Watching V.F. Corporation As It Nears An Important Earnings Report

V.F. Corporation (VFC) posts its fourth quarter and full-year results on Friday pre-market and has previously released preliminary estimates for the fiscal year. Estimates for the fourth quarter are $0.15 in EPS on $2.30 billion in revenue, while the preliminary fiscal year data has revenue in the range of $11.3-11.4 billion and an operating income of $1.0-1.1 billion (~$1.5 billion on an adjusted basis). The preliminary results and Q4 estimates could still be too high amid a challenging quarter disrupted worldwide by coronavirus, although shares are expected to be volatile following the report.

What to Expect

Consensus fiscal year revenues were around $11.5 billion before VFC announced its preliminary results on April 21, while previous guidance provided in Q3 estimated revenues at $11.75 billion (before that guidance was withdrawn March 23). A $300-400 million impact to revenues might be underestimating the damage done to supply and demand - while Asia Pacific stores and locations were closed early, they were, for the most part, open in some form by March 16, while EMEA and NA were still closed at that time. VFC does not believe its supply chain to have been impacted to a high degree, but "16 percent of VFC's total cost of goods sold is sourced directly from mainland China, of which 7 percent is bound for the US market." Although disruptions from China were cleared first, items sourced in China and then shipped to America were not able to be sold in stores as they were closed.

VFC noted in its 2019 fiscal year report that operating results have been "historically stronger in the second half of the calendar year" and that "cash provided by operating activities is substantially higher in the second half of the calendar year due to higher net income during that period and reduced working capital requirements, particularly during the fourth quarter of the calendar year." That has already been seen in the fiscal Q3 results, which contain the holiday season, while the impact on fiscal Q4 will be limited in that sense. Still, coronavirus impacts have decimated normal operating conditions, and preliminary data indicates declines in revenues and operating income (which still may not be indicative of the full impact, either positively or negatively).

Foreign currency impacts could drag on results, as foreign currencies have been volatile against the dollar since February. For 2019, foreign currency impact dragged revenues $154 million lower, and although not much of an impact was seen overall on profits ($5.4 million), it could certainly affect revenues in relation to the $11.3-11.4 billion preliminary figure. Outdoor and active are the two highest revenue generators, and while active may not be affected as much, outdoor (primarily North Face) could be impacted by a warmer-than-normal winter across the U.S. in January and February.

VFC has an average move of +/-6.27% in the one-day post-earnings, with the past two quarters seeing -9.69% and -7.34% moves after EPS and/or revenues missed expectations. With market volatility higher, as well as the uncertainty to results after the guidance was yanked and preliminary results were released during the fiscal fourth quarter, a one-day move could be closer to 10%, as priced in by options (although volume there is extremely low).

What to Look For

VFC has beat earnings expectations in 7 of the past 8 quarters (missing in its fiscal Q2 2019) while missing revenue expectations for the last 2 quarters after beating for 6 straight. Shares responded negatively in the past two quarters, with revenues missing; while for the past 6 quarters, with EPS and revenues both beating, shares rose 3 and fell 3. For the upcoming report, as it consists of the fiscal year numbers, pay attention to the guidance that has already been released and whether revenues for the year, ultimately, come in below, near, or above that preliminary figure. Although Q4 is typically weaker than the previous two quarters, this year has been impacted by coronavirus, and even though the company has stated that supply chains are not too disrupted, there is still the chance that they were and revenues were lower as a result. Should Q4 (and fiscal year) revenues miss, then shares could easily fall; if revenues beat the preliminary figure, then shares could see a boost.

EPS for the quarter at $0.15 is extremely low relative to past Q4s, but, again, the impact of coronavirus on operations and closures has definitely affected results. EPS missing could already be priced in based on the preliminary guidance, but a miss (especially a substantial one) could be a bad sign for the upcoming quarter, which is expected to be worse. However, should EPS beat, it could be a signal of strong management and navigating well through the time of difficulty and shares could respond positively.

Conclusion

VFC is heading towards an important fiscal year report after preliminary results show a sharp decline from the original (and subsequently withdrawn) guidance posted in fiscal Q3 in January. Revenues are estimated at around $11.3-11.4 billion, while the impacts of coronavirus could have dragged that down even further. EPS estimates for Q4 are low at $0.15 on revenues of $2.3 billion. Fiscal Q4 is seasonally low but could have been exaggerated by the outbreak. Shares could benefit if numbers come in better than expected or if guidance for fiscal Q1 shows a more promising outlook. Shares could fall if numbers miss expectations or if guidance for fiscal Q1 paints a bleak picture for sales recovery.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.