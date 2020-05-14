Everbridge Is Breaking Out

Stock breakout signifies that it is time to buy. Investors may wish to scale in or wait for pullback due to the strength exhibited over the last 2 months.

The stock price is modestly overvalued relative to its peers but not enough to prevent buying the stock. CEM should be a strong market segment during the pandemic.

While the pandemic and the government's response have taken a tragic toll for many businesses and individuals, some companies are actually benefiting from these recent historic events. One such company is Everbridge, Inc. (EVBG), the creator and market leader in Critical Event Management (CEM).

According to the company management:

Our Critical Event Management platform is comprised of a comprehensive set of software applications that address the full spectrum of tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification, Incident Management, Safety Connection, IT Alerting, Visual Command Center, Public Warning, Crisis Management, Community Engagement, Risk Intelligence and Secure Messaging.

In addition to the capabilities described above, CEM also involves pre-planned strategies for supply chain interruption and also the critical aspects of COVID-19 safety such as contact and asset tracking/tracing.

Everbridge is a breakout stock, one of a handful of stocks that are crushing it during the pandemic.

Most of the other breakout stocks, such as Twilio (TWLO), are work-from-home (WFH) plays. Everbridge is something more, it is in a unique position to help governments and large enterprises around the world deal with the pandemic.

I originally identified Everbridge as a breakout stock two months ago in an article entitled "Everbridge Stock Is Immune To The Coronavirus." At that point in time, Everbridge stock was just starting to move and there was some uncertainty whether the bullishness would last. But as it turns out, the article title was aptly chosen. The stock price is up 50% in two months.

I honestly can't find a downside to investing in this company at present. The stock may be a little overvalued but that is about it. There is little evidence to suggest that Everbridge's business will suffer during the pandemic. Its customers include governments worldwide and large enterprises, most of which are not in the sectors most affected by the pandemic.

The company is a little shy of fulfilling the Rule of 40 with a score of 36%. The company has a dollar-based net retention rate in excess of 110%, not brilliant but still good. Given the continued breakout, I see no reason not to award a bullish rating.

The Rule Of 40

One industry metric that is often used for software companies is the Rule of 40. The rule provides a single metric for evaluating both high-growth companies that aren't profitable and mature companies that have lower growth but are profitable. Revenue growth and profitability (expressed as a margin) must add up to at least 40% in order to fulfill the rule. Analysts use various figures for profitability. I use the free cash flow margin.

The rationale for the Rule of 40 is as follows. If a company grows by more than 40% annually, then you can tolerate some level of negative free cash flow. But if a company grows by less than 40%, then it should have a positive free cash flow to make up for the less-than-ideal growth. This rule accommodates both young, high-growth companies as well as mature, moderate-growth companies. The 40% threshold is somewhat arbitrary but typically divides the digital transformation stock universe in half, separating the best stocks from the so-so ones.

For a further description of the rule and calculation, please refer to a previous article I have written.

The two factors required for calculating the Rule of 40 are revenue growth and free cash flow margin. Everbridge's TTM revenue growth is 36%. The company's TTM free cash flow margin is 0%.

Therefore, the Rule of 40 calculation for Everbridge is as follows:

Revenue Growth + FCF margin = 36% + 0% = 36%

Everbridge's Rule of 40 score is 36%, just shy of the 40% needed to fulfill the rule. This is a rule of thumb only and investors should always have some flexibility when it comes to individual metrics. In the case of Everbridge, I believe that the company's area of business which is strong in the current economic environment should take precedent over the minor miss in this rule of thumb.

Stock Valuation

There are numerous techniques for valuing stocks. Some analysts use fundamental ratios such as P/E, P/S, EV/P, or EV/S. I believe that one should not employ a simple ratio, and the reason is simple. Higher-growth stocks are valued more than lower-growth stocks, and rightly so. Growth is a significant parameter in discounted cash flow valuation.

Therefore, I employ a technique that uses a scatter plot to determine relative valuation for the stock of interest versus the remaining 152 stocks in my digital transformation stock universe. The Y-axis represents the enterprise value/forward sales, while the X-axis is the estimated forward Y-o-Y sales growth.

The plot below illustrates how Everbridge stacks up against the other stocks on a relative basis based on a forward sales multiple.

A best-fit line is drawn in red and represents an average valuation based on next year's sales growth. The higher the anticipated revenue growth, the higher the valuation. In this instance, Everbridge is situated modestly above the best-fit line, suggesting that the company is overvalued on a relative basis. Again, I don't feel that the level of overvaluation is significant enough to prevent investment in the company, although investors may want to either scale into a position or wait for a pullback before pulling the trigger.

Investment Risks

There are several risks that investors should consider before investing in Everbridge. First of all, I view the current stock market action to be reminiscent of the Dot.com era, immediately prior to the crash starting in 2000. Back then, I quadrupled my investments in a few months. Technology stocks were hopping. But it wasn't long before the market turned into a disaster.

While Everbridge is not overvalued to the extent that some of its peers are such as Zoom (ZM), Shopify (SHOP), Atlassian (TEAM), and Coupa (COUP), a market crash led by the extreme valuation of such stocks could cause Everbridge to get swept along with the crowd.

Everbridge has a fairly substantial SG&A expense margin of 89%. This means that the company is currently spending 89% of its revenue intake on SG&A plus R&D. (Note that SG&A expenses include non-cash stock-based compensation.)

While this high level of expense is manageable given the company's cash and cash equivalents of more than $500 million, an extended recession could prove troublesome.

Summary and Conclusions

Everbridge has continued to break out to an all-time high, something I observed two months ago. When a breakout occurs, it usually signifies more bullishness to come. Everbridge is a strong company with a TTM revenue growth of 36%, $500 million in cash and equivalents, and a reasonably strong dollar-based net expansion rate of greater than 110%.

The stock movement is extremely bullish, and I expect more of the same in the near future given that Everbridge is ideally positioned to thrive during the pandemic. Therefore, I am giving Everbridge a bullish rating. Given the recent strong stock price movement, investors may wish to scale into a position or possibly wait for a pullback.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.