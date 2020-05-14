Boeing's Backlog Pain Is Just Beginning

Between the company's ballooning debt load and the likelihood of a slow recovery, Boeing stock is unattractive despite the big year-to-date decline in the share price.

Boeing is cutting output dramatically, but production rates may need to go lower still. This will weigh heavily on cash flow over the next several years.

Many orders on the books will be deferred indefinitely and can't be relied upon for projecting future production rates.

Boeing's order backlog for commercial airplanes shrank by more than 500 units in the first four months of 2020.

Boeing (BA) delivered just 50 commercial jets last quarter, down from 149 a year earlier, as the 737 MAX grounding continued to take a toll on the struggling aerospace giant. Yet the COVID-19 pandemic had only a modest impact on Boeing's Q1 deliveries, as travel demand didn't collapse until March for most regions outside China.

April was far worse. Earlier this week, Boeing reported that it delivered just 6 commercial jets last month, including a mere 4 passenger models: 3 787s for United Airlines (UAL) and a single 787 for American Airlines (AAL).

Meanwhile, the company's backlog continued to shrink. It logged zero new orders in April, while it removed more than 200 aircraft from its firm backlog due to order cancellations and the removal of orders that are unlikely to be completed due to certain airlines' financial woes. That reduced its firm backlog to 4,834 commercial airplanes, down from nearly 5,900 at the beginning of 2019. Unfortunately, the erosion of Boeing's backlog over the past year barely begins to capture the extent of the pressure the company faces.

Order numbers vs. delivery timing

Boeing bulls might argue that despite more than 500 net cancellations in 2020, there are still plenty of orders in Boeing's backlog. After all, the company planned to deliver about 900 commercial jets last year, prior to the 737 MAX debacle, so 4,834 firm orders would represent more than five years of output at peak production rates.

However, as the past few months have shown, orders can disappear just as easily as they are created. Struggling airlines could be forced to cancel orders, and in the current environment, many could go out of business entirely. Moreover, some orders may remain on the books while being deferred repeatedly such that they don't contribute to supporting production plans.

For example, United Airlines ordered 25 Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY) A350-900s in 2010, with deliveries scheduled to run from 2016 to 2019. In 2013, it ordered 10 more and switched to the larger A350-1000 model but delayed the first delivery to 2018. In 2017, it switched back to the A350-900, added another 10 orders, and pushed back the first delivery until 2022. And late last year, United deferred the first delivery of the 45 A350-900s on order all the way to 2027.

Thus, while Airbus' reported backlog of A350 orders from United Airlines has grown by 20 units since 2010, the first delivery is even further in the future today than when the order was initially placed a decade ago. Many analysts doubt that United will ever take a single A350.

This issue is not unique to Airbus. For example, the Boeing 787 backlog includes 9 orders from Nigeria's Arik Air and 10 from the Iraqi government (for Iraqi Airways). Both orders have been on the books for more than a decade, with zero deliveries so far. With the COVID-19 crisis likely to reduce air travel demand for an extended period of time, many more of Boeing's orders are likely to shift to the right indefinitely. They aren't firm in any meaningful sense.

Dangerously low widebody backlog

In a reversal from 2019, plunging demand for widebody jets may be Boeing's biggest problem today, eclipsing the 737 MAX's issues. In recent years, widebody jets (and particularly the 777 and 787 families) have been key cash-flow drivers for Boeing. Last year, Boeing delivered 45 777s and a record 158 787 Dreamliners.

However, Boeing now faces shrinking backlogs for both models. It has just 355 firm orders for the 777 family and 509 firm orders for the 787 family. Furthermore, most industry insiders (including Boeing's management) expect long-haul international travel to recover much more slowly than short-haul demand. In response, Boeing announced last month that it will slash 787 production to a rate of 10/month later this year and to 7/month by 2022, while cutting 777 production to 3/month next year.

Even this may not be sufficient. For one thing, the 777 and 787 backlogs are filled with orders from struggling Middle Eastern airlines. Emirates, Etihad Airways, and Qatar Airways together account for 86 787 Dreamliner orders and a stunning 205 777s. Most of these aircraft were ordered to support ambitious growth plans that weren't succeeding even prior to COVID-19. Between the direct impact of COVID-19 on international air travel demand and the damage to regional economies from low oil prices, all three carriers are likely to defer orders.

