Tanger: Chasing Yield Fails Again
About: Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (SKT)
by: Brad Kenagy
Summary
Tanger reported results earlier this week showing continued deterioration in metrics.
Tanger suspended their dividend.
There were numerous developments that occurred since my last quarterly update that I will be covering.
Much has happened since Tanger Outlet (SKT) last reported earnings at the end of January. No one could have predicted the impact of COVID-19 on wide swaths of the economy. The numerous shutdowns