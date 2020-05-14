Tanger: Chasing Yield Fails Again

Much has happened since Tanger Outlet (SKT) last reported earnings at the end of January. No one could have predicted the impact of COVID-19 on wide swaths of the economy. The numerous shutdowns have further accelerated the retail trends that were in place prior to COVID-19. E-commerce is making large strides during this crisis and retailers are filing bankruptcy or are on the path to bankruptcy. When looking at the companies that are or could file, it is easy to see many of those same companies would have eventually filed, but everything has been accelerated. In my last quarterly update, the two main themes were the removal of SKT from the SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY) at the beginning of February and the 2020 guidance the company gave during their Q4 2019 earnings.

In this article, I will be covering all the financial metrics that I cover each quarter for Tanger as well as all the major developments that have occurred since the last earnings report. I will also be providing an updated target price since in my previous update I gave a $10 target price when the stock was trading at just over $15 at the end of January, but by March 10th, shares of Tanger had already reached my target price.

Occupancy And Same-Center NOI

Looking at the top ten locations, seven posted lower occupancy year/year and three posted the same occupancy. None of the top ten locations posted higher occupancy year/year. When Tanger gave 2020 guidance before COVID-19, they guided for 2020 occupancy to be 92-93%, so falling occupancy is to be expected. In addition, it is easy to see why last quarter Tanger took a charge for the Jeffersonville property. The table below shows that occupancy for Jeffersonville fell 10% year/year.

Q1 2020 Q1 2019 Trend GLA Deer Park 98% 98% Same 739,110 Riverhead 92% 95% Lower 729,778 Rehoboth Beach 95% 97% Lower 557,353 Foley 88% 94% Lower 554,587 Atlantic City 79% 80% Lower 489,718 San Marcos 95% 95% Same 471,816 Sevierville 99% 99% Same 447,815 Savannah 96% 97% Lower 429,089 Myrtle Beach Hwy 501 96% 98% Lower 426,523 Jeffersonville 84% 94% Lower 411,904 Top 10 GLA 5,257,693 Total GLA 12,044,309 Top 10 GLA as % of Total 43.65%

Table data from Tanger Q1 supplemental presentation

Looking at company-wide occupancy, as expected, occupancy was down, coming in at 94.3%. This quarter marks eleven out of the last thirteen quarters where Tanger has posted lower occupancy year/year. Even without COVID-19, I would expect occupancy for Tanger to remain challenged for the rest of 2020. In the earnings press release today, the company noted they had offered rent deferrals to all their tenants and many of them took up the offer, resulting in only 12% of tenants paying their normal rent. For tenants that can wait it out, the deferrals will help stabilize occupancy for Tanger, the problem with this is if some tenants file bankruptcy and close stores and that will put pressure on occupancy.

Occupancy Occupancy Y/Y Change Q1 2016 96.60% Q2 2016 96.90% Q3 2016 97.40% Q4 2016 97.70% Q1 2017 96.20% -0.40% Q2 2017 96.10% -0.80% Q3 2017 96.90% -0.50% Q4 2017 97.30% -0.40% Q1 2018 95.90% -0.30% Q2 2018 95.60% -0.50% Q3 2018 96.40% -0.50% Q4 2018 96.80% -0.50% Q1 2019 95.40% -0.50% Q2 2019 96.00% 0.40% Q3 2019 95.90% -0.50% Q4 2019 97.00% 0.20% Q1 2020 94.30% -1.10%

Table data from Tanger 8-K filings

When it comes to same-center NOI growth, it is very clear that the trend has been lower for the past two years and will continue into the future. Tanger has posted nine quarters in a row of negative same-center NOI growth. For Q1 2020, Tanger posted -3.70% same-center NOI, which I’m sure the bulls will point to as “less bad” than pre-COVID-19 2020 guidance of -6.75% to -8.25% for same-center NOI the company gave in February. Tanger has since pulled that guidance because of COVID-19, but it is still an important reference point.

