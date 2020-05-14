This Rally Has Largely Been Based On Hope

Investors have fled to large-cap names leaving small and mid-cap companies in the dust, evidenced by the results of the equal weighted S&P 500 ETF and the Russell 2000 performance.

This rally we have seen since the March lows has largely been based on hope rather than facts.

As we are now in the third month of this awful coronavirus pandemic, which has impacted almost every American life and business one way or another, we are witnessing financial markets that are trading more on hope rather than facts.

The year 2020, which is already a year to forget for many, has been volatile for traders to say the least with the pandemic that has seen the financial market hit highs in late February only to crater a month later, followed by a strong rebound. Year-to-date, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) has fallen 11% after all is said and done, thus far.

As I mentioned, the market hit a high in late February and as the pandemic spread across the states, the financial markets fell nearly 35% from their February highs to their March lows. Since then, the SPY has recovered 28%, which is baffling, given the current circumstances.

Since the pandemic hit, unemployment has now impacted over 33 million Americans in only seven weeks and that number is poised to go higher. This has taken an unemployment rate that was near record lows in March and is now at an all-time high of nearly 15%. Many economists expect unemployment to surpass 20%, which may happen very soon.

A Rally Based On Hope

For the past few weeks, I have read numerous articles and listened to various economists that have feared the relief rally is nearing an end and on its last legs. I have been in this camp for a few weeks now as the rally has largely been trading based off hope and a fear of missing out, or FOMO.

Let’s begin with the popular investing phrase, “don’t fight the Fed.” As investors, we have heard this numerous times over the years during downturns when the Federal Reserve has gotten involved. Here are a few things the Federal Reserve has done during this pandemic.

Interest rates have been slashed multiple times to near zero

$2.3 trillion stimulus to aid businesses and severely impacted governments

Announced unlimited asset purchases to support financial markets

$300 billion credit program for businesses and consumers

In all, the Fed’s program could combine to provide $6 trillion in liquidity to businesses and consumers in order to support the economy. The Fed has certainly done their part to keep a once-strong economy afloat during these uncertain times, but investors should also be wary as this printing press of dollars could come back and haunt markets. Also, these aid packages can only last for so long, and this pandemic does not appear to be ending anytime soon, which only applies more pressure to consumers and business owners.

The next form of emergency aid came by way of Congress. At the end of March, the President signed into law the CARES act, which was a $2 trillion emergency package. This act was the single largest emergency aid package in US history. As I pointed out in a recent article, the emergency aid package from Congress included the following:

Direct payments of $1,200 to all Americans under AGI of $99,000 with an additional $500 added for every child.

Boost unemployment insurance by adding an additional $600 per week for up to four months.

Add an additional 13 weeks to unemployment benefits.

$500 billion pool of taxpayer money to make loans, loan guarantees or investments into businesses damaged by the crisis.

Offer up to $350 billion by way of small business loans (which has since been completely allocated).

Delay payroll taxes for employers up to 50%.

$100 billion directed at aiding hospitals impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since then, Congress has doubled up on the small business loan package, adding an additional $310 billion to the PPP plan and an additional $75 billion in grants for hospitals impacted by a rush of COVID-19 patients.

Fast-forward to this week, Democrats have presented a framework for yet another round of relief, which is estimated to be $3 trillion, which would include a second round of $1,200 stimulus checks for the majority of Americans. One detail that was released from the bill was the possibility of rolling back the $10,000 SALT cap, which would be beneficial to those that live in high tax states such as California, like me.

Congress and the Federal Reserve have literally thrown the kitchen sink at this pandemic to try and keep things afloat and help aid a quick recovery. I am not discounting this one bit, but with the pandemic continuing to impact our everyday lives, the aid can only last so long. For example, the PPP loans are meant to aid businesses for up to eight weeks of payroll. With the program starting in early April, those eight weeks are coming to a close this month for many businesses and the pandemic and uncertainty surrounding it remains.

Next, let’s discuss how this rally has largely been based on hope. There has been a large disconnect between reality and what we hope happens.