Additionally, with massive numbers of jets grounded worldwide, it will take a long time for order activity to resume, particularly for pricey widebodies. If Boeing manages to deliver all the jets it plans to produce, it will burn through about half of its 787 backlog by the end of next year while creating a glut of unneeded aircraft. The alternative could be even worse: Boeing may end up carrying a substantial amount of undelivered widebody inventory over the next couple of years as customers try to avoid taking aircraft that would go straight into storage.

It's also worth noting that order deposits and predelivery payments were big drivers of Boeing's cash flow in recent years. With order activity slowing to a crawl and output falling, this source of cash could dry up for several years, aggravating near-term cash burn.

Speculative 737 MAX orders abound

Ironically, the 737 MAX is back to being the better part of Boeing's commercial jet portfolio. While there have been some delays in the recertification timeline due to COVID-19, no new technical issues have arisen for a while. As a result, it appears likely that the type will be recertified in the second half of 2020. (Late summer is the best guess at present.)

For all its problems, the 737 MAX still has a big backlog of over 3,800 firm orders. That said, there are a lot more deferrals and cancellations on the way, beyond the most obvious risk of customers going bankrupt.

First, even after some recent order cancellations, aircraft leasing companies have over 800 outstanding 737 MAX orders. Many of those are speculative orders, with no customers lined up yet. Those orders made sense when delivery slots were scarce and demand for the 737 MAX seemed abundant. Now, most of them are likely to be deferred indefinitely.

Second, two of the top three 737 MAX customers are flydubai and Lion Air. Both airlines have far more planes on order (237 each) than they need. Lion Air has been threatening to cancel its 737 MAX orders for over a year, feeling that Boeing threw it under the bus by blaming its staff for the first fatal 737 MAX crash in late 2018. VietJet is another major customer with 200 firm orders. Given that it operates an all-Airbus fleet today and also has 124 outstanding orders for A321neos, the carrier is likely in no rush to take any Boeing planes.

Even when airlines (and leasing firms) have contractual delivery schedules, manufacturers like Boeing and Airbus typically let them defer orders if necessary due to financial constraints. It makes more sense to work with customers than to risk alienating them, let alone driving them into bankruptcy. Boeing 737 MAX customers have even more leverage than usual. Long delivery delays due to the grounding have triggered cancellation rights for many customers, so Boeing has no choice but to negotiate.

Thus, while the 737 MAX order backlog remains quite large, it's not going to support a 57/month production rate (which Boeing was previously planning to implement in 2019) anytime soon. For the moment, Boeing plans to gradually ramp production up to 31/month by the end of 2021 and assess the market at that point.

Limited bankruptcy risk but no reason to buy

Last quarter, Boeing burned $4.7 billion of cash. If anything, cash burn could get worse before it gets better, given the abrupt slowdown in aircraft deliveries in April.

Nevertheless, Boeing appears to have plenty of cash to weather the current crisis. It ended Q1 with $15.5 billion of cash and investments (compared to $10 billion at the beginning of 2020), after drawing down a bank term loan. This increased its debt load to $38.9 billion at the end of Q1, up from $13.8 billion just five quarters earlier. Furthermore, Boeing recently raised $25 billion of new debt to bolster its liquidity.

Yet while these moves make bankruptcy unlikely, Boeing stock still looks unattractive. Even two or three years from now, Boeing could be delivering just 500 jets a year: barely more than half of what it intended for 2019. Boeing has also warned that its services business will suffer as airlines retire older jets rather than investing in parts and cabin modifications to keep them running.

As a result, even with Boeing's defense business generating some cash, the company's cash flow will remain far below its 2018 high for the foreseeable future. (A big uptick in interest expense, customer compensation related to the 737 MAX grounding, and fines/settlements related to the 737 MAX crashes will also weigh on cash flow.) Boeing will have to devote whatever cash it does generate over the next few years to debt repayments.

While Boeing stock has shed nearly two-thirds of its value this year, the company still carries a $68 billion market cap. Considering that Boeing will exit this crisis with a big debt load, a shrunken backlog, and diminished cash flow, even that is too high a price to pay.

