Greenwashing? Exxon Mobil's Biofuels Moonshots Are Anything But

Oil and gas giant Exxon Mobil (XOM) has been the subject of much bearish sentiment in the market as the price of crude has collapsed. The company's share price has fallen by as much as 55% in 2020 to date, and it remains down by 35% for the year even following a recent rally (see figure). The company has been beset by the combination of a refined fuels demand disruption as the global economy has largely been locked down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and an oversupply situation in the wake of March's Saudi Arabia-Russia price war.

Data by YCharts

Recent months have also seen the fortunes of Exxon Mobil's lesser-known investments in biofuels technology rapidly improve, although this latter development has not been recognized by investors yet. Back in 2017 I detailed these "moonshots" by the company, paying close attention to its partnerships with Synthetic Genomics and Genomatica/Clariant AG (OTCPK:CLZNF)(OTCPK:CLZNY). These investments in next-generation biofuels technologies have not received an entirely-warm welcome, though, with both environmental groups and the company's own shareholders having in recent months labeled them as exercises in "greenwashing." There is certainly some validity to the argument that a company such as Exxon Mobil that had a market cap of $300 billion at the beginning of the year could be doing more to develop the renewable energy sector. That said, these criticisms miss the fact that Exxon Mobil's biofuels initiatives are well-positioned to take advantage of major changes that are already underway in the refined fuels space.

The joint venture between Exxon Mobil and Synthetic Genomics generated headlines in 2017 when it announced that its scientists had overcome the so-called "lipid trigger" issue that has been the bane of microalgae fuels research since the 1980s. Microalgae is a unique feedstock for lipid-derived fuels such as biodiesel and renewable diesel in that it grows in ponds or bioreactors rather than on arable land, is not commonly used for human consumption, and can generate positive externalities such as wastewater treatment during its growth phase. To be commercially competitive with petroleum, though, microalgae must produce maximum yields of lipids since these, rather than its other macromolecules, are converted to fuels. Unfortunately for past efforts to produce microalgal fuels, though, microalgae only maximizes its lipid content (the "trigger") when placed under environmental stress, but this same stress stunts its overall growth rate. Overall lipids growth has been constrained as a result.

The JV's ability to overcome this trigger by enabling microalgae to maximize its lipids content under optimal growth conditions therefore represented a major scientific breakthrough. Its near-term commercial applications have been limited, though, with Exxon Mobil estimating in 2018 that the technology will not be ready for commercial-scale deployment prior to 2025. The notion that the company was investing in a technology to compete with inexpensive petroleum, but that would not be available for another seven years, contributed to the decision of some of Exxon Mobil's shareholders to push back against the investment.

Exxon Mobil is also, via its separate JV with Clariant and Genomatica, developing a second technology to ferment cellulosic sugars directly to biodiesel. Normally sugars, whether derived from starch (e.g., corn), sucrose (e.g., sugarcane) or cellulose (e.g., switchgrass), are fermented to ethanol using a processing route that was mastered by humans thousands of years ago. Ethanol has a number of shortcomings as a transportation fuel, though, including low blend limits (10-15 vol% in the U.S.) and direct competition with electric vehicles. Biodiesel, by contrast, has a greater blend limit (20 vol% or higher in on-road applications) and is unlikely to compete with electric vehicles for at least the next decade due to its high energy density.

Both of Exxon Mobil's biofuels moonshots are unique in that they are focused on the feedstock side of the supply chain rather than on just the fuels side. The JV with Clariant and Genomatica, for example, intends to utilize cellulosic sugars due to the immense quantity of lignocellulosic feedstock that is available in the U.S. Likewise, the Synthetic Genomics JV's emphasis is on feedstock rather than biofuels production (the conversion of lipids to biodiesel and renewable diesel being conventional technologies by now). During the 2010s this focus may have seemed misguided due to falling energy and feedstock prices. Now, though, it is looking very prescient due to a separate development in the U.S. merchant refining sector.

Merchant refiners are investing heavily in renewable diesel production capacity. Renewable diesel is produced by reacting lipid feedstocks with hydrogen via the hydroprocessing route that is already in use at many refineries to produce a biobased hydrocarbon that meets the same ASTM D975 spec in unblended form as ULSD does. (Biodiesel, by contrast, only meets the D975 spec when used in a blend not exceeding 5 vol%.) Renewable diesel has a much lower carbon intensity than ULSD has, though, and renewable diesel has become a major contributor to federal and state low carbon fuel standards as a result. Merchant refiners, faced with short-term biofuel blending obligations and a long-term demand outlook that is unfavorable to non-distillate refined fuels, are greatly expanding the country's renewable diesel capacity in response, with Valero (VLO), Phillips 66 (PSX), Marathon Petroleum (MPC), HollyFrontier (HFC), and CVR Energy (CVI) all having announced renewable diesel projects in recent years.

It is difficult to exaggerate the magnitude of the production capacity expansion that is in the process of occurring. Those investments that have already been announced will cause U.S. capacity to increase by almost 7x over the next five years, and the majority of that increase will be due to projects that will be owned or backed by merchant refiners. U.S. demand for lipid biofuels feedstocks will roughly double over the same period as those projects come online.

The U.S. biomass-based diesel sector has had no difficulty sourcing sufficient feedstock during its past expansion despite projections by some analysts of looming shortages. The price of soybeans, which is a common benchmark for lipid feedstock prices, is currently near decade lows (see figure). That said, the increase to U.S. lipid feedstock demand that is expected to occur over the next five years will be equal to the increase that occurred over the previous 20 years. It is feasible that feedstock prices will move sharply higher in response, potentially to the point of hurting the profitability of renewable diesel production.

Data by YCharts

Moreover, the current trend favors more, rather than fewer, announcements of capacity additions. In part this is due to the large profits being generated by existing capacity: the Valero Energy-Darling Ingredients (DAR) renewable diesel JV reported EBITDA of $2.66/gallon ($111.72/bbl) in the latest quarter, for example. But there is also a growing belief in the refining sector that the policies that have made renewable diesel production so profitable are only going to become increasingly common in the U.S. during the coming years.

The CEO of CVR Energy stated during that company's recent Q1 earnings call that "most of the industry out there feels that [a low carbon fuel standard] is probably going to overtake the United States at some point and be the norm in some form or fashion." The lipid-derived biofuels biodiesel and renewable diesel have together been responsible for a plurality of the carbon credits generated under California's LCFS since 2011, so it is reasonable to expect that both fuels will be important contributors to any future standards implemented in other jurisdictions.

Allegations that Exxon Mobil's biofuels moonshots are "greenwashing" are inaccurate as a result. The Synthetic Genomics JV would do the most to support future low-carbon fuel production growth by boosting feedstock supply due to the sheer scale of potential microalgae production (an early report from the U.S. Department of Energy estimated that an area the size of Maryland could support sufficient microalgae production to completely replace the country's petroleum consumption). The JV with Clariant and Genomatica would also mitigate feedstock constraints, albeit indirectly, by making abundant lignocellulose a viable feedstock for biodiesel (if not renewable diesel) production. If successful, these two projects will do much to contribute to the decarbonization of the transportation sector.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.