Investors are “hoping” a vaccine is ready by year-end, which would help return life to a more sense of normalcy as more and more people would once again feel more comfortable leaving their homes. Based on health officials I have listened to, obtaining a useful vaccine by the end of the year is a longshot, but they are “hopeful.” Various pharmaceutical companies have started human trials, but one day you hear things are going well and the next day you hear reports a vaccine is “showing no benefits,” in the case of Gilead (GILD).

The rally is also hoping many of these jobs lost are temporary and will “hopefully” be recalled once things return to normalcy. With work from home restrictions in place for a number of weeks, business leaders are looking for ways to be more efficient and cut costs. Many of these jobs will not be recalled due to this.

Investors are “hoping” the economy opens sooner rather than later while returning to a sense of normalcy. We are already seeing this thought get push back from one of the largest cities in our country, Los Angeles. Just this week, a report was released stating Los Angeles would largely operate under the current “stay at home” orders through July.

The last statement of hope I will touch on today is how investors are “hoping” we do not see a second wave of COVID-19 cases as more and more states open up their economy. This is something we are all hoping does not happen, as human beings, but many health officials fear this is fate if things move too fast. As some Asian countries have already eased restrictions, they are seeing an uptick in cases, indicating the spread is once again gaining traction. This has taken place in parts of China and South Korea, according to a CNBC report.

This Rally Has Largely Been One-Sided

As I stated above, since the S&P 500 bottomed out on March 23rd, we have seen a strong rebound of roughly 28%. However, as we are well aware, the S&P 500 is a market-cap-weighted index, meaning large moves by the high-cap stocks could pull the entire index.

The top 5 weighted stocks in the S&P 500 account for 21% of the entire index. Here are the top-weighted stocks in the S&P 500.

Company Symbol S&P 500 Weighting Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) 5.86% Apple Inc. (AAPL) 5.41% Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) 4.13% Alphabet Inc. (GOOG)(GOOGL) 3.46% Facebook Inc. (FB) 2.11%

Source: Created by author

Next, let’s look at how each of these companies have performed since the March 23rd lows.

Company Symbol Mar 23 - May 12 Performance Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) 37.3% Apple Inc. (AAPL) 38.8% Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) 23.9% Alphabet Inc. (GOOG)(GOOGL) 30.5% Facebook Inc. (FB) 41.9%

Source: Created by author

As you can see, every name, with the exception of AMZN has outpaced the S&P 500 since the March lows. To further substantiate this viewpoint, let’s take a look at how the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) has performed year-to-date as well as the Russell 2000 index, which tracks small caps stocks.

Company 2020 Performance S&P 500 Index -10.9% Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) -20.1% Russell 2000 Index -23.6%

Source: Created by author

It is clearly evident that during this pandemic, investors have flooded to blue-chip names, such as those mentioned above and smaller and mid-cap names have largely been left in the dust.

Investor Takeaway

The coronavirus pandemic that has crippled the US economy and economies across the globe has put the financial markets in a volatile state. Investors quickly sold everything and anything as the pandemic began to spread here in the US, but then quickly started scooping up large-cap names as markets started looking oversold.

However, since the lows we saw in March, the S&P 500 has rebounded to the tune of 28%, which is quite staggering considering over 33 million Americans are without jobs, consumer confidence continues to trend lower, and businesses continue to be running at low capacities.

Congress and the Fed have done a lot of what they can to keep things afloat for so long, but the constant printing of money cannot go on forever, and investors need to come to their senses. This rally has been purely focused on hope rather than facts. As such, I suggest to my followers and those of you reading today, tread carefully in this market because this relief rally is losing steam.

Note: I hope you all enjoyed the article and found it informative. As always, I look forward to reading and responding to your comments below and feel free to leave any feedback. Happy Investing!

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL, AMZN, SPY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Author’s Disclaimer: This article is intended to provide information to interested parties. I have no knowledge of your individual goals as an investor, and I ask that you complete your own due diligence before purchasing any stocks mentioned or recommended.