Air France-KLM: Too Big To Fail

Air France-KLM has one of the worst operating metrics in the airline industry, and it has no plan on how to become profitable once the pandemic is over.

Just like Lufthansa (DLAKF), Air France-KLM (AFRAF) has entered a period of stagnation, and it will take years for it to return to its pre-COVID-19 levels. Last week, Air France-KLM reported a net loss of €1.8 billion (~$1.95 billion) in Q1, and Q2 numbers are expected to be even worse. While the governments of France and Netherlands will not let the carrier to go bust due to its national importance to both countries, shareholders shouldn’t expect any returns sometime soon. If the airline was barely making any money in the last 10 years, when the airline industry experienced an economic boom, then we should not expect it to suddenly become profitable in the current environment, even with the help of the state. At the same time, shorting the stock doesn’t make sense, since it already lost more than half of its value in the last seven months, and with the help of the state, it will not go to zero anytime soon. Overall, we believe that Air France-KLM stock will be trading sideways in the foreseeable future, so it’s better to avoid it.

State Aid Will Not Save the Day

Earnings report for Q1, which was released last week, showed how poorly run Air France-KLM is. The airline made €5 billion in revenue from January to March, but its net loss for the same period was €1.8 billion. If we say that the bad performance was due to the global pandemic, then we will be only partially correct. While it’s true that the spread of COVID-19 disrupted air travel all around the globe, Air France-KLM was a struggling airline even before the pandemic. The constant rivalry between the Dutch and French directors made the stock an unattractive investment, as it was trading on the sidelines in the last two years up until March. At the same time, there are still no signs that the airline will become profitable sometime soon and it’s unlikely that shareholder value will be created in the upcoming months.

Nevertheless, it’s very unlikely that the airline will file for bankruptcy. The French government already gave Air France-KLM a direct loan of €3 billion and helped it to secure a €4 billion loan from the bank. The European Union has approved both loans. The Netherlands also plans to help an airline with €2 to €4 billion, but negotiations are currently underway. However, it may seem that those funds will not be enough to help the company to stay afloat in the long-term.

In addition to the daily cash burn that is caused by the global pandemic, there’s no guarantee that it will start making money once this is all over. Currently, Air France-KLM has the worst margins among its peers and it’s unlikely that they will improve in the current environment.

Source: Capital IQ

In the past, Air France-KLM has been facing many corporate governance issues that prevented it from fully unlocking its value. Constant political games and bureaucracy inside the company weakened the performance of the airline. After The Netherlands decided to secretly purchase a 14% stake in the company a year ago, the tensions between the Dutch and French directors have only increased. Before that move, only the French government had a 14% stake in Air France-KLM, while all the other owners were from the private sector.

By focusing on the bureaucracy, Air France-KLM wasted 10 years of economic boom and wasn’t able to hoard enough cash for a rainy day. As a result, its balance sheet is now full of debt and the growth prospects look grim. At the end of March, Air France-KLM had a staggering debt-to-equity ratio of 54x. Despite the ongoing cost-cutting, the airline continues to lose around €25 million a day or roughly €2.25 billion a quarter.

The good news is that the airline is considered to be too big to fail for both governments. The French and Dutch taxpayers will likely continue to pour cash into the company by issuing additional loans or asking for an additional equity stake.

The bad news is that the ordinary shareholders should not expect any returns in the foreseeable future. The airline will not be able to issue any dividends since it doesn’t make any money and it’s unlikely to create value in the current environment. If both governments indeed decide to increase their holding in the company, then positions of all existing shareholders will be diluted.

Another problem is that when this is all over, how will the airline repay its loans? The company said that it’s working on a new transformation plan that will be released in the next couple of months. Until the report is released, shareholders are going to be left in the dark. At the same time, it’s impossible at this stage to correctly predict how bad Q2 will be. While Air France-KLM won some time and avoided the liquidity crisis, its growth prospects look grim. Considering the uncertainty that is associated with the stock and with the airline industry as a whole, it’s better to avoid investing in Air France-KLM at this stage. At the same time, shorting its stock doesn’t make any sense, since the shares already lost more than half of their value since March, and with the help of the state, the company will survive for now. For that reason, we don’t have any position in Air France-KLM.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.