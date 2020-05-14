Kinaxis: Supply Chain Specialist In The Post-COVID-19 World

We think the shares appear overbought in the short term after the recent rally but long-term investors should stay put given the improved business outlook and expanded opportunity set.

Kinaxis (OTCPK:KXSCF) is a SaaS player that focuses on providing supply chain solutions to the world's largest companies. The company has grown steadily over the years by winning new customers and expanding its products and services offering. With the step-change facilitated by the crisis and ensuing disruptions to global supply chains, we think Kinaxis is well-positioned to take advantage of these opportunities to grow its business.

Supply Chain Specialist

Kinaxis offers solutions to help companies upgrade their supply chain management capabilities to make better and faster decisions. Its main solution called RapidResponse is a SaaS-based system that allows users to practice concurrent planning to allow for faster decision-making and integrating different parts of the supply chain into a single framework. Compared to the legacy way of supply chain planning steps, Kinaxis helps companies analyze large amounts of data using machine learning and scenario analysis to make informed decisions faster. Kinaxis has published useful videos walking through how its products work in practice, such as this illustration of the what-if scenario analysis. It is clear that RapidResponse could help accelerate collaboration and reduce IT involvement in the supply chain management process while minimizing the impact on existing operations.

Kinaxis has accumulated a roster of world-class corporate clients including some of the largest multinational companies across many industries. In particular, the company focuses on industries that have complex and global supply chain issues as shown below. Deployment of RapidResponse typically takes 4-6 months which is much faster than traditional on-premise software solutions. We think Kinaxis has accumulated a convincing list of customers to provide assurance and validation for potential clients.

Kinaxis provides its products mainly through the SaaS model as well as certain on-premise software. The company has a direct salesforce focusing on North America, Western Europe, and Asia. It also expanded heavily into forming partnerships with consultants and supply chain service providers to further its reach and sales. We think Kinaxis has an intimate knowledge of the supply chain ecosystem which enables it to work with the right partners to secure new client contracts. For example, Kinaxis won a contract with global pharma company Lundbeck (OTC:HLUKF) (OTCPK:HLUYY) in partnership with a Denmark-based service provider Syncronic. The partnership network will become a key driver of future growth as projects become complex and integrated with other workstreams.

Talking Numbers

Kinaxis has delivered consistent top-line growth and strong margins. Sales have more than doubled in 4 years to $192 million including a strong SaaS component driven by new customer wins. Adjusted EBITDA jumped as margins remained strong at ~30% during the last 5 years. The company is cash generative and has $234 million of cash on its balance sheet. During Q1 2020, Kinaxis generated $21 million of cash flow from operations and the business has minimal capital expenditures. The company has been accumulating cash on its balance sheet which is always a good sign for a technology company.

Kinaxis generates the majority of its revenue from its SaaS model which is the most preferred revenue source due to predictability and scalability. The company reiterated its 2020 guidance despite the pandemic which demonstrated the mission-critical nature of its offerings. Kinaxis expects to grow its SaaS revenue by 23-25% in 2020 and reduce on-premise revenue as a result. The company also generates revenue from professional services relating to consulting, implementation, deployment, etc.

Kinaxis has a clear path to near-term growth underpinned by its strong backlog which has grown substantially over the past year. With a total backlog of $340 million at the end of 2019, the company expects to generate $122 million of SaaS revenue as a result of simply the passage of time which is the beauty of a SaaS model. The predictability of cash flow is key to supporting Kinaxis's high trading multiple and self-sufficient funding plan.

Benefiting From Current Storm

We believe Kinaxis is benefiting from the current turbulence in the global economy as trade tensions and pandemic-induced disruptions are putting global supply chains to the test. For companies, it is never more important to make sure you have a resilient supply chain that is flexible to adapt to the everchanging business environment. Firms are looking to diversify their suppliers and increase inventory while coping with surging and waning demand as consumers respond to the unprecedented health crisis. Kinaxis also benefits from its business model of working remotely with its customers which limited impact and disruption on its operations.

On the Q1 2020 earnings call, management noted that the usage rate on its RapidResponse platform increased by 20% during the quarter indicating strong engagement from users. The company is sticking to its hiring plan to expand R&D, professional services, and sales and marketing teams. It also reiterated its 2020 guidance based on strong sales activities to date and expected cost savings due to less travel. The strength of the SaaS model is illustrated during this crisis as enterprises prioritize paying for their supply chain system. Some companies might stop paying rent or hiring external consultants, but the mission-critical nature of Kinaxis's platform is ever more important to customers during this period.

Looking Ahead

Kinaxis shares have gained since the pandemic and after a strong Q1 with an upbeat outlook. While the shares have appreciated significantly, indicating short-term optimism among investors, we think fundamentals have also improved substantially as outlined in this article. Kinaxis has a market cap of $3.4 billion and trades at an EV/2020 Sales of 15x which is certainly not cheap. The latest rally has pushed up its valuation to temporarily overbought territory, in our view, even taking into the long-lasting tailwinds.

For existing shareholders, we think the long-term trend remains bright as the company is set to benefit from expanded opportunity set and increasing focus on supply chain solutions under the current economic condition. It might be tempting to take profits but trying to time the market is never easy. You could miss the chance to jump back in and incur extra trading and taxes. For new investors, it might be prudent to await better entry opportunities given the massive rally in 2020. We believe Kinaxis will continue its leadership in the supply chain management category and its SaaS business model has proven its resilience and predictability during the current crisis which warrants a premium multiple compared to traditional software companies.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.