Tanger: Chasing Yield Fails Again

About: Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (SKT)
by: Brad Kenagy
Brad Kenagy
Summary

Tanger reported results earlier this week showing continued deterioration in metrics.

Tanger suspended their dividend.

There were numerous developments that occurred since my last quarterly update that I will be covering.

Much has happened since Tanger Outlet (SKT) last reported earnings at the end of January. No one could have predicted the impact of COVID-19 on wide swaths of the economy. The numerous shutdowns