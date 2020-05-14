Mimecast: Cautious On Lowered Outlook, But Overall Remain Bullish

Mimecast is citing headwinds from the coronavirus, despite hopes that the rise of remote work would accelerate demand for email security products.

Mimecast (MIME), the UK-based cybersecurity stock that focuses on email security, has long been one of my favorite value stocks to double down on amid volatile markets. Even as the market continues to consolidate around the "momentum" trades that have outperformed vastly all year, my strategy amid a downturn remains the same: buy high-quality, recurring-revenue businesses with proven technology leadership in its category at reasonable valuations. Mimecast fits these criteria perfectly.

Unfortunately, it seems the coronavirus is impacting Mimecast more deeply than investors originally thought. Despite beating Wall Street's expectations in Mimecast's fiscal fourth quarter, the company modestly revised its outlook downward for the fiscal year 2021 that began in April of this year. Shares fell nearly 5% as a result, putting Mimecast at about ~25% below its all-time highs notched in February and down ~10% for the year, about in-line with the S&P 500's performance but lagging most other tech stocks that are flat/up for the year.

We'll cover Mimecast's guidance cut and most recent results in more detail shortly, but the bottom line on Mimecast: while Mimecast's lowered estimates gives me pause, I still believe investors should invest in this stock for several primary reasons:

Strong recurring revenue and "land and expand" business model in a niche category with limited competition

Positive free cash flows and ample room for further growth

Undemanding valuation

I'm maintaining my prior bullish view on Mimecast. Stay long here and use any near-term dips to buy.

Guidance cut: most is due to FX headwinds, not declining sales

First, we'll say this: even though Mimecast lowered its estimates for FY21 relative to the longer-term outlooks that it had previously issued, at least Mimecast gave us guidance for the upcoming fiscal year - which covers all the way through March of 2021. Most companies have suspended their full-year outlooks, and some have even yanked their next-quarter guidance as well. So the fact that Mimecast is offering a guidance update speaks, at the very least, to the strong recurring revenue element of its business and the revenue visibility that Mimecast has.

Mimecast's forecast for 2021 is as follows:

Figure 1. Mimecast FY21 guidance update Source: Mimecast 4Q20 earnings release

Mimecast's new $475-$485 million revenue range is down from its prior view of $505-$515 million, or +18-20% y/y. We note, however, that about two-thirds of this revenue cut is due to FX movements rather than bona fide demand slowdown, and this is a headwind that can turn on a dime. From a go-to-market perspective, Mimecast still plans on aggressively targeting large enterprises in FY21 (over the past year, the company has found success shifting its pipeline upmarket and toward bigger customers), as well as expanding its coverage of public sector clients - all the way from local municipalities to federal government agencies. We note that very few software companies have attained FedRAMP certification and can drive meaningful growth in the public sector space, and the large and unexpected deals in this front could bridge Mimecast back to its original guidance or even above it.

Mimecast also slightly cut its free cash flow estimate as well to $76-$78 million, or a 16% FCF margin - in-line from a margin perspective from its prior FCF guidance of $84 million. This also represents more than doubling free cash flow relative to $37.4 million in FY20, and Mimecast's management has cited FY21 as an "inflection point" for the company's cash flow.

Overall, while I'm clearly not pleased to see these estimate reductions, I find reasonable counterweights in the fact that 1) only one-third of the revenue cut is due to actual demand uncertainty and 2) Mimecast's valuation, which we'll cover in more depth later, is low enough to already price in this weakness.

Q4 results: growth is hitting near-term headwinds, but margin expansion and cash flow remains strong

Let's now look at Mimecast's most recent quarterly results:

Figure 2. Mimecast 4Q20 earnings results Source: Mimecast 4Q20 earnings release

Revenues grew 24% y/y to $114.2 million, slightly beating Wall Street's estimates of $112.4 million (+22% y/y) by a two-point margin while also decelerating two points from Q3's growth rate of 26% y/y. Of course, in the coronavirus-dominated market, the commentary accompanying these results have been as or more important as the numbers themselves. Mimecast addressed the impacts of the virus on its business in detail for each of the three key sources of its revenue growth/decline: new deals, upsell, and churn (for which the latter two combined make up Mimecast's net revenue retention rate).

Per CFO Rafe Brown's prepared remarks on the Q4 earnings call regarding:

New business: "In the last two weeks of March new business pipeline generation slowed as potential customers rapidly shifted to a work-at-home environment. Throughout the course of April and the first week of May, pipeline build has begun to recover."

