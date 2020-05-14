In The Dollar We Trust

This article will treat some aspects of the situation of the US dollar, particularly in relation to its being the principal global reserve currency. It is not necessary to examine in detail to what extent the dollar dominates the global economy as around 90% of all Forex trading involves the greenback and about 60% of central bank reserves are in US dollars.

It is, however, useful to note that the Fed controls the amount of liquidity that can added to the world economy and can tighten up on liquidity in the US but cannot control the dollars that are circulating outside the US. The IMF and BIS do not have the influence that the Fed exercises due to the huge amount of money that the US has put into circulation globally. The trade deficit has been injecting dollars into the world economy for decades.

The M2 money stock has recently increased significantly.

About half this amount is estimated to be abroad and is used as a hard currency.

Why the US Dollar Is the Global Currency

It is also not necessary to go over the history of why the US dollar is the main global reserve currency as this is well documented elsewhere. The agreement with Saudi Arabia regarding the petrodollar is, however, still important and is one of the main reasons why the dollar is still supreme.

The real question is for how much longer the US dollar can maintain its position in view of the fact that the US government is inordinately increasing the federal debt and simultaneously monetizing it. There is also the point that China along with other countries, namely, Cuba, Iran, North Korea, Russia and Venezuela would gladly see the US dollar lose its dominance. The same holds for countries that have large amounts of sovereign debt denominated in US dollars. China has already begun testing of its new digital currency in four important cities. In addition to that the amount of gold recently acquired by several central banks can be seen as a sign that gold may play a more important role in backing currencies than hitherto thought.

The cases of Europe and Japan seem to show that the currency does not unduly suffer if the central bank increases its balance and intervenes in the markets. The ECB and BoJ have not only intervened in the markets but have also practically pushed interest rates down to zero.

The ECB

The BoJ

The SNB has a base rate of – 0.75% and has an impressive portfolio of US stocks. In fact the SNB has a long history of holding US equities.

United States - Securities Portfolio of Swiss National Bank

In such a context one can speculate on future developments. Assuming that the Fed goes on monetizing the federal debt, at what point would faith in the dollar begin to diminish? How high must the annual federal deficit and total federal debt go before global players doubt the solvency of the US even if the Fed keeps on monetizing the debt? How long can the US go on with a trade balance deficit of over $800 billion annually? With ever greater amounts of money chasing a limited amount of goods and services, inflation would increase at a rapid pace. On the other hand prolonged and extensive unemployment would favour deflation for the masses even if securities continued to fetch high prices in an economy reduced to shambles.

At a certain point the mismanagement of the economies of the states and the federal government will become so apparent that global players will no longer be willing to have the US currency as the global reserve currency. That means that they will no longer be willing to have the US import their goods in exchange for a never-ending flow of US dollars.

What this will mean for investors is that the value of their assets in US dollars in relation to other currencies will diminish. When that happens, flight to gold, gold mining stocks, domestic and foreign real estate and other currencies might be too late. The time for investors to position their portfolios to preserve their wealth is now in as much as the US dollar still fetches a high price in Forex markets. It should be clear that it is no longer a question of “if” but of “when”. “The time is come, the day draweth neere: let not the buyer rejoice nor the seller mourne: for wrath is upon all the multitude thereof.”

All investments involve risk, including possible loss of principal. Stock prices fluctuate, sometimes rapidly and dramatically, due to factors affecting individual companies, particular industries or sectors, or general market conditions. Bond prices generally move in the opposite direction of interest rates. Thus, as prices of bonds in an investment portfolio adjust to a rise in interest rates, the value of the portfolio may decline. Special risks are associated with foreign investing, including currency fluctuations, economic instability and political developments. Data from third-party sources may have been used in the preparation of this material and WWS Swiss Financial Consulting SA (WWW SFC SA) has not independently verified, validated or audited such data. WWS SFC SA accepts no liability whatsoever for any loss arising from use of this information, and reliance upon the comments, opinions and analyses in the material is at the sole discretion of the user. Please consult your own professional adviser before taking investment decisions.

