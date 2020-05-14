Talend: Stay Invested

Talend believes its customer base is well diversified enough to not have an outsize impact from the coronavirus.

Talend (TLND), the "big data fabric" company that helps companies migrate and integrate data from various sources to be used for analysis, reported far better-than-expected results in Q1. Expectations for Talend so far have been low. At one point in the March nadir, Talend shares lost half of their value from the start of the year - a far deeper sting than the broader markets.

Investors generally expected that big data and infrastructure software names like Talend would be hit hardest by the coronavirus. The tools that Talend provides aren't necessarily mission-critical to supporting remote work (whereas some other tools like Slack (WORK) and Docusign (DOCU) have obviously seen strong surges in demand) - and so investors assumed that big data projects like Talend would get pushed out as companies sought to conserve cash and simplify operations throughout the pandemic. But while Talend did notice some softness and deal slippage, it also said that it wasn't disproportionately affected relative to other software comps, and that the company's investments into its go-to-market teams have helped to offset some of the pandemic impact.

Shares of Talend are up modestly since earnings and have risen ~50% from the lows notched in March, but I still think Talend's valuation and recovering performance leaves the company plenty of room to rise higher.

I'm a huge fan of Talend for two primary reasons:

Re-energized sales push. Talend hired a new CEO this year, Christal Belmont, who is a former sales leader at SAP. The company also brought onboard a new Chief Revenue Officer. These leadership shake-ups (as well as the strong performance we've seen since then, especially in rising ARRs) have sent a clear signal to the markets: Talend has a great market-leading product, but its focus on sales had lagged - and the company is now starting to fix that. We've seen some of this renewed focus on sales execution help to offset some of the headwinds from the coronavirus; though the company is being conservative from a guidance perspective, growth rates so far in Q1 have held up strongly.

Dirt-cheap valuation. With most companies across the software sector claiming adverse impacts to the coronavirus, Talend is now in a crowded heap of SaaS companies that are expected to grow revenues in the mid or low-teens this year. Yet Talend's valuation sits starkly below most of these peers.

A bit more on Talend's valuation - at current share prices near $30, Talend has a market cap of just $942.3 million. Netting out the $177.8 million of cash and $129.2 million of debt on Talend's balance sheet gets us to an enterprise value of $893.7 million.

Now, Talend - like many other technology companies - has officially yanked its guidance forecast for the full year 2020 due to uncertainties surrounding the pandemic. Talend had originally projected $277-$279 million in revenue (+12% y/y), but now Wall Street consensus pegs Talend's revenue at $270.2 million (+9% y/y). Against this revenue view, Talend trades at just 3.3x EV/FY20 revenues.

There are plenty of other companies expected to grow in the ~10-15% y/y range, however, that trade at premiums to Talend:

In my view, buying Talend anywhere under 4x EV/FY20 revenues (implying a price target of $36, and 20% upside from current levels) affords investors a comfortable safety cushion. Given the new highly productive sales team in place - and the fact that Talend thinks the deals that slip due to coronavirus are delays that will be caught-up rather than truly lost - I wouldn't be surprised if Talend overachieves on growth expectations and sees its stock and multiple climb up as a result.

Q1 download

The key message coming out of Q1 is that Talend's results were "much better than feared," and the impact of the pandemic isn't as adverse as investors originally thought. Take a look at the results below:

Figure 1. Talend 1Q20 results Source: Talend 1Q20 earnings release

Revenues grew 18% y/y to $68.1 million, beating Wall Street's expectations of $64.9 million (+13% y/y) by a respectable five-point margin. We note as well that Talend's professional services revenue - which actually is only a service that Talend performs at cost to bring in new clients - were down year-over-year (a good thing from a margin perspective), and underlying subscription revenues saw even stronger 22% y/y growth to $60.9 million. Key to note is that this 22% y/y growth rate didn't decelerate at all from Q4's 22% y/y growth - despite the impact of the coronavirus hitting in March.