"In the last two weeks of March new business pipeline generation slowed as potential customers rapidly shifted to a work-at-home environment. Throughout the course of April and the first week of May, pipeline build has begun to recover." Upsell: "We again saw an impact in Q4 from both a push deal perspective and in pipeline build. While we have seen positive engagement in our emerging products, our overall upsell activities facing similar challenges as our customers face tighter budgets and delays significant projects."

"We again saw an impact in Q4 from both a push deal perspective and in pipeline build. While we have seen positive engagement in our emerging products, our overall upsell activities facing similar challenges as our customers face tighter budgets and delays significant projects." Churn: "As we discussed, we have made a significant investment in our customer success efforts, which we believe would ordinarily improve down-sell and churn rates from the current 7% to our historic norm of approximately 6%. However, the broader impact of the recession will most certainly be reflected in down-sell and churn through the majority of fiscal '21."

Overall, this feedback is mixed. Mimecast seems to be saying that new deal generation is recovering quickly, but existing customers will be hard-pressed to make major expansions while the coronavirus is pressuring IT budgets. On the bright side, however, while Mimecast is expecting slightly expanded churn rates (primarily from the ~80% of its customer base which are not enterprise clients), Mimecast notes that only about 14% of its customer base are in the industries most impacted by the coronavirus: travel/hospitality, retail, and oil/gas. Overall, this revenue diversity should protect Mimecast from seeing a sudden spike in churn. Management has also noted that 98% of Mimecast's revenue base is fully recurring, which gives it superior revenue visibility in an uncertain time for most businesses.

Despite the ambivalence in near-term sales trends, I'm confident in the fact that the increase in work-from-home (which may lead to a more permanent shift toward remote workspaces) that has driven a surge in email communications will drive long-term demand for Mimecast's products. Though in the near-term, limited IT budgets and de-prioritization of nonessential projects may lengthen Mimecast's sales cycles and expansions, over the long term, the necessity of email security should rise in tandem with the surge in email usage.

We note, fortunately, that these near-term revenue headwinds have done little to impede Mimecast's profit growth. Greater efficiencies of scale have allowed Mimecast to bump its pro forma gross margins by a further two points to 76% in Q4, versus 74% in the prior-year quarter. And thanks to slowed-down sales activity, Mimecast has also been able to drive efficiencies on the sales and marketing front, which consumed only 34% of revenue this quarter versus 37% in the prior-year quarter.

Accordingly, Mimecast's Adjusted EBITDA has been on a consistent uptrend. In Q4, adjusted EBITDA hit a record-high of 21%, up 230bps sequentially and up 390bps y/y, in spite of the headwinds stemming from the coronavirus.

Figure 3. Mimecast Adjusted EBITDA trends Source: Mimecast 4Q20 earnings release

We've also already discussed Mimecast's strong free cash flow trends. Mimecast generated roughly $37 million of free cash flow in each of the prior two years, but its plans to produce $76-$78 million in FCF in FY21 (up more than 2x) is a clear distinguisher for Mimecast versus many other growth software stocks that are still burning cash. The safety afforded by Mimecast's margin growth and free cash flow profile should help to mitigate some of the concerns around its near-term revenue headwinds.

Key takeaways and valuation

Of course, the driving factor behind an investment in Mimecast is its incredible value. At present share prices near $40, Mimecast trades at a market cap of $2.50 billion. After we net off the $174.0 million of cash and $92.8 million of debt on Mimecast's balance sheet, its resulting enterprise value is $2.42 billion.

Versus the midpoint of Mimecast's revised FY21 revenue guidance of $475-$485 million (+15-17% y/y), Mimecast trades at a fairly modest 5.0x EV/FY21 revenues. We note that many other SaaS companies that share similar fundamental profiles to Mimecast - with growth rates expected to trend around ~20% y/y, and also delivering positive free cash flow - tend to trade at valuation multiples in the high single digits.

In my view, Mimecast's discount to SaaS comps gives investors a wide cushion of safety to hold out for a rebound. Even if Mimecast were to fully recover to its all-time highs of $54 notched in February, its valuation would still only re-rate by a modest two turns to ~7.0x forward revenues (and we note that throughout most of 2019, Mimecast tended to trade around ~6x forward revenues, 20% higher than current valuations). As the market continues to be volatile, investors may come to appreciate companies like Mimecast that can deliver a balanced growth/profitability profile while also quelling any liquidity concerns with its strong stream of cash flows.

Stay long here and keep on the lookout for an entry point, if you haven't invested in Mimecast already.

