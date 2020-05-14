Looking For A Solid Single In HD Supply Holdings

Insider buying in April merited a deeper dive. An investment analysis and an option trade scenario are presented in the paragraphs below.

The coronavirus has postponed the August/September separation of its two operating segments, designed to unlock value.

Today, we look at a name that should benefit as the economy starts to reopen across the nation and also a concern that saw some insider buying in April. Like so many companies, this name has seen its share of negative COVID-19 impacts.

Company Overview

Based in Atlanta, Georgia, HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) is one of the largest industrial distributors in North America, ranking number 2 in sales on Industrial Distribution's 2019 Big 50 list - behind W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) and just ahead of Airgas. The company leverages its relationships with over 7,000 specialty suppliers to offer over 600,000 SKUs to ~500,000 business customers through its ~270 branches and 44 distribution centers in the U.S. and Canada. HD Supply was in the process of splitting itself into two publicly traded companies when the coronavirus compelled it to postpone the separation. The company was founded as Maintenance Warehouse in 1974 and went public in 2013, raising net proceeds of $1.0 billion at $18 per share. It currently trades in the mid-20s, equating to a market cap of $4.2 billion. HD Supply operates on a fiscal year (FY) ending the Sunday closest to January 31st.

Even prior to its announced separation plans, the company had been keeping its bankers extremely busy since going public. It liquidated its Litemor unit in 2014; sold both its Hardware Solutions and Power Solutions businesses in 2015; disposed of its Interior Solutions unit in 2016; sold its Waterworks business in 2017; and acquired A.H. Harris Construction Supplies, a specialty construction distributor with a footprint in the northeast and mid-Atlantic regions, in 2018.

Operating Segments

These transactions left HD Supply with two operating units: Facilities Maintenance (a.k.a. maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) and Construction & Industrial (C&I). The company believes it is the industry leader in both these segments.

MRO supplies electrical and lighting items, plumbing, kitchen & bathroom cabinets, HVAC products, janitorial supplies, appliances, textiles, water and wastewater treatment products, amongst others to multifamily, hospitality, and healthcare facilities. It operates on a distribution center-based model, supported by 44 properties and 5,500+ employees, of which ~1,000 are delivery drivers. It sells primarily through its 1,000+ marketing agents, e-commerce, and print catalogs. MRO was responsible for FY19 (ending February 2, 2020) revenue of $3.1 billion and Adj. EBITDA of $546 million (17.4%).

Although the ~$68 billion North American MRO market is highly fragmented, HD Supply's segment competes with industry stalwarts Grainger, MSC Industrial (MSM), Fastenal (FAST), Watsco (WSO), as well as Home Depot (HD) and Lowe's (LOW) in-house efforts.

C&I distributes power tools, rebar, ladders, safety equipment, forming and shoring systems, concrete chemicals and many other tools, hardware, and engineered materials to non-residential and residential contractors. It serves its customers through a branch network model with 270 locations in 39 states and six Canadian providences run by 5,500+ employees. This segment accounted for FY19 revenue of $3.0 billion and Adj. EBITDA of $327 million (10.8%).

Like MRO, C&I competes in a fragmented North American market (valued at ~$42 billion) with large players such as Fastenal, MSC Industrial, as well as the in-house divisions of Home Depot and Lowe's.

Rationale for the Separation

In September 2019, citing its two divisions' market leadership positions, scale, and relative independence from each other owing to a lack of customer and operational overlap, HD Supply elected to go forward as two independent corporations.

In addition to the reasons publicly espoused by management, the rationale for the breakup is two-fold. One motivation is to unlock the value of its MRO division, which generates a higher EBITDA margin (~17% versus ~11%) on a steadier revenue stream than its more cyclical C&I counterpart. Management believes that investors are assigning a more cyclical (i.e. lower) multiple to the entire company because of C&I. A downwardly revised FY19 forecast concurrent to the release of 2QFY19 earnings on September 10, 2019 - just prior to the separation announcement - amplified the company's motivation behind the split. The modified outlook was based on business cycle (or C&I) concerns (along with tariffs).

The second reason is to create two companies that could be takeover targets for other players in their respective industrial distribution segments. For example, with HD Supply's MRO separated from C&I, it may become more appealing to a pure play MRO like say Grainger.

Transaction Details

The separation was scheduled to take place in August/September 2020, with both companies maintaining headquarters in Atlanta. Both balance sheets were expected to carry high, non-investment grade credit ratings with net debt/Adj. EBITDA ratios of 2 to 3. MRO was to retain the HD Supply name, CEO, CFO, and CAO while realizing a 30 to 60 basis point increase in standalone costs. C&I was to be spun out as White Cap with its current president ascending to the CEO role. Its standalone costs were expected to increase 50 to 80 basis points. With a deep recession looming, these transactions were officially put on hold via a press release on March 30, 2020.