Like most other software companies, Talend reported that the coronavirus and customer budget cuts led to some deals slipping out of Q1 (but potentially resurfacing in later quarters). However, Talend did note that only 20% of its existing customer base was in industries directly exposed to the virus, and so it believes it's fairly insulated from any near-term demand shocks - per CEO Christal Belmont, Talend is no more or less exposed to the virus than any other typical software company (investors had assumed that, with big data projects being a bigger long-term capital spend that Talend would be much more deeply affected by spending cuts than other types of software companies).

Talend also reported that its sales team, under the leadership of new CRO Ann-Christel Graham, has hit the ground running and execution strength helped to offset any coronavirus-related headwinds. Surprising to note is the fact that Talend called out particular strength in EMEA, despite Europe arguably being the continent whose economy was hit hardest by the pandemic. From the CEO's prepared remarks on the Q1 earnings call:

Additionally, we are seeing execution benefits in all theaters across the globe. For example, in EMEA during the first 90 days, the team developed and implemented new rigorous sales processes to drive consistent and predictable business in the enterprise and mid market segments. These processes directly contributed to a strong Q1 finish in EMEA. We expect to see the strength of our EMEA team play a significant role in our future growth. APAC also played a material role in the outcome of our quarter as the highest sales growth region and we’re very pleased with their performance given the impact of the pandemic, which felt earlier in that region. NORAM continues to be the largest contributor to our sales global footprint and we’re excited about the opportunity in NORAM as the cloud market continues to surge."

Talend also notes that its sales teams have had no problem shifting from in-person sales tactics to more digital go-to-market approach. The company is indeed being conservative about its second-quarter growth forecast (its Q2 revenue range of $65-$67 million, bracketing consensus expectations of $66.5 million, calls for growth between 7-10% y/y). And while Talend is monitoring elongation of deal cycles, we do think a nearly ten-point drop in growth rates from Q2 to Q3 is overly harsh, considering Q1's March was already impacted by the crisis and Q2 will ostensibly capture some economic recovery as lockdowns start to ease. Overall, Talend's assertion that long-term demand for its product is intact makes sense. The coronavirus may have temporarily halted IT budgets, but the need to digitize businesses and drive decisions via data has not changed. Customers may not have the luxury of investing in this type of software infrastructure now, but these implementations will still be on the future roadmap. To that end, we wouldn't expect Talend to see anywhere near the same kinds of existential threats from the coronavirus that companies in the travel and retail industries are facing.

Two other bullish factors are worth mentioning. Talend's ARR, as of the end of Q1, is up to $246.0 million (+22% y/y on a constant currency basis). That represents more than 90% of Wall Street's consensus revenue target for the year, meaning Talend's revenue visibility is quite high in spite of any coronavirus-driven headwinds. Secondly, the overwhelming majority of Talend's customer base are blue-chip, large corporations - so unlike many other software companies that are oriented toward SMBs (and thus more exposed to churn), Talend's enterprise base should also shield it from excessive revenue fluctuation.

Figure 2. Talend core customers

Source: Talend 1Q20 earnings deck

Talend also is on solid footing on the profitability front, an added plus in a jittery stock market that has emphasized tech companies' profitability profile. In particular, we note that Talend's pro forma operating income has shrunk to just -$3.8 million, representing a near-breakeven -5.5% margin, and a huge eleven point improvement relative to -16.4% operating margins in 1Q20. The majority of this margin tailwind comes from travel and entertainment (T&E) expense from Talend's sales teams to comply with the lockdown orders.

Figure 3. Talend margin/FCF trends Source: Talend 1Q20 earnings release

We note as well that despite an -$8.4 million FCF loss in the prior-year quarter, Talend ended this Q1 at roughly breakeven cash flows, giving us additional confidence in Talend's liquidity to survive even an extended downturn.

Key takeaways

Talend's bargain-basement valuation at just over ~3x forward revenues ignores a lot of this company's strengths. Key to these strengths are Talend's large recurring revenue base from a primarily blue-chip customer base, a renewed management focus on go-to-market operations, and secular tailwinds that will drive greater adoption of big data tools like Talend even if near-term pipelines are disrupted by the coronavirus.

Stay long here and use any dips to build a position.

