Motorhome Retirment: 72T Account April Update

Introduction

Followers of my articles are aware that we planned to retire in July of this year at the age of 54. Our original intent was to not use any of our tax deferred retirement accounts until we were 59-1/2. However, we had to change the plan due to uncertainty of the future of the Affordable Care Act. A federal judge ruled the law unconstitutional in December of 2018. To plan for the potential disappearance of the healthcare exchange and associated benefits we need to get access to some of our IRA funds. We created a 72T withdraw plan from one of our IRA’s in January of this year. An additional benefit of this was that it allowed us to retire in March of this year instead of July. We retired on a Friday to start our “Motorhome Retirement” and the United States went into social distancing and all the related COVID-19 stay-at-home and business closures the following Monday. We had great timing (sarcasm), instead of heading out across the country, we have been doing our “shelter-in-place” or “stay-at-home” or whatever else you want to call it at a lake campground near Dallas, TX. Like most others, our activities are limited to daily walks, weekly trips for groceries and TV watching.

In a previous article, I introduced our 72T portfolio. 72T refers to an IRS regulation that allows penalty free withdrawals from an IRA of substantially equal payments.

The Portfolio

First up is the target allocation.

I am not just going to load the portfolio up with higher yielding dividend growth stocks. I will implement a portfolio strategy that will meet our needs while maintaining a reasonable asset allocation. At the time I set up the original plan, I had decided to use the following target asset allocation for this account.

60% Common Stocks

10% Preferred stocks

30% Bonds

Given the recent activity of the Federal Reserve Bank and the multi-trillion-dollar stimulus package from the US Government, I have added gold to the allocation for protection in the event of inflation. The target allocation now looks like this.

55% Common Stocks

5% Preferred Stocks

12.5% Gold

27.5% Bonds

Having bonds and gold will depress the total yield of the portfolio and make obtaining a 4.5% overall yield unlikely without taking more risk than we can tolerate. To plan for this, the bond allocation will be split into 10% long-term, 5% intermediate-term and 12.5% short-term. The heavy weight of short-term bonds is to have something to sell because the portfolio income will not enough to make the required distribution. This reduces the chances of being forced to sell stocks at undesirable valuations. Distributions are already occurring and amount to about 4.6% annually on the current account balance. (Note: the 72T was set up on the balance of the IRA as of January 1, 2020. Based on that amount, the distribution is about 4.2%). The following table models the cashflow and portfolio balance for an 8-year period.

Account balance Annual 72t Distribution Stock/ Preferred income Bond Income (%) Bond income ($) Total port income Bonds draw down BOY 1 $100,000 $4,600 $2,700 1.9% $523 $3,223 $1,378 EOY 1 $98,623 $4,600 $2,700 1.9% $496 $3,196 $1,404 EOY 2 $97,219 $4,600 $2,700 1.9% $470 $3,170 $1,430 EOY 3 $95,788 $4,600 $2,700 1.9% $442 $3,142 $1,458 EOY 4 $94,331 $4,600 $2,700 1.9% $415 $3,115 $1,485 EOY 5 $92,846 $4,600 $2,700 1.9% $387 $3,087 $1,513 EOY 6 $91,332 $4,600 $2,700 1.9% $358 $3,058 $1,542 EOY 7 $89,790 $4,600 $2,700 1.9% $329 $3,029 $1,571 Total bonds sold $11,781

Source: Author.

The table uses a base account value of $100,000 for clarity and ease of calculation. Our starting balance was different. Some assumptions were made of course. For this analysis, the three big assumptions made are the bond yield, no positive or negative returns over 10 years in the equities and no growth or reduction in dividends and no change in the price of gold. These assumptions are unrealistic. The model is useful however, to determine the allocation of short-term bonds to sell for the distributions. The model shows this allocation of short-term bonds will last about 8 years. The rules of the 72t will require only 5 years of the constant withdrawals. Withdraws after 5 years may be more or less depending upon multiple factors including healthcare law changes and other income needs. We will also be old enough at that point to draw from our other IRA’s without penalties. I conducted a Monte-Carlo Simulation of this allocation on portfoliovisualizer.com and it showed a 96% chance of lasting 30 years with this allocation and draw rate. I am satisfied with this as I have flexibility on the withdraw rate after five years.

Motorhome Retirement 72T account 2020 progress

As previously noted, the 72T distribution was calculated using the January 1 balance. Distributions began in March.

January February March April Beginning Balance $ 100,000.00 $ 99,364.31 $ 94,447.63 $ 87,319.69 Dividends $ 180.97 $ 142.70 $ 327.82 $ 198.03 Gains & (Losses) $ (816.88) $ (5,059.38) $ (7,102.96) $ 5,355.90 72T Distribution $ - $ - $ (352.79) $ (352.79) End of Month $ 99,364.31 $ 94,447.63 $ 87,319.69 $ 92,520.83

Note that the values have been prorated so that the account balance on January 1, 2020 equals $100,000. The amounts are not the actual amounts but the do represent the exact performance on a prorated basis of the account. So far this year, we have taken 0.706% of the beginning account balance in distributions and the account value is 92.52% of the beginning balance or down 7.48% including distributions and 6.77% if distributions are considered. For reference, the S&P 500 was down 11.83% for the year as of May 1, 2020. The sequence of return risk is a real one right now for us. We need to be careful to manage allocation to combat it.