SS NOI Growth Q1 2016 4.40% Q2 2016 3.80% Q3 2016 2.60% Q4 2016 2.70% Q1 2017 2.50% Q2 2017 2.20% Q3 2017 1.00% Q4 2017 0.60% Q1 2018 -1.50% Q2 2018 -1.90% Q3 2018 -1.00% Q4 2018 -0.70% Q1 2019 -0.50% Q2 2019 -0.10% Q3 2019 -1.80% Q4 2019 -0.40% Q1 2020 -3.70%

Table data from Tanger 8-K filings

The final chart puts into visual form occupancy rates and same-center NOI growth since the beginning of 2016. You can visually see occupancy has been trending lower for years and the same thing is happening with same-center NOI. Given COVID-19 and the trends that were in place before the crisis, I do not see these trends reversing anytime soon.

Chart data from Tanger 8-K filings

Leasing Activity

The first table below shows the year/year change for leases of all terms. The green boxes highlight the data points covering all re-tenanted and renewed space for all lease terms. The table shows a collapse in lease spreads, but this was to be expected because on the Q4 2019 earnings call contracting leasing spreads was telegraphed because of a focus on occupancy.

“Looking ahead, as we progress through 2020, we anticipate increased pressure on spreads as we continue to make maintaining a high occupancy a priority.” ~ Steven Tanger Q4 2019 Earnings Call

Table data from Tanger Q4 supplemental presentation

Next, I will look more specifically at leasing spreads of greater than 12 months. For long-term leases, spreads went from +3.5% last year to -5.7% this year. This is a major issue for Tanger because it shows they have no pricing power. This is not a new trend either, long-term leasing spreads have been trending lower for years, which I will be showing a visual of below. I see no reason for this trend in long-term leases to reverse and a lack of growth in long-term leases for an extended period of time points to one thing: Tanger is facing secular headwinds. I have been saying that for years, but was dismissed by the bulls who said this was just part of a cycle.

Table data from Tanger Q4 supplemental presentation

The following chart puts into visual form the trends for leasing spreads of all-term and terms of greater than 12 months. I collected data since the beginning of 2017 and as you can see, the trend for all-terms and more than twelve months has been trending lower. This is a stark visual showing how bad things have gotten for Tanger over the past three years.

Tanger Supplemental Presentations

Developments

After running through the above metrics I usually cover, I will now cover the wide variety of events that have occurred since the last earnings call. These events include a credit rating cut, the appointment of a new future CEO, low rent collection, dividend suspended and commentary from the Q1 2020 conference call.

Credit Ratings

In my last quarterly update, I noted a strong possibility for a cut in the Moody’s credit rating for Tanger, and that is what happened. The cut happened at the end of January right after I submitted my article, but before it was published. In addition, since then S&P did not cut the Tanger rating, but they did change their outlook to negative. With hardly any revenues coming in and Tanger using their credit line, it would not surprise me if in the next year, possibly sooner, the S&P and Moody’s both downgrade Tanger to the last rung of investment grade or even a two-notch downgrade into junk territory.

Tanger Q1 Investor Presentation

New CEO

In early April, Tanger announced they had hired Stephen Yalof to be president and COO, and at the beginning of 2021, he would transition to the CEO. Steve Tanger will still be on the board of directors and serve as executive chairman. Stephen Yalof served as the CEO of Simon Premium Outlets since 2014, so he has some quality experience in the industry. It remains to be seen if the strategy that has been in place will change with the change in management. One clue that even after the leadership changes, it could be more of the same comes from the conference call referencing pop-ups and short-term leases, which Tanger has seen a growing number of its leases be over the past couple years. If there is a continued focus on short-term leases and pop-ups, that likely means that occupancy is going to be choppy and leasing spreads will continue to contract.

“leading the leasing effort to fill vacant stores with new, permanent, short-term and popup stores.” ~ Stephen Yalof Q1 2020 Earnings Call

Rent Collection

One of the items that really stood out in the earnings press release was the fact that only 12% of rents were collected in April. As was also noted, the low collection rate was expected because Tanger offered Tenants the opportunity to defer April and May rent. This could be a smart move by offering the tenants the deferral, if the tenants are able to survive this crisis and get caught back up on their payments rather than tenants going bankrupt. I liken the situation to the “flatten the curve” movement for COVID-19, except, as the image below shows the curve is inverted. By deferring rents, it allows tenants to lower their losses (flatten their losses) during this crisis and allows them to survive longer.

