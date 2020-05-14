Omeros: Some Concerns Remain... As Do Opportunities

The company's quarterly report had some Covid19 impacts and two potential large catalysts are on the horizon.

Today, we are circling back and revisiting the investment case on Omeros (OMER) after this 'Tier 3' concern posted quarterly results on Tuesday. Like so many biotech/biopharma names, sales from its approved compound Omidria were impacted by the impacts of Covid19. Fortunately, these revenues look like they will be delayed not lost as these types of elective surgeries are necessary and will eventually happen. We also update investors on the status of two items that will determine the direction of the stock for the rest of 2020 in the paragraphs below.

Company Overview:

Omeros Corporation (OMER) is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical concern that two main assets; Omidria and OMS721. Currently the stock trades just above $14.00 a share and sports of market capitalization of $800 million.

Omidria:

This is a phenylephrine and ketorolac intraocular solution that was approved for use in 2015 during cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement to maintain pupil size by preventing intraoperative miosis (pupil constriction) and reducing postoperative pain.

OMS721:

The main potential value of Omeros is a late stage asset also known as narsoplimab. This compound is a monoclonal antibody or MAB targeting mannan-binding lectin-associated serine protease-2 (MASP-2), a protein involved in the activation of the complement system, a branch of the body’s immune system that destroys and removes foreign particles and is engaged in the body’s inflammatory response. OMS721 is currently being evaluated in the treatment of five diseases that are all the result of complement system dysfunction. Three of these indications are advanced in development.

First Quarter Results:

The company posted a loss of 41 cents a share, a bit under the consensus. Revenues rose some eight percent on a year-over-year basis to $23.5 million. This was over $6.5 million under expectations. This miss can be attributed directly to the Covid19 lock downs which put almost all elective surgeries on hold throughout most of the country in March. The first quarter is historically the slowest quarter of the year for Omidria sales, and approximately 45% of first quarter revenues come in March. Obviously this was a big hit. However, cataract surgeries may be delayed, but will eventually happen. This is not cosmetic surgery when the individual may change their mind after all. The environment is already changing for the better for Omidria sales in the second quarter. Hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers in 36 States have already resumed ordering Omidria from the wholesalers as these states begin their 'economic restarts'.

The bigger looming issue is whether Omidria will maintain its 'pass through' status with Medicare Part B at the end of September. If not, this could impact approximately 55% of sales of Omidria going forward.

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet:

Wednesday morning Maxim Group assigned a new Buy rating and $25 price target on Omeros. Yesterday, H.C. Wainwright reiterated their Buy rating and $34 price target on OMER. The company ended the first quarter with $54 million in cash on the balance sheet. It also has a line of credit enables Omeros to borrow up to the lesser of 85% of their outstanding eligible accounts receivable balance or $50 million. This line of credit currently remains untouched.

Verdict:

There are two major catalysts on the horizon for Omeros. The first is maintaining pass through status for Omidria. If an investor reads through the conference call transcript, management appears very confident this will happen. Moreover, it will be for a five year period, not the current two year extension. If this does occur before the summer is out, this will remove a huge potential headwind for Omeros, and should trigger a significant rally in the stock.

In addition, it appears that the rolling Biologic License Application or BLA for OMS721 remains on track to be completed sometime in the third quarter, another potential catalyst. Management did also say that Covid19 is not impacting any of its other trials going on within its pipeline development.

Option Strategy:

After a decent run up into Q1 results, the stock of OMER has sold off approximately 15% since those numbers hit. To add to a position in what I think is an undervalued name, one can execute an option strategy like the one that follows. Using the December $15 call strikes fashion a Buy-Write order with a net debit in the $10.55 to $10.70 range (net stock price - option premium). Liquidity is solid and the order shouldn't take long to execute. This strategy provides decent downside risk protection and also a potential approximate 40% return by year even if the stock barely climbs back to the $15 level.

