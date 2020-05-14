Coronavirus Slams Global Economy: Interview With Prof. Tara Sinclair

SH: Today we have with us Tara Sinclair, an associate professor of economics and international affairs at George Washington University and a senior fellow of the Indeed Hiring Lab. Dr. Sinclair is also a research professor at the Halle Institute for Economic Research (IWH) in Germany, and a research associate at the Center for Applied Macroeconomic Analysis (CAMA) at the Australian National University. She is regularly quoted by the press, including in the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, the Washington Post, the Financial Times, and has appeared on CNN, C-Span, NPR, Fox Business, and Bloomberg Radio and TV.

SH: What has been the impact of the coronavirus on the global economy?

TS: It's been an unprecedented hit to the economy. If we think about where we were back in January, the International Monetary Fund was forecasting globally that we'd see about 2.9% growth in the economy. And then, when they came in to revise their forecast in April, they suggested that they're expecting a 3% decline in output in 2020 globally and that's just unheard of, and that's bigger than what we saw in the global financial crisis.

SH: What are the main transmission channels through which the coronavirus shock has affected developed versus developing countries?

TS: This is one of those crazy things where it has hit everybody from every angle. On the one hand, we initially really thought of this is being a supply shock because we saw that we had supply chains disrupted. This was mostly affecting China. It was still impacting the rest of the world and we were worried both about that supply chain aspect due to all of the goods that are produced in China, but we were also worried about the drop in consumption from China because they have become really a huge global economic driver…. Then as this virus has come and hit the whole world, hitting one country after another country after another country, it's really laying bareall of the different economic problems the different countries were facing, whether it be concerns about the ability for governments to borrow enough, to support their social infrastructure, or….looking at the US where we see challenges in our medical infrastructure. If you look at developing countries, they may not be able to borrow. They may not have access to funds and the IMF is really trying hard to make that possible. But if they don't expect their output to ever come back in the same way, then we're really looking at some really long term challenges for a lot of countries.

SH: What are some policy solutions for global economic trauma? Are they sufficient in the face on the massive crisis?

TS: I mean, this is really, truly a massive crisis. We're trying to think about what's the right policy solution. It really does depend in part on what happens with the virus. If we’re looking at this still being a relatively steep but short drop in economic output around the globe. In other words, if…our economy's shut down for several months but eventually we get the ability to return to normal, …then maybe the policies we've done so far are enough. My concern is that if this becomes one of these long, drawn out things where we’re supporting companies and maintaining your employer/employee job relationships, which has been a focus in many countries around the world, it might not be the right strategy. If we need to have a major restructuring of our economy, if we have to really shift the way that our world works because of this virus, we really haven't talked about that or planned for that. I think the policy world is not really ready to face it yet.

SH: What type of new structure would we need to have? What would we be changing towards?

TS: We'd be shifting away from most kinds of in-person interaction, and that's something that I don't know how we do that because we're humans and like in-person interaction. A lot of the global real estate would be changed. Right now have a lot of office buildings and there was a lot of new uptake in commercial office construction. But also, manufacturing, with people shoulder to shoulder, would need a change. General living conditions in many parts of the world [where people are] tightly packed together [must be changed].

SH: In your view, what is the timeline for recovery?

TS: The hard thing about being an economist and not an epidemiologist is that really everything depends on knowing when we're going to be able to address the virus clearly. When are we going to get clarity about when a vaccine is coming, if a vaccine is possible? I worry about a world in which we're waiting for five years for a vaccine, and we're still putting all of economic and social life on hold, waiting for this vaccine. An economy can't be on hold for five years.

SH: You're imagining a possible alternative world in which we're dealing with this crisis for a while and restructuring to maintain production, but in different ways. Do you think that people are willing to make those dramatic adjustments?

TS: I think that humans are incredibly adaptable. If we have eventually gotten past it and gone back to living close together, working close together that's what's going to happen here because I think that's what humans prefer. But when we hear the public health professionals talking, there's so much emphasis on social distancing and they keep telling us that they don't know exactly when the vaccine is going to come in that we shouldn't be expecting one very, very fast. I worry that there is some disconnect between the way that we're planning our lives versus what we're actually being told by the people who have the ability to see into that future. That’s me being my most dismal. I’m a macroeconomist, it’s what we do. It's important to think about that scenario, because in the other scenarios we… could [just] go back to normal.

SH: Will the global economy return to normal after the crisis, or will there be permanent changes?

TS: Unfortunately, I do think that there are going to be permanent changes. I say unfortunately, because I fear that they're not in good ways. One of the biggest things that I am worried about is that even before this crisis we were concerned about rising inequality, both within and across countries. Everything that we're seeing in terms of how different groups of people are able to respond to this virus seems like it’s exacerbating that inequality rather than offsetting it. That's something that I'm really concerned about…. That means that there are people that are enjoying a good economy, and there are people that were really not enjoying a good economy at the same time.mI'm afraid that that's going to persist and be even a bigger gap in the future unless we can really get some good policy in place.

SH: There were some policy implications of fiscal stimulus and other policies implemented after the Great Recession and that didn't help inequality at all, because a lot of the policy seemed to favor the big banks. What's your opinion about the policy that we've implemented so far in the US? I mean, is it something that could address inequalities, or is it something that's just going to exacerbate them as well?

TS: We're really in a tricky spot because the most motivated actor in terms of policy is the Federal Reserve. They really felt like they had learned a lot of lessons from the global financial crisis and they went out with all guns blazing in order to make sure that this does not become another global financial crisis. [They are] doing their job, which is great, but the only people that can have access to loans are people that have the potential to pay them back. We're in a world where a lot of individuals, small businesses, even medium size to large businesses are at risk of losing a profit right now and never making that back up. So taking a loan right now doesn't really work for them. …A lot of loans are [going to] pretty well-off groups to begin with.,,,

TS: The other side, the grants part, needs to be more on the fiscal side. We want elected officials to determine who gets money, [but] a big organization just handing out money without public oversight in that way [can be problematic]. Congress has done some early policy that I think helps…and now we are looking at the state governments where a lot of the individual payments came through, [such as] unemployment insurance benefits that comes from states. That's put states in a lot of awkward positions because states had tight budgets to begin with, and even though there are federal subsidies for that, it's hitting these state budgets at a time when they can't afford it.

SH: Well, that's all very concerning and [these are] things that we need to continue to take into account, especially looking into planning for the future. Thank you so much Tara Sinclair, associate professor at George Washington University. We appreciate your being on the show today.

TS: It's good to talk.

