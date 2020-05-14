Molson Coors: Don't Blow The Last Earnings Report Out Of Proportion

There's a lot to like here from a value investment standpoint. Additionally a shakeout in craft beer will help the company.

Molson Coors (TAP) fell at the end of April after an earnings report that the market viewed as overwhelmingly negative. And sure, the headline numbers were pretty awful, with revenues down 9% and volumes sold declining 8%. However, take a close look and you can see that these figures were severely skewed by the coronavirus and the particular make-up of their business.

Q1 saw a large drop in revenues and profits. This is, of course, not good, and in particular it runs contrary to the idea that beer companies are largely immune to economic disruption. I still hold that beer, wine, and spirits are a defensive industry that should do well in a down economy. That said, beer may not be a pandemic-proof industry; the coronavirus has thrown some unique concerns into the mix.

However, before we get too worried, consider two things. One, the company's Milwaukee brewery was shut for a period following a fatal shooting there. Two, the company's business in Europe is primarily via on-premise (bars and restaurants) consumption. On-premise is 50% of sales in continental Europe, and 75% in the U.K., which was (until the virus at least) their best overseas market. Thus, Molson Coors was under-supplied for some product lines in the U.S. where it could have had good grocery store sales. Meanwhile, it had plenty of inventory available in Europe, but no drinkers at restaurants and pubs to consume the product. An unlucky turn of events.

Then you have costs. The company has many fixed costs that it can't reduce even though its beer sales, particularly in Europe, are way down. The company is also paying its brewery employees a lot more (a chunky $5/hour extra during the virus) which is a good move for building long-term loyalty but obviously hits profits right now.

The Dividend Is In Question

I'm not too worried about these quarterly results - you won't have shootings at their brewery too often, and on-premise sales in Europe should start coming back to a decent degree over the next six months.

The broader issues are two-fold. One, management suggested they might cut the dividend. They specifically said on the latest conference call that:

We and our Board are actively evaluating various capital allocation options, including a suspension, reduction or temporary elimination of our dividend. Obviously, this is a very fluid situation as governments and companies evaluate the impacts of coronavirus and prepare for the reopening of the economy [...] Our decisions will be guided by and consistent with the company's overall financial discipline, ensuring adequate liquidity and our desire to maintain our investment-grade rating.

I applaud the company for prioritizing its investment-grade rating over maintaining a large dividend payout. Don't forget that they just hiked the dividend 39% in 2019. That was very generous of them at the time, and made sense given the then-prevailing favorable conditions. But they shouldn't risk the company's future to maintain that high payout given the unusual circumstances now.

Clearly though, a dividend cut would cause a fresh round of selling in the stock. While it would be a prudent move, a substantial chunk of the investor base would still complain, nonetheless.

There's also the matter that management has not done a great job over the past few years. They have made significant changes, and were showing some operating momentum in 2019. But they hadn't quite proven themselves yet, and this virus has created a whole new set of questions. Given the overall level of heightened uncertainty and risk, Molson Coors is not going to be at the top of people's bargain shopping list.

The Economic Shock Favors Macro Brewers

If you're Molson Coors, you should seriously be considering be cutting (or perhaps even suspending) the dividend for now. And what do you do with the cash you save? Easy, you go around and buy up bankrupt craft brewing companies with reputable brands for pennies on the dollar.

This is where things get exciting. The most overhyped story in the beer market has been craft beer. Despite constituting just 14% of U.S. beer production volume, and seeing its market share gains slow in recent years, investors are still scared to death of craft. This may be a matter of investors generally being upper class and sophisticated, and thus having more disposable cash and interest in trying novel beers as opposed to the general populace. As I've long argued, there's little economic justification for panicking about craft.

The bigger problem lately has been people switching from beer to spirits, but the media hasn't latched onto that. The data, however, shows that spirits' market share is up ten years in a row, while beer is declining. Historically, however, there have been periodic cultural swings between beer, wine, and spirits, and beer is likely to have another moment of increasing societal resonance again.

Regardless, be that as it may, the craft threat has crushed valuations for Anheuser-Busch (BUD), Molson Coors, and other big players. Investors think macro beer is a declining industry.

Hence, the current economic shakeout is going to be the best thing possible for Big Beer. Early indications suggest that a large chunk of craft breweries will fail due to this economic crisis. One sobering industry association poll suggested that a staggering 46% of small operators would fail during a three month or longer lockdown. Given the news out of Los Angeles this week, that's starting to look like a real possibility.

Many craft outfits were always shoestring businesses run by people with more passion than business sense. The industry was dramatically overbuilt and set for a crash anyway. Throw in a period of zero revenues, and we could have a mass extinction in the craft beer space in coming months.

Now Molson Coors and AB-Inbev can sell more macro beer, sell more of their own indie labels (such as Molson Coors' Blue Moon) and also buy up failed craft brands for pennies on the dollar. Recessions consolidate industries, and there's hardly a more overbuilt and fragmented space than subscale beer operations.

My Takeaway

Overall, Molson Coors is now a mediocre company (in terms of brands and management) in a great industry selling at a great price. Obviously you'd like to have all three of those working in your favor, but two out of three isn't bad. From my own vantage point, I hope Molson Coors stays down here around $40 or less for awhile so I can keep adding more gradually to my position.

Given the questions and misconceptions surrounding the business, I suspect investors will be slow to bid this one back up - particularly if there is a dividend cut. This is probably a 3-4 quarters out turnaround story as restaurants and public venues such as stadiums slowly come back online. Meanwhile it will take a bit for the fallout from failing craft breweries to start becoming evident as an uptick in Molson Coors' numbers.

As a result, I'm not in a rush to buy more; I'm more focused on cheap companies that will bounce back quickly. Long-term, however, a large beer company selling at less than 10x normalized earnings is a steal, and investors with a time horizon of at least a few years will be happy. That said, the company has good reason to cut the dividend, and I don't see the stock doing much until 2021. So be prepared to be patient if you take or add to a position in TAP stock now.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TAP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.