 over the past 10 years, returning 495% compared to the S&P's 153%. This is mainly due to the strong cash returns on investments generated by Roper and the ability to find reinvestment opportunities in the form of acquisitions. Besides having a strong capital allocation track record, the company has a strong financial position to weather any operational difficulties due to its strong free cash flow generating ability. The company also appears to be fairly priced, given its strong operating characteristics.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Roper has a strong acquisitive track record

The company grew its free cash flow from $337M in 2009 to $1.4B in 2019, compounding at an annual rate of 16%. The company focuses on using the free cash flow generated from its existing companies to acquire high-quality businesses. The company looks for software companies that have a low capital intensity, high gross margins, and leaders in their niche. After acquiring these companies, Roper provides some internal improvement guidance to its companies from their leadership team. With its highly decentralized governance structure, Roper has guided its companies and expanded its overall gross margins from 53% in 2010 to 64% in 2019.

(Source: Latest 10K)

Roper Technologies provides an advantage over other software companies in the reinvestment equation. Most software companies have high free cash margins, but little opportunities to reinvest their cash to compound future returns. However, Roper actively seeks acquisitions that are cash-accretive to their overall company. Moreover, the company has accumulated a large pipeline of acquisitive opportunities due to its sourcing capabilities and acquisition philosophy.

This form of acquisition resembles that of Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B), where Warren Buffett uses free cash flow generated form companies like See's Candies to acquire other favourable companies. Given Roper's long track record of compounding free cash flow at a high rate, it is likely that the management has strong capital allocation skills for software companies.

Roper's acquired companies have high switching costs

The company actively operates a portfolio of roughly 45 businesses, with acquisitions and divestments to improve the quality of the portfolio. Even though these businesses are sometimes very different, Roper does not seek to derive synergistic opportunities with these companies. Roper's main objective is to earn a high cash return on investment and use excess cash for more high-quality acquisitions.

These acquired businesses are usually a leader in their niche market, with strong customer intimacy and an intense focus on solving their problems. Being in a niche software space, these market leaders tend to have higher switching costs than average software companies.

One segment of Roper's portfolio is application software, which makes up 30% of the company's revenues. In the application software segment, customers generally do not want to switch software if the implemented software already serves its intended purpose. One of Roper's companies is Aderant. Aderant provides comprehensive management software solutions for law and other professional services firms. These firms would not want to risk lost productivity for employees switching to new software. Furthermore, switching might lead to operational risk, which increases the reluctance for these firms to switch from Aderant. In its network software segment, Roper's companies generally have 95% retention rates and 85% recurring revenue.

Valuation

Based on relative valuation, Roper Technologies appear to be overvalued based on consensus EV/Revenue and EV/EBITDA multiples. The company's consensus EV/Revenue of 7.8x is higher than the median figure of 4.7x. Roper's EV/EBITDA of 22.3x is also higher than the median of 19.9x. However, Roper Technologies has much better fundamentals than its peers. Its consensus EBITDA margin and revenue growth of 35.1% and 0.2%, respectively, are better than the median of 25.3% and -10.4%, respectively. Hence, potential investors in Roper will be paying a higher price for a better company based on financials.

(Source: Atom Finance)

Investment risks

As Roper gets larger, it is inevitable that the company would not be able to compound at past rates of return due to the lack of opportunities. The companies that Roper seeks are usually niche market-leading software companies. As the free cash flow that Roper generates becomes larger, it will become more difficult to allocate to companies that meet their cash ROI return criteria.

There is also a risk that management might make mistakes in assessing the economic returns or overpay for these companies. However, with their excellent track record and strong culture, it is likely that they have a robust system in place to reduce the chances of these mistakes.

Roper's long history of generating free cash flow strengthens its financial position

Due to the acquisitive nature of the company, Roper naturally has a large goodwill figure of $10.8B. However, it simply represents the premium that Roper pays above the acquired company's book value, which provides little economic insights.

The company has $710M in cash, $602M of short-term debt, and $4.6B of long-term debt. Roper should not be facing any liquidity issues as it has sufficient cash to repay its short-term debt. It also generated $1.4B in free cash flow in 2019, so it provides sufficient liquidity for future repayments. Having a long history of producing free cash flow also allows the company to easily raise capital should any issues occur in the future.

(Source: Latest 10K)

Takeaways

Roper Technologies has a strong track record of acquiring leading software companies that produce high free cash flows. These free cash flows are then reinvested into companies that produce even more free cash flow and the cycle repeats. From this process, Roper has compounded free cash flow at a fairly high rate.

There are some risks involving mistakes in identifying target companies and paying too much. However, the company has a strong management team, and its balance sheet appears strong to handle any potential issues. Roper also appears to be fairly valued. Its higher multiples are justified by stronger operating characteristics.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.