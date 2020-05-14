The Time May Be Ripe For JPY To Strengthen Against USD

It has been a roller coaster ride for USDJPY since the beginning of 2020. USDJPY started the year trading at 108.63 and managed to trade till a high of 112.28 near the end of February before it took a nosedive and carved a low of 101.18 in the second week of March, and at the point of writing, USDJPY is trading at 107.18 level. The interest rate differential has shrunk significantly ever since the Fed slashed rates by 150 bps during March in response to the COVID-19 crisis. It is increasingly important to consider other macroeconomic factors such as trade balance, inflation dynamics, as well as other short-term drivers to take cues from in terms of navigating where USDJPY may be heading next.

Divergence between USDJPY and SPX Index, coupled with unresolved headwinds

Looking at the short-term drivers for USDJPY, we observe a slight divergence between USDJPY and SPX Index as seen in Figure 1. We see USDJPY tracks closely with the SPX Index, but recently, we do see that the relationship has kind of broken down, with SPX Index and USDJPY moving in the opposite direction.

Figure 1: Author's Calculation

The SPX Index tumbled on Tuesday as investors took profit and started to weigh in on the second wave of virus infections as well, as there would not likely be a treatment or vaccine in place by late August or early September. Furthermore, as certain countries across the globe started to lift containment measures, we are starting to see a rebound in new coronavirus cases and not forgetting other resolved headwinds such as trade war as well as the 2020 US Elections. This should potentially increase the demand for safe haven such as JPY, and the fact that the positive relationship between USDJPY and SPX Index has broken down recently should keep USDJPY upside limited moving forward.

Trade balance for Japan could be skewed towards surplus for Japan while deficit for the US

Moving into trade balance, the plummeting crude oil prices should affect the import values for Japan as mineral fuels constitutes approximately 22% of all Japanese imports. It may be difficult to predict the actual overall trade balance for Japan as both imports and exports could have declined, given the current suspension of international trade. With oil prices at depressed levels, the trade balance for Japan could be skewed in the direction of a trade surplus thanks to the sharp decline in imports going forward. The increase in Japan's trade surplus from lower crude oil prices may contribute to some JPY appreciation pressure.

Figure 2

Source: Trading Economics - United States Goods Trade Balance

Figure 3

Source: Trading Economics - Japan Balance of Trade

While we look at the trade balance of the US as seen in Figure 2, it has registered trade deficits, and since May 2019, despite the trade deficit has narrowed from USD 75.2 to 59.7 billion in February 2020, the latest trade deficit figure has widened again to USD 64.3 billion in March 2020's data. While the coronavirus crisis is still the main focus for financial markets, when the crisis abates, markets may start to begin to shift the focus on the trade deficits and the greatly expanded national debt in the US, which may not be supportive for USD bulls. In addition, should the US dollar become too strong, the possibility of any dollar jawboning could also be supportive for USDJPY lower going ahead.

Deflation risk in Japan cannot be ruled out

After examining the trade balance figures, we will be looking at inflation specifically for Japan. According to the April summary of opinions at the Monetary Policy Meeting from Bank of Japan, the board members are concerned that the economy could slip back into deflation. According to the April summary, one member said that, given the current situation where there is a concern that the economy might fall into deflation, fiscal and monetary authorities can further cooperate with each other regarding their policies. The word deflation was used three times in April's summary of opinions compared to zero times in March's summary of opinions. Apart from that, the board also projected its key inflation gauge CPI (all items less fresh food) to be at -0.7% to -0.3% for fiscal year 2020 as seen in Figure 4.

Figure 4

Source: Bank of Japan - CPI (All Items Less Fresh Food) Forecast

While inflation ticked lower in the US, the minutes to the March FOMC meeting stated that "in both scenarios, inflation was projected to weaken, reflecting both the deterioration in resource utilization and sizable expected declines in consumer energy prices." Thus, with the Japanese economy leaning toward deflation, the currency with the lower rate of inflation is theoretically more likely to see a future strengthening, which could drive USDJPY lower.

Conclusion

To conclude, after examining from short-term factors such as funding conditions in cross-currency swaps nearly fully normalized, the divergence between SPX Index and USDJPY, together with unresolved headwinds, the medium-term factor where potential trade balance surplus in Japan is compared to trade deficit in the US, and longer term factors such as deflation risk in Japan, it seems that the time may be ripe for JPY to strengthen against USD going forward.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in USDJPY over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.