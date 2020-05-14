Activision Blizzard Continues To Shine

Shares are trading about at the high end of our fair value range, but this one could be a long-term winner.

The firm approved an 11% increase in its annual per share payout over 2019 levels, with room for significant growth over the coming years.

By Callum Turcan

Image Shown: Shares of Activision Blizzard Inc. (ATVI) continue to shine as management communicated to investors during the firm's latest earnings cycle that the company's outlook remains bright.

Last month, we wrote a note highlighting why Activision Blizzard Inc. was very well-positioned to ride out the storm caused by the ongoing coronavirus (‘COVID-19’) pandemic. We are following up on that article to highlight Activision Blizzard’s performance during the first quarter of 2020, as the firm reported its first quarter earnings on May 5 which saw the videogame giant beat consensus estimates on both the top and bottom lines.

Balance Sheet And Cash Flow Strength Remains

For starters, one of Activision Blizzard’s best qualities from a financial point of view is its pristine balance sheet. At the end of March 2020, the company was sitting on $5.9 billion in cash and cash equivalents (up $0.1 billion from the end of 2019) which was modestly offset by $2.7 billion in long-term debt (flat versus year-end levels) and furthermore, Activision Blizzard carried no short-term debt.

Having a nice net cash position of $3.2 billion provides the firm with the ability to keep investing in the business, keep meeting its dividend obligations (with room for growth as seen through its latest payout increase), and the ability to capitalize on any opportunities that may arise (whether that be a strategic acquisition, share buybacks, or something else). Activision Blizzard exited the first quarter of 2020 with a current ratio of ~2.8x, aided by its large cash balance and lack of near-term debt maturities.

Management recently pushed through an 11% increase in Activision Blizzard’s per share dividend versus 2019 levels, and please note the company’s dividend is paid out on an annual basis. At $0.41 per share (which was paid out in May 2020), that’s good for a forward-looking yield of ~0.6% as of this writing. Activision Blizzard’s payout is relatively low as management prefers to retain cash on the balance sheet, and we can appreciate this conservative capital allocation strategy as it better positions the firm for Black Swan events like COVID-19. Over time, there’s ample room for Activision Blizzard to continue increasing its annual dividend on a per share basis given its quality cash flow profile, in our view.

During the first quarter of 2020, Activision Blizzard generated a tad over $0.1 billion in free cash flow (defined here as net operating cash flow less capital expenditures), keeping in mind the firm experienced a large working capital build last quarter. Additionally, the company did not repurchase a meaningful amount of its stock in the first quarter of 2020. For reference, Activision Blizzard generated $1.7 billion in free cash flow, spent $0.3 billion on its dividend obligations, and did not repurchase a meaningful amount of its stock in 2019.

Growth In Bookings

Activision Blizzard’s GAAP net revenues dropped 2% year-over-year last quarter, shifting just below $1.8 billion, however the firm’s GAAP operating income still rose by over 7% year-over-year as management did a solid job controlling costs. Top-line growth was supported by rising ‘subscription, licensing, and other revenues’ while ‘product sales’ dropped year-over-year. The firm’s net bookings rose to over $1.5 billion in the first quarter of 2020, up from under $1.3 billion in the same quarter the prior year, with growth from digital channels leading the way. Activision Blizzard’s Call of Duty and World of Warcraft properties were cited as strong performers last quarter.

Looking ahead, Activision Blizzard expects its net bookings will rise to ~$1.7 billion in the second quarter of 2020. Please note that Activision Blizzard's net bookings information is based on data from App Annie Intelligence, according to Activision Blizzard's earnings press release.

Operational Update During COVID-19 Crisis

As it relates to Activision Blizzard’s ability to continue operating during the pandemic, the digital-heavy nature of its revenues and business development allows for the firm to navigate the storm better than many other companies out there. Here’s what the firm had to say in its latest earnings release:

At Activision Blizzard, our number one priority is the health and safety of our employees and their families. All of our offices moved to work-from-home environments by mid-March… The digital nature of our content means our creative talent can continue to work on our product pipeline from home. While the shift to remote working adds complexity and challenges in some areas of the game development process, we are implementing mitigation measures to address these areas and, based on the work to date, we still expect to deliver a robust slate of content over the remainder of the year… The increasingly digital, recurring and cash-generative nature of our operations remains one of our fundamental strengths. With a strong balance sheet, low capital intensity and a track record of disciplined capital allocation, we have substantial flexibility as we navigate through an uncertain environment.

During Activision Blizzard’s latest quarterly conference call, management noted in response to a question from an analyst that containment efforts during the pandemic may result in structural changes to households’ daily lives over the long term, including greater amounts of time and interest allocated towards gaming. For instance, while stay-at-home orders were lifted in parts of Asia late in the first quarter (given that East Asia was hit earlier on during the pandemic), Activision Blizzard witnessed that the momentum gained during the first part of the quarter as it relates to greater gaming interest continued.

Pivoting to the current economic downturn, Activision Blizzard’s management highlighted that gaming demand remained strong during two relatively recent downturns; in 2001 (the dot-com bust) and 2008 (the Great Financial Crisis). Management provided an optimistic outlook for the second quarter after Activision Blizzard outperformed in the first, noting that (from the conference call):

Now turning to our first quarter results, we significantly exceeded our outlook, driven primarily by over performance for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare throughout the quarter, including a highly successful start for a new free-to-play Call of Duty: Warzone. We also continued – saw continued momentum for World of Warcraft and better than expected results for other key franchises in the second half of March, as populations sheltering at home in many of our key regions turn to our content for entertainment and social connection. These trends have continued so far in the second quarter, with business performance accelerating further in April.

Financially speaking, management is guiding for Activision Blizzard to generate GAAP net revenues of ~$1.7 billion this quarter and ~$6.8 billion for the whole year. Considering Activision Blizzard generated a tad under $6.5 billion in GAAP net revenues in 2019, management is communicating to investors that the firm expects to continue growing its top line throughout the pandemic. That’s largely why shares of ATVI have performed so well year-to-date, in our view.

Great Shareholder Value Generator

On a final note, we would like to highlight that Activision Blizzard is an excellent shareholder value generator as measured by its historical and future expected return on invested capital ex-goodwill (adjusted 'ROIC') exceeding its estimated weighted-average cost of capital ('WACC') as you can see in the upcoming graphic down below (the graphic is generated by our enterprise cash flow models that forecast Activision Blizzard's financial performance into perpetuity). You can learn more about the significance of ROIC in the book Value Trap.

Image Shown: Activision Blizzard is an excellent generator of shareholder value. Image Source: Valuentum

Concluding Thoughts

Activision Blizzard is a well-run company with a conservative capital allocation strategy and a growing net cash position. We appreciate management’s focus on fiscal discipline and the promising near-term outlook for the company, which also speaks favorably to Activision Blizzard’s long-term trajectory. In our view, Activision Blizzard will generate meaningful cash flow growth over the coming years. Shares are trading about at the high end of our fair value range, but this one could be a long-term winner.