Current Allocation

The portfolio has been under construction and is a work in progress. The current allocation is shown below.

Source: Author

Obtaining the target allocation will take some time. The allocation is not set in stone either, if the market continues higher, the equity allocation may be reduced and if the market goes significantly lower, it may be increased.

What’s in the portfolio now?

First, let’s take a look at the guideline criteria for new additions to the portfolio.

High credit quality with a history of paying dividends. Yield should not be in eminent danger of being cut. The dividend should have growth potential. The valuation should be fair or better. Management should be shareholder friendly.

These criteria will be applied for changes and additions to the portfolio. Legacy holdings that do not fit, may or may not be reduced or eliminated.

Current holdings

During the rally from the March lows, some equities were sold and allocated to cash and gold. I anticipate that the market will drop again as more economic data is released and as COVID-19 progress and the related economic consequences of the response continues to dominate the news. The cash position will be invested if valuations become attractive.

The following table details the account holdings in terms of value percent and income percent.

Motorhome Retirement 72T Account Holdings

Ticker Credit Rating % Value % Income Type KMB A 6.0% 7.3% Stock JNJ AAA 4.1% 4.4% Stock INTC A+ 4.7% 4.2% Stock CSCO AA- 4.3% 5.8% Stock CAH BBB 3.6% 5.3% Stock ABBV A- 3.1% 7.0% Stock MMM A+ 3.3% 5.3% Stock GPC NR 3.1% 5.3% Stock WBA BBB 3.0% 5.0% Stock ADM A 2.8% 4.3% Stock SBUX BBB+ 2.3% 2.0% Stock HRL A 1.9% 1.4% Stock ENB BBB+ 1.6% 4.8% Stock VZ BBB+ 1.6% 2.6% Stock KO A+ 1.4% 1.9% Stock EMR A 1.3% 2.1% Stock XOM AA 1.2% 4.0% Stock T BBB 0.8% 2.1% Stock AVGO BBB- 0.5% 1.0% Stock EPD BBB+ 0.3% 1.3% Stock BEP BBB+ 0.2% 0.3% Stock BPYU BBB 0.1% 0.5% Stock MO BBB 0.1% 0.2% Stock RNR PR E BBB 0.6% 1.3% Preferred Stock MINT 9.8% 8.0% Bond - Short NEAR 2.5% 2.3% Bond - Short SPAB 1.3% 1.3% Bond - Intermediate SCHZ 1.1% 1.2% Bond - Intermediate IUSB 0.6% 0.7% Bond - Intermediate SPTL AA+ 5.2% 3.9% Bond - Long TLT AA+ 4.5% 3.1% Bond - Long PHYS 6.5% 0.0% Gold IAU 4.5% 0.0% Gold Cash 12.1% Cash

The average credit rating of the stocks is ‘A’. The average equity yield is 3.8% and the total portfolio yield is 2.4%. Overall, I am satisfied with this portfolio. I know it will not supply the needed income, but I can add to the income with strategic purchases and I can withdraw cash or sell the short-term bond component when needed to cover distribution.

Watchlist.

The table below is a portion of my watchlist spreadsheet.

Motorhome Retirement 72T Watchlist

Ticker Price S&P Rating Price target JNJ $ 148.85 AAA $ 134.00 MSFT $ 178.32 AAA $ 120.00 CSCO $ 41.26 AA- $ 36.00 PG $ 116.13 AA- $ 95.00 RY $ 60.03 AA- $ 53.34 TD $ 40.54 AA- $ 38.70 V $ 176.85 AA- $ 120.00 ADP $ 144.39 AA $ 116.00 UGI $ 29.28 NR $ 26.00 MMM $ 148.38 A+ $ 147.00 BNS $ 38.03 A+ $ 34.00 KO $ 44.94 A+ $ 43.00 GD $ 124.91 A+ $ 125.71 MA $ 269.58 A+ $ 183.00 NTRS $ 74.89 A+ $ 62.00 PEP $ 130.93 A+ $ 108.00 ABT $ 90.05 A- $ 75.00 AFL $ 35.71 A- $ 37.00 BAM $ 32.95 A- $ 30.00 SO $ 55.03 A- $ 51.20 ADM $ 34.69 A $ 28.80 CNI $ 79.20 A $ 65.00 CB $ 99.95 A $ 90.00 EMR $ 54.27 A $ 40.00 HRL $ 46.58 A $ 30.00 IBM $ 121.58 A $ 118.55 KMB $ 136.71 A $ 115.00 MDT $ 95.45 A $ 84.00 TGT $ 112.02 A $ 70.00 UPS $ 90.83 A $ 84.00 DIS $ 103.64 A $ 88.00 T $ 29.62 BBB $ 29.00 BEP $ 44.74 BBB+ $ 36.00 D $ 76.08 BBB+ $ 66.00

I am not in a big hurry to bring the stock allocation up to target. A stock trading below the price target does not mean I will automatically buy it. As discussed previously, I think there is a considerable probability the market drops from current levels of around as of the time of writing of $2840 for the S&P 500. I may make small buys but will wait till the market drops or the COVID-19 related health and economic issues are resolved before I become aggressive.

