Buy Union Pacific For Dividend Growth

Union Pacific (UNP) is a reliable dividend growth stock. The company has a wide moat in many miles of rail line that is hard to replicate. I will demonstrate that now is a good time to buy this stock for stability and distribution growth.

Pricing

COVID-19 has impacted the share price of this company like many others. Before the crisis, shares were trading in the 180 range. As of this writing, they trade at 156.06. Thus, a discount of about 13% is available ex-event. When buying dividend growth stocks, your entry price is your most important consideration. Today's price allows for a current yield of 2.4% that is rich for UNP by historical standards.

Source: Yahoo! Finance

Distribution Growth

UNP is a steady grower of its distribution. In June of 2014, the dividend was 45.5 cents per quarter. Today it is 97 cents a quarter. By my calculation, that is a 14.2% compounded annual growth rate over the period. If that continues, you can expect your dividend payment to double roughly every 5 years. Importantly, assuming investor sentiment for United Pacific remains about the same five years from now, you can expect they will demand a similar cash payment for their capital. Thus, you can also expect about 14% annualized growth in share price. Total gains over 16% annualized are not out of the question for this distribution grower. The payout is also very safe. Many firms that prioritize dividend growth do so at the expense of the balance sheet. They pay out too much of earnings as distribution instead of retaining some cash for debt service and growth. United Pacific though has a very low payout ratio of 18.23%.

SOURCE: NASDAQ.COM

Material Risks

Dividend growth investing by nature has a long term focus. You want a business that you can hopefully never sell and sleep well at night while collecting an ever growing cash payment. Thus, it is important to understand the risks a company faces before committing capital. I will detail what management considers to be its main risks below.

Fluctuating demand for service and network capacity

In a slack demand scenario, the company can experience increased expenses to store locomotives, cars, resizing operations, and higher unit costs. In a peak demand scenario, the company risks increased costs from network congestion and reduced velocity that reduce service levels for customers.

Hazardous Materials

The company transports several different types of hazards materials including environmental hazards, inhalation risks, and flammable substances. An accident that results in release of hazardous materials into the environment can result in material costs.

Government regulation

The company is subject to governmental regulation by a significant number of federal, state, and local authorities covering a variety of health, safety, labor, environmental, economic, and other matters. Failure to comply could result in several adverse effects. Also, regulators can change requirements at any time incurring additional compliance cost to the company.

General economic conditions

Aggregate economic demand directly drives revenues. Economic shocks can adversely affect operations, liquidity, and financial condition.

Competition

The company faces competition from other railroads and also shipping companies that use other modes of transport.

Technology Risk

The company relies on information technology in every aspect of its business. The company also experiences exposure to technology risk at third parties.

Cybersecurity

The company is subject to the risk of cybersecurity events in all aspects of its business including in relation with third parties.

Risk of claims and lawsuits

The company operates in many densely populated areas. Transporting hazardous materials through such areas opens the risk of expensive claims and lawsuits resulting from any harm to the public.

Climate change

The company may be affected by climate change directly or by regulatory responses to climate change.

Weather

Severe weather could result in business interruptions and expenditures.

Labor relations

Strikes or work stoppages could adversely affect operations.

Personnel availability

Changes in demographics, training requirements, and the availability of qualified personnel could negatively affect the ability to meet demand for rail service.

Commodity pricing

Commodity pricing can result in slowdowns by customers and reduce revenue. The company also is subject to significant commodity exposure through its use of diesel fuel.

Capital markets

The company runs a capital intensive operation and relies on capital markets to maintain and expand operations.

International concerns

A material portion of revenue comes from transportation of commodities to and from international markets. The company must comply with international regulations including the newly signed USMCA.

Taxes

The company is subject to legislative, regulatory, and legal developments involving taxes.

Key suppliers

The company is dependent on certain key suppliers of locomotives and rail. Additionally, substantially all of the companies steel needs are met by two suppliers.

Acts of Terrorism, War, and Risk of War

Rail lines, facilities, and equipment, including rail cars carrying hazardous materials, could be direct targets or indirect casualties of terrorist attacks. Terrorist attacks, or other similar events, any government response thereto, and war or risk of war may adversely affect results of operations, financial condition, and liquidity. In addition, insurance premiums for some or all current coverages could increase dramatically, or certain coverages may not be available to us in the future.

Share Repurchases

The company has a program in place to buy back and retire its own shares. This benefits shareholders by improving earnings per share and results, all other things being equal, in a higher share price. On 1APR2019 the board of directors authorized the repurchase of up to 150 million common shares by 31MAR2022. Below is a summary of repurchases in 2018 and 2019.

SOURCE: Company 10-k

Conclusion

Given the company's history of dividend growth, low payout ratio, generous share repurchase plan, and attractive current pricing, UNP is a BUY up to $165.00 per share. Once a position is initiated, employ a 25% trailing stop loss. Adjust your stop loss for dividends received. Maintain rational diversification by putting no more than 5% of your holdings into this stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.