Vanguard Mid Cap ETF: Cheap Valuations And High Quality

There are many high-quality midcaps in the portfolio, with several not significantly impacted by the pandemic.

An investment in knowledge pays the best interest. - Benjamin Franklin

It may come as a surprise that, while the full impact of the pandemic has not yet been accounted for economically, markets are already well into their recovery. The Vanguard Mid Cap ETF (VO), a fund that is focused on mid-cap US stocks, is no exception. It has generated a return of 35% from its 52-week low and is only 18% below its 52-week high, pretty incredible when you think how far we have come. From an investment perspective, one can be skeptical of the momentum that the fund has generated, given the grim situation of the economy. So, what makes this ETF attractive to investors?

Looking at the holdings of the ETF, the top 10 holdings account for only 8.6% of the portfolio, so much of the company-specific risk has been diversified away. Sector-wise, the distribution is also evenly distributed with a slight bias towards Technology. With this earnings season almost wrapped up, recent momentum has been tagged as "flying blind" by many analysts, given how many have dropped guidance. The high level of diversification ensures that no single company or sector has a significant impact on the overall performance of the ETF. This is especially significant in times of distress when companies (especially mid- and small- caps) have a higher probability of facing financial distress or bankruptcy due to higher debt levels.

Vanguard Mid Cap vs S&P 500

If you are going to choose the Vanguard Mid Cap ETF over a broader market ETF, you should be aware of the risks. It is worth looking at the risk-return profile in comparisons. In terms of current share price, the S&P 500 is 14% below its 52-week high compared to 18% for the Vanguard Mid Cap ETF. While the gains are marginal for the midcap fund, it ensures that their investors might anticipate higher upside, given the recovery has not been as strong. This is relevant in the reverse scenario as well. When the S&P 500 fell, VO followed a similar trajectory. However, the dip wasn't as severe as one would have expected from a midcap fund.

Cheaper Valuations

The valuations portray a favorable picture for the fund, considering the P/E of S&P is 21, significantly higher than VO's 16. While many argue that the fall in March has presented with an opportunity to buy stable large-cap stocks, mid-caps have a compelling valuation here. The average P/E for S&P has hovered around 16 historically, considerably lower than the current level. It is possible that necessary earnings did not back the increase in price levels in the preceding years, especially now during a pandemic recession and recovery. The sharp fall could, therefore, be a mechanism to cool down the overheated prices. At current levels, VO may provide a better buying opportunity than the S&P 500.

Thoughtful Selections

While there have been many speculations regarding the ability of smaller companies to get through the crisis, the portfolio comprises of compelling companies. For example, Newmont Corporation (NEM) expects healthier free cash flows on account of higher gold prices and is operating at 90% of its planned production for production. Centene Corporation (CNC), operating in the Healthcare sector, has revised its earnings guidance higher for 2020 due to an additional revenue stream on account of the COVID crisis. SBA Communications (SBAC) managed to generate higher revenues in Q1-20 and beat the consensus EPS.

Potential Risks

Midcap companies may not have enough resources to tide through a prolonged phase of an economic slowdown. Possibility of bankruptcies cannot be ruled out in many of the holdings, given the uncertainty in earnings. VO has managed to provide a decent dividend yield in recent years with significant growth in comparison to its peers. It is unlikely for the fund to replicate such growth in the foreseeable future. Dividend distribution may fall due to revenue constraints as the economy reopens, thereby driving the yields lower. This is assuming share prices do not undergo a significant change from these levels. Dividends and share buybacks are likely to go through a changing process due to the government bailouts as well.

With many small- and mid-cap companies experiencing financial stress, it is possible that newer entries could replace many of the holdings in the fund. This, in turn, could lead to higher turnover with an increase in costs for the fund. The ETF is already covering 344 companies, which makes over-diversification a risk as well.

To summarize, VO has shown the ability to weather the storm in the recent downfall. Trading at valuations considerably lower than the S&P 500, VO offers an excellent opportunity to buy. Maybe the success is due to the nimbler abilities of smaller companies to adjust to a new normal, such as moving employees to work from home without a massive loss of productivity. VO is a highly diversified portfolio of quality midcaps, which should ensure that it be able to battle the economic slowdown effectively and is worth a look for your portfolio.

