JD.Com Could See More Highs On An Earnings Beat

E-retailers have been soaring recently, as the closure of physical stores has pushed consumers to buy online instead. JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) posts earnings on Friday, and shares have hit new 52-week highs in the days prior to the report. Shares have risen about 33% since March 16, above Alibaba's (NYSE:BABA) 16% return over the same period, as e-commerce saw boosts to spending from the outbreak. If JD can continue beating estimates on both ends as it has done in the past five quarters, shares could see a new 52-week or even all-time high, while a miss could send shares back a step in its rally.

What to Expect

E-commerce spending growth has been quite ridiculous over the two months due to the effects of lockdowns. The industry saw "average transaction volume growth of 23.5 percent in April versus the same period last year" with the "general retail sector experiencing 209 percent growth compared to the same period last year." March only had a 5.3% YoY growth, but considering the monetary value associated with the industry, is still quite large. April seems to have been the largest driver of sales for the quarter as a result of lockdowns.

JD is the largest e-commerce platform by revenue in China, earning ¥200 billion more than Alibaba for fiscal year 2019. JD's dominance on revenue is partially due to its outstanding, world-class in-house logistics system, which allows it to process and fulfill over 90% of orders on the same day or next day. The system also has 28 front distribution centers and over 700 warehouses, facilitating the speed of order fulfillment without relying on third parties to ensure delivery.

Two of the largest competitors within China are Alibaba and Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD). However, JD has a much stronger in-house logistic system than both of those two, allowing its fulfillment of orders during lockdown to most likely remain unaffected as it controls that aspect nearly entirely within its own company. Pinduoduo has found a niche in the lower-tier (lower income) cities in China and has seen meteoric revenue growth, yet does not have the same logistics as JD, which has developed its own platform JingXi as a near perfect rival to Pinduoduo (see JD.Com's JingXi A Perfect Rival To Pinduoduo for more details).

JD's EPS is expected to be about $0.09 on revenues of $19.3 billion, which represents about a $1.5 billion YoY increase in revenue and a slight YoY decrease for consensus EPS (Q1 2019 beat EPS by ~$0.20). EPS seems to be a bit low given the growth in March, although a high cost of revenues and operating expenses relative to gross income could drag EPS lower for the quarter. Revenues could exceed estimates, as e-commerce growth YoY is already expected, but the March boost from lockdowns could send revenues higher.

JD has seen some volatility within the one-day move post-earnings, with two of the past three post-earnings move +12.44% and +12.89%. Over the past eight quarters, the one-day move following the earnings report averaged +/-6.09%. Shares have fallen four out of the eight days, with three of those having misses in EPS and/or revenue. The two +12% moves (Q2 and Q4) had a $0.25 beat in EPS in Q2 and almost $700 million beat in revenue for a strong holiday Q4. For the upcoming report, options are pricing in a $3.85 move from the $47.5 strike (~8.1%) for May 15 following earnings.

Current Quarter

JD's consensus estimates for the current Q2 seem to be fair at $0.27 on revenues just under $25 billion given the huge boost to e-commerce for the month of April. Should management provide any guidance for the current quarter, shares could benefit if that guidance comes in line or above the current consensus estimates. Should guidance be revised lower, shares could slip, as Q2 is seasonally the second strongest behind Q4. If the upcoming report has an EPS beat by a large margin (let's assume by ~$.10, putting EPS around $0.20), consensus estimates for the next quarter could be revised higher as a result, while if EPS comes in around expectations, consensus could remain the same.

Conclusion

JD has rallied to new highs during April and is pushing that high again right before its earnings report. For the first quarter, EPS is estimated to be around $0.09 on revenues of $19.3 billion, with March providing a small boost to e-commerce YoY growth. JD's logistics and ability to fulfill orders rapidly (same or next day) beat competitors Alibaba and Pinduoduo, which could further accelerate JD's profits this quarter. Risks with the two taking market share or more customer orders, dampening JD's results, is still a possibility. Shares could see new 52-week and possibly new all-time highs should EPS and revenue beat or with guidance for the next quarter showing growth from a strong April, or could see a setback if earnings miss or guidance comes in poorer.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.