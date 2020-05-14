ConocoPhillips: Dark Clouds On The Horizon

ConocoPhillips has kept its quarterly dividend payment at $0.42 per share. The dividend will be paid on June 1st, to stockholders of record as on May 11.

Oil equivalent production was 1,289K Boep/d (including Libya) in the first quarter, down 5.3% from a year ago, and down 3.4% sequentially.

Net Income decreased to a loss of $1,739 million, or $1.60 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, 2020. The first quarter 2020 adjusted earnings were $0.45 per share.

Image: ConocoPhillips facility in Eagle Ford.

Investment Thesis

The Houston-based ConocoPhillips (COP) is the world's largest independent oil and gas producer that I always associate with my oil supermajors' group. While it is not an "integrated" anymore, it is one of the producers and deserves to be compared with the strongest.

However, while ConocoPhillips looks similar in many aspects with its supermajor peers, on the other hand, the company is not offering the same value in terms of dividends. Thanks to the Black Swan Event in progress and following demand destruction, the issue is slowly disappearing. Already, Equinor (NYSE:EQNR) and Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B) have cut their quarterly dividend by about 65% and the rest will have to cut sooner or later, unless oil prices can rebound. ConocoPhillips is not immune, and a dividend cut could happen as well.

The fundamental investment thesis is simple with ConocoPhillips. The company should be considered as a long-term investment. Despite the inevitable volatility of the oil market, one consistent element prevails. ConocoPhillips is delivering stable earnings and steady free cash flow. The first quarter of 2020 would be a confirmation of this basic fact, even if the recent earnings missed the analysts' expectations. However, with oil prices well below $30, the game has changed totally. Most of the oil operators are just surviving and are not generating any free cash flow.

Hence, while I rate the stock as a long-term investment, I recommend using about 50% of your COP holding to trade short term. It will let you benefit from the short-term volatility and increase your leverage in case of a catastrophic selloff.

ConocoPhillips - 1Q'20: Financials And Trend - The Raw Numbers

ConocoPhillips 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 4Q'19 1Q'20 Revenues in $ Billion 9.15 7.95 7.76 7.71 6.16 Total Revenues in $ Billion 10.06 8.38 10.09 8.14 4.81 Net Income in $ Billion 1.83 1.58 3.06 0.72 -1.74 EBITDA $ Billion 4.47 3.71 5.24 2.97 0.05 EPS diluted in $/share 1.60 1.40 2.74 0.65 -1.60 Cash from operations in $ Billion 2.89 2.89 2.34 2.98 2.11 Capital Expenditure in $ Billion 1.64 1.73 1.68 1.60 1.65 Free Cash Flow in $ Million 1,257 1,162 662 1.07 0.46 Total cash $ Billion 8.27 8.51 10.05 10.23 8.19 Total debt in $ Billion 14.9 14.9 14.9 14.90 14.97 Dividend per share in $ 0.305 0.305 0.42 0.42 0.42 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Billion 1.1465 1.1312 1.1133 1.100 1.085

Sources: Company release and Fun Trading analysis/Morningstar

Note: historical data are available for subscribers only.

Trends And Charts: Revenues, Earnings Details, Free Cash Flow, And Upstream Production

1 - Quarterly revenues and other Income were $4.81 billion (revenues were $6.16 billion) in 1Q'20.

Net Income decreased to a loss of $1,739 million, or $1.60 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, 2020. COP reported first-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings of $0.45 per share. The big takeaway is the falling commodity prices here. The global average oil price that the company realized this quarter was $38.83 or 23.3% down from the same quarter last year. The big issue is that this average price will be much lower next quarter and perhaps below $21 per barrel.

Ryan Lance, the Chairman and CEO noted in the conference call:

The underlying business is running well. We had a strong first quarter operationally, all things considered and our workforce remains focused on safely delivering our plans. We expect a period of significant volatility over the short term. We know what we need to do. And we are relatively advantaged coming into this downturn and we'll protect that relative advantage as this environment plays out.

2 - Free cash flow (not including divestitures)

The generic free cash flow is the cash for operating activities minus CapEx. It is a fundamental financial component to evaluate if the company can afford to pay a dividend without incurring more debt.

Free cash flow for ConocoPhillips is positive. FCF yearly is $3.667 billion ("ttm"). COP recorded first-quarter FCF of $456 million. Free cash flow is quickly disappearing, and I expect negative free cash flow starting 2Q'20.

The dividend is now $1.68 per share yearly or a yield of 4.21%. The fundamental question is COP, or any other oil producer can't afford to pay a dividend. Cutting CapEx and reducing expenses is just kicking the can down the road. If oil prices can't quickly recover and it is not likely, then a cut will be unavoidable despite any guarantee and assurance.

3 - Detailed oil production was 1,289K Boep/d in Q1'20

Oil equivalent production was 1,289K Boep/d (including Libya) in the first quarter, down 5.3% from a year ago, and down 3.4% sequentially.

Details Lower 48

Source: US Properties COP

Production detail:

Production in Lower 48 represents 36.6% or 472K Boep/d of the total output, including Libya. The Lower 48 includes the three US shale basins (Eagle Ford, Bakken, and Delaware) and also the production from the Gulf of Mexico.

Production in the US shale is growing and is now 399K Boep/d for 1Q'20, up from 387K Boep/d in 4Q'19. Below are the global average oil equivalent prices realized by ConocoPhillips (crude oil, natural gas, NGL, and others). The global average oil equivalent price decreased by 23.3% from a year ago. However, the next quarter will probably show a record low price potentially in the low $20's. I believe this number is telling the severity of the situation and what is coming.

4 - Net Debt is $6.81 billion in 1Q'20

Net debt is about $6.81 billion (total cash of $8.19 billion - including $420 million in Cenovus Energy (NYSE: CVE)) in 1Q'20. Reducing the debt has been one priority for the company, but this quarter the net debt increased significantly from $4.7 billion the preceding quarter to now $6.81 billion.

5 - Actions Taken to Address Market Conditions as of May 1, 2020.

ConocoPhillips has elected to curtail production volumes voluntarily. For May, the company expects gross curtailment of 265K Bop/d. It predicts voluntary total reduction for June at 460K Bop/d. Below is what the company has indicated in its most recent presentation.

Source: COP Presentation

The cut in production represents about one-third of the first quarter production.

Conclusion And Technical Analysis

ConocoPhillips is entering a zone of turbulence, and no one knows when this situation will be resolved. We can be confident or pessimistic about it, but the fact of the matter is that no one knows, and the market doesn't like uncertainties.

All we know is that demand is plummeting, and the world has been nearly shut down. Worse, it will take months or years to get back to normal. It is a catastrophe that has impacted our lives, and the way we are doing business and interact with each other is now gone.

ConocoPhillips is an outstanding company, and it would be insane to sell out your position out of fear. The company will likely recover at one point, probably weakened, but still alive.

Thus, just hold your long-term position and use these turbulent times to trade short term part of your COP holding.

Technical Analysis (Short Term)

COP is forming an ascending channel pattern with line resistance at $48 and line support at $39. The immediate trading strategy is to sell at resistance and buy at support. However, it is not as simple as it sounds.

COP moves widely in correlation with oil prices, and it is essential to trade COP based on the global oil situation. If oil prices can continue their bullish momentum, which is not likely, COP could eventually retest resistance at $48 and eventually cross the resistance to around $55. Conversely, if oil prices are turning bearish, which is most likely, COP will probably retest support at $39 and eventually cross the support to go as low as $30, which is the new support of the general descending triangle pattern.

Of course, this interpretation should be revised regularly.