“In late March, Tanger offered all tenants in its consolidated portfolio the option to defer 100% of April and May rents interest free, payable in equal installments due in January and February of 2021. As expected, due to the deferral offer, April rent receipts represented approximately 12% of the amount billed.” ~Tanger Q1 2020 earnings release

Image Source

Dividend Suspension

With all the metrics of occupancy, same-center NOI, leasing spreads, and minimal rent collections, it was not a surprise that Tanger suspended their dividend. When Tanger increased their dividend at the end of January, it was nothing more than a token increase to maintain their dividend streak. While no one could have seen a complete dividend suspension or a dividend cut in 2020, a cut would have eventually come. COVID-19 just pulled forward all the trends that were in place into a compressed time-frame. Going forward the dividend suspension will be reviewed quarterly, but on the conference call, it sounds like Tanger will not be reinstating the dividend in 2020, because the dividend that is to be paid next week can possibly satisfy the REIT requirements for the year.

“we intend to pay the dividend that we declared in January, as scheduled on May 15th, which based on what we know today should satisfy the minimum rate, taxable distribution requirements for the year.” ~Steve Tanger Q1 2020 earnings call

Conference Call Commentary

In this section, I will be going over some important quotes from the conference call, which I believe are important for readers. There are a wide variety of important topics discussed ranging from future rent deferrals to write-downs.

Future Rent Deferrals

One of the logical questions to ask after seeing Tanger offered rent deferrals to tenants in April and May is if they would offer deferrals for rents due this summer. An analyst asked the same question and the answer was no, they would not likely be deferring rents. Therefore, June and July is when the rubber meets the road for tenants and Tanger.

Question: Vince Tibone

“How are you thinking about offering additional rent deferral in June and beyond, if foot traffic and sales are slow to recover during the initial reopening phase of the country?”

Answer: Steve Tanger

“Vince, right now, we have no intention of extending the deferral program.”

Rent Deferrals and financial statements

This is an interesting topic that I saw in the conference call that I thought should be pointed out, because it will be important especially in Q2 and the quarters after. The way it looks, Tanger is still going to be recognizing revenue on their financial statements even if the rent is deferred and they will be having a balance sheet item for lease receivables.

“I would like to take a moment to discuss how we are treating the rent deferrals on our financial statements. For tenants who simply take our offer, we will continue to recognize revenue from these leases in our net income, FFO and same center NOI, and record a lease receivable on our balance sheet. Until the deferrals are paid, we will evaluate the collectability of the receivables in each quarter and reduce revenues to the extent the receivable is not probable of being paid.” Jim Williams Q1 2020 earnings call

Foxwoods Write-Down

There is the popular saying location, location, location, and there are now better locations that caused Tanger to write down the value of their Foxwoods property. This is the second quarter in a row, where the company had a large write-down on a property. Last quarter the company had a write-down on the Jeffersonville property, which is the 10th largest by gross leasable area, and now a large write-down on Foxwoods. This points to the fact that some of Tanger’s real estate is not as valuable as some bulls think.

“With regard to the impairment charge on our Foxwoods outlet center in Mashantucket, Connecticut, the opening of several casinos in nearby markets since the center was developed has negatively impacted the traffic to the resort and our center, and consequentially the performance of our tenants.” ~Jim Williams Q1 2020 earnings call

Nashville

The new Nashville project was the one growth project bulls could point to and was set to come online in late 2020 or early 2021, but has been deferred. There is no indication when the center could open, so that means any slim possibilities for growth are pushed out even further.

“We have deferred certain operating and G&A expenses as well as certain capital expenditures, including the Nashville redevelopment project at this time.” Jim Williams Q1 2020 earnings call

Closing Thoughts

In closing, no one could have seen the impact of COVID-19, or saw 12% of rent collected, but pretty much everyone could see that 2020 was going to be a bad year even before COVID-19 burst onto the scene. When you put falling occupancy, negative same-center NOI growth, contracting leasing spreads, a credit rating cut, 12% rent collection, rent deferrals, write-downs, Nashville delayed and a suspended dividend all together, you end up with a stock that in my opinion is uninvestable.

As I noted in my opening paragraph, after Q4 earnings were released, I updated my price target from $13 down to $10. Given all the recent developments, I will once again be updating my price target. After taking into account all this data, my new price target for Tanger is $3.00.

Disclaimer

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.