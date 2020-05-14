Cost Cuts Announced By Duke Make The Stock A Compelling Buy

Despite the slightly weaker results reported by Duke Energy's (NYSE: DUK) in Q1, the earnings release and call provided investors with a lot to be excited about in the stock. Based on these updates and Duke's performance through this difficult time, the stock looks to be a great portfolio addition.

Cost Cuts Should More than Offset COVID-19 Losses

As part of the Q1 earnings, Duke management announced cost cuts in the range of $350-450MM, which roughly translates into $0.35 to $0.45 per share. If you attach a 15x multiple to these earnings (which is roughly where Duke trades on a forward PE ratio, you are looking at roughly $5-$7 of upside potential.

On top of that, the downside for Duke related to COVID-19 appears to be minimal. Although Duke expects 3-5% of retail volume decline for the year, the volume mix will improve greatly.

Source: Duke Energy

Residential volumes are expected to rise 2-4% for the full year (which is less than the percentage gain in April, as seen above. Residential volumes have a much higher margin than the other retail sale categories. Duke provided the chart below as a guide to this benefit:

Clearly, the sensitivities show that the decline will not be as substantial as one may have assumed. With the less profitable products seeing the largest declines, Duke is actually poised to see minimal EPS declines.

Furthermore, issues regarding customer non-payment should be a non-issue and further reflects the value proposition and safety of regulated utilities. On the Duke earnings call, CEO Lynn Good said that Duke would seek recovery of costs related to bad debt expense from regulators, and was confident enough to reaffirm Duke's 2020 EPS guidance.

Furthermore, in their slides, Duke highlighted the CARES law passed by the Federal Government, which provides Duke with $400MM of 2020 liquidity. This will allow Duke to benefit from lower interest expense because they will have to cover fewer expenses with borrowing.

Existing Risks Still Remain, But Are Beginning To Subside

As I've written about previously, risks associated with owning Duke Energy are becoming more minimal (Read: The Bear Case On Duke Energy Is Falling Apart).

One of the largest risks that investors seem to be concerned about associated with Duke is the Atlantic Coast Pipeline, which management did address on their call. Although Duke is waiting for a decision from the Supreme Court on the Appalachian Trail crossing and other permits from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife service, Duke expects the agency to reissue the permit in mid-2020, and has seen no delays despite COVID-19. The ACP has also finalized terms with the major pipeline. Overall, Duke maintained their existing schedule and cost estimates for the project.

Duke Remains A Buy

The bull case on Duke remains intact and has even become more compelling (Read my thoughts on Duke's bull case on Duke here). Duke continues to have upside related to greater coal ash recovery potential, and upside from investors' already pessimistic view of upcoming rate cases. With YTD declines of over 10%, now seems to be a great time to add shares.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.