Coronavirus Implications

As a response to the new reality, HD Supply has bolstered its website for online ordering and launched its third-generation mobile app. It stands to reason that its MRO segment will be hurt by the catastrophic fall-off in its one cyclical vertical, hospitality - representing ~20% of the segment's business - counterbalanced to some degree by increased business conducted with healthcare facilities. C&I will be hurt by the overall plunge in economic activity. The overall company will continue to pursue M&A opportunities, especially as value dislocations occur.

Source: Company Presentation

FY19 Results

On March 17, 2020, HD Supply reported FY19 Adj. net income of $3.57 per share on revenue of $6.15 billion as compared to Adj. net income of $3.40 a share on revenue of $6.05 billion in the 53-week FY18, representing 5% and 2% (3% comp basis) improvements, respectively. FY19 Adj. EBITDA rose $2 million to $873 million, while cash flow from operations improved 16% to $677 million thanks to working capital efficiencies. However, gross, operating, and Adj. EBITDA margins all fell ~20 basis points from the prior year as minor upticks in variable costs and operating expenses were blamed.

Source: Company Presentation

The first two months of 2020, although straddling two reporting quarters for the company, were off to a solid start, with average daily sales improving 12.7% in January and 8.8% in February versus the prior year due in some measure to mild February weather driving outsized results at C&I.

Source: Company Presentation

Balance Sheet & Analyst Opinion

As of February 2, 2020, HD Supply held ~$2.1 billion of debt, the lion's share due in 2023 and 2026. Its leverage ratio (net debt/TTM Adj. EBITDA) stood at 2.35x. The company updated its financial status concurrent to its March 30th suspension of separation transaction announcement. The company had $104 million in cash and equivalents and access to an additional $624 million of capital through its senior asset-based lending facility.

HD Supply does not pay a dividend, rather returning capital in the form of share repurchases, executing $1.5 billion of buybacks since June 2017, acquiring ~43.9 million shares. In March 2020, the board authorized an additional $500 million of buybacks.

Source: Company Presentation

Analysts are a mixed bag concerning the company's prospects, featuring five hold and three buy ratings so far in 2020. The current median analyst price target on HDS is just south of $35.00 a share.

Board member Lauren Wolfe, representing the interests of Impactive Capital, has used the ~40% slide in market cap to accumulate more stock, purchasing over $6.5 million in shares via four transactions in early April.

Verdict

HD Supply stock had been trading around $40 per share since 2019, until the coronavirus knocked it to current levels of just over $25.00 a share. When the dust settles from this unprecedented economic shutdown, it is management's intent to resume the separation of its two divisions. The timing is still wholly unknown. As such, any forward-looking analysis is pure conjecture. One exercise is to look at where HD Supply MRO division currently stands relative to Grainger on a backward-looking basis. Considering its MRO division was responsible for 62.5% of the company's FY19 Adj. EBITDA and taking effect for the low overlap of the two divisions, it can be implied that this segment was responsible for FY19 earnings of $2.23. Assigning a current Grainger valuation of 15.6x's 2019 EPS to MRO produces a valuation of nearly $35.00, more than all of HD Supply. which is currently valued at 7.5x's FY19 EPS.

The wait will now be even longer to see if MRO can produce Grainger-like P/E multiples once separated from C&I. Grainger is certainly worthy of a premium multiple, but this exercise demonstrates that, on a relative basis, HD Supply appears cheap versus the only larger industrial distributor.

I remain wary of the overall market as I believe the 'economic restart' currently underway will proceed in fits and starts. No V-shaped recovery is likely. However, a solid U-shaped recovery seems like the most plausible outcome, and I want to take advantage of the drop in the shares of HDS. Therefore, an option strategy like one described below seems to be the best way to hit a solid single on this name.

Option Strategy

To add to a position in what I think is an undervalued name on a longer basis, one can execute an option strategy like the one that follows. Using the January $27.50 call strikes on HDS fashion a Buy-Write order with a net debit in the $22.50 to $23.00 range (net stock price - option premium). This strategy provides some downside risk protection and also a potential approximate 20% return by early next year even if the underlying stock does little over that time frame. That definitely is not the potential returns we have highlighted on some small biotech stocks like Omeros (OMER) lately. However, the beta of HDS is just over the market average as well.

