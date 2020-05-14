Logitech Grows Even In Difficult Times

As so often, however, this quality comes at an expensive price.

The company is benefiting from COVID-19 but is well-positioned for the future even without the pandemic.

Logitech has been one of the best performing companies in my diversified portfolio in recent years.

Introduction

Like I disclosed before, Logitech (NASDAQ:LOGI) is one of the largest positions in my broadly diversified retirement portfolio. Right now, the company accounts for around nine percent. Most of this is due to the share price growth that Logitech has achieved in recent years. The current share of my Logitech holding is extremely impressive because, although I have invested heavily in other companies in the past months, Logitech has been able to increase its share due to the excellent price performance and volatility of the other companies.

Logitech has outperformed the broader market

In my last analysis, I suggested investing in smaller tranches due to a somewhat high valuation. Such an approach would have been quite successful because Logitech has performed excellently. Most importantly, Logitech has outperformed the broader market, especially during the COVID-19 volatility.

This outperformance also applies to particularly price-stable companies such as Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), or General Mills (NYSE:GIS). Although Zoom (NASDAQ:ZM) performed even better, Logitech was a good pick in terms of performance:

Broad product portfolio ensures stability and addresses the future

Logitech does not, of course, benefit directly from COVID-19. Still, the company's portfolio of products can help it take advantage of the economic and lifestyle impact of the virus's spread (more work from home, more video conferencing, etc.).

The product portfolio is very diversified and is aimed at various customer groups in both the B2C and B2B sectors. These products were particularly sought after in the COVID-19 phase. Many people in the home office needed components to work effectively. Video conferencing systems could also benefit from this demand.

(Source: Logitech addresses the current needs)

But also smaller video solutions enable consumers to keep in touch with each other in times of quarantine and contact bans. As far as it concerns video collaboration products, Logitech has now positioned itself as a serious player in the market. The company is now the second biggest player in the overall video collaboration system market and number one in the USB video collaboration system market.

Gaming products were also in high demand, as many people spent the lockdown with computer games. Although this is a general growth market, COVID-19 may have increased the speed of growth once again. Logitech has extreme market values in the gaming segment. Its gaming mice market share is 45 percent. In the wireless mice segment, the market share is even higher, with 70 percent.

(Source: Logitech on its website: Stay Apart/Play Together)

It is striking that Logitech continues to increase its market share. The company is now deeply rooted in e-sports and will probably be able to expand its role here. In any case, Logitech's investors will continue to benefit greatly from this mega-market. This market is expected to grow almost double digit in the coming years.

(Source: Global games market 2018-2022)

Great fiscal year 2020 and strong 4th quarter

In the last fiscal year, Logitech has further underpinned its growth trend. Before we go into detail here, take a quick look at the highlights of 2020 and the 4th quarter. For the Fiscal Year 2020, Logitech reported the following numbers:

Year by year, revenue grew by 7 percent in USD to USD 2.98 billion. In constant currency, revenue grew by 9 percent.

GAAP operating income grew 5 percent to USD 276 million, compared to USD 263 million a year ago. EPS rose 75 percent to USD 2.66, compared to USD 1.52 a year ago.

Non-GAAP operating income grew 10 percent to USD 387 million, compared to USD 352 million a year ago. Non-GAAP EPS rose 7 percent to USD 2.15, compared to USD 2.01 a year ago.

Cash flow was USD 425 million, compared to USD 305 million a year ago, up 40 percent.

For Q4 Fiscal Year 2020:

On a year-to-year basis, revenue grew to USD 709 million in the 4th quarter, up 14 percent in USD.

GAAP operating income was USD 32 million, down 24 percent primarily due to a one-time, acquisition-related charge. Non-GAAP operating income grew 23 percent to USD 79 million, compared to Q4 of the prior year.

Numbers were taken from Logitech's press release and edited by the author.

According to Logitech's press release, the company confirmed its Fiscal Year 2021 outlook "of mid-single-digit sales growth in constant currency and USD 380 million to USD 400 million in non-GAAP operating income".

If you go into more detail, you'll see that, in the last quarter, most of Logitech's most significant revenue contributors are still growing at double-digit rates.

(Source: 4Q results)

More importantly, Logitech has not grown at the expense of profitability but has become even more profitable. In the last quarter, the company was almost above the target corridor that was already raised a few years ago.

Valuation

With a P/E ratio of around 24, Logitech is not cheap. Conversely, a higher growth rate justifies a higher valuation. Based on a historical view over the last ten years, Logitech is currently trading below its fair value.

(Source: Fair value calculation)

However, investors must also take into account that the next two quarters will probably be somewhat worse. Logitech has already announced a weaker margin. Besides, many companies have probably already purchased the necessary components for home offices and video conferencing, so that demand for these products could decline for the time being. Whether the gaming segment will be able to compensate for everything here is not guaranteed. Even though the payout ratio is very low and allows plenty of room for increases, I don't expect a high increase above 10 percent for the time being. Accordingly, the current yield will remain quite low. In the long term, however, the company has some potential for dividend investors.

Investors takeaway

(Source: Logitech)

Conclusion: The grade for Logitech

Logitech delivers again, closes a great year, and continues to bring joy to investors. It will continue to benefit from growing future markets. However, COVID-19 is likely to have a slightly more substantial impact on Logitech in the coming quarters. But Logitech remains a good investment for long-term investors who want to diversify their portfolio. Logitech is definitely worth an investment, but possibly only in tranches. These are the reasons for my grade:

In the last quarter, Logitech took advantage of the economic and lifestyle impact of COVID-19.

Whether this will also be the case for the coming quarters is questionable.

Management already expects a lower margin for the upcoming quarter.

The dividend yield is historically low despite a low payout ratio. Nevertheless, I do not expect any significant increases in dividend payments.

