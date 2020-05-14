A Long And Short Bet On The Future Of Cash Services

Hedge investments by shorting the companies operating in markets with high credit card penetration, unstable governments and high FX volatility since these companies will likely remain stagnant or decline.

Invest in cash service businesses that operate in regions with high levels of cash usage and low FX volatility since they will likely rebound to pre-corona level of operations.

Cash services are necessary services and the demand for them will rebound once stores,banks, ATMs ect. reopen. But the industry will continue to get disrupted by non-cash payment methods.

Overview of Cash Services

The majority of cash service revenue comes two core segments. Cash in Transit & Cash Management. Cash in transit is probably the most known service and generally the higher portion of revenue. Cash in transit are the secured trucks which pick up and deliver cash and valuable goods to banks, retailers, ATM's and other institutoins. Once the company has the cash and valuables on hand, then the next core service is cash management. This is essentially where they manage the cash and valuables by holding them in secure locations. Two of the better known cash management service firms are Brink's (NYSE:BCO) and Loomis (OTCPK:LOIMF).

Why Cash Services Companies Are Down ~50%

As the COVID-19 crisis sweeps the world, people have stopped going out to eat, using ATMs and banking as well as shopping. The cash exchanged at any given time period has dropped significantly compared to the previous year. That is a huge reason why the cash services business has dropped. The second reason is due to Loomis potentially stopping their dividends as well them raising capital through debt early in the year. However, I don’t think either event affect the long term value of Loomis, and believe that the market is overreacting. Cash services are needed for a few reasons:

Banks and retailers need them to transport & manage cash ATMs rely on them to maintain them operational They provide an essential service in shifting operation risks from clients to themselves

This is especially true in foreign countries where there are little alternatives to cash.

Industry Economics

Cash services can best be described as a regionally monopolistic industry that is suffering from disruption. Generally, firms tend to focus on a specific region and acquire their way into become the sole service provider for it(with the exception of large cities). The main costs are security personnel, trucks, and storage. As a result, it is an industry that tends to have some operating leverage as well as pricing power. It is unprofitable to have routes in an area where the firm doesn't have the majority of market share. There are a few exceptions, but usually if an area is “claimed” then competitors avoid expanding services there and igniting price wars. As a result, growth through acquisition is very common. Since there is only one main provider of services, the firms enjoy pricing power through having no alternatives to their services.

Expand Globally or Decay Perpetually

In the recent decade, the use of non-cash payments like cards and mobile(Apple Pay, Venmo, ect…) has taken market share from cash in most mature markets. This has made the industry focus on foreign markets with high cash usage. There are two main risks involved in that strategy 1) those markets tend to have currency volatility & 2) those markets tend to have unstable governments.

Loomis(OTCPK:LOIMF) has taken been focusing on one of the most attractive regions, France, as well as attempted to get into another great region, Germany. They already have significant operations in France & Spain which are countries with high cash usage.

Brink's(BCO) has decided to expand into Latin America. Although cash usage remains high in the area( see World Cash Report South America section), the region has struggles to be profitable due to have extremely volatile currencies and an unstable government.

Not All Foreign is Created Equal

The table below shows the percentage of transactions done in cash across various countries.

From 2018 World Cash Report,

The report was done by G4S which is a cash service company and is meant to be a guide in the future of their industry. There are a two important things to note:

Larger developed countries have lower cash usage regardless of their continent ( This is supported by multiple reports, one of the larger ones being "Access to Cash" which reported cash usage in the UK dropping from 63% to 34% over the past decade.)

There is a cluster of high cash usage among Western Europe which use the same currency.

The larger cash companies(G4S, Brink's,Loomis,Prosegur) tend to have around half of revenue in a mature market, like US or UK, and the other half foreign. Every company in the industry has the same plan for future growth. They are all attempting to grow by expanding into other foreign markets and making an effort to grow their value added services since they have higher margins.

Here is how I suggest to bet on this industry.

Long Loomis - Quality Regions, Synergistic Ops and Good Management

From 2019 annual report ,

The main takeaways are that Loomis still gets most of its revenue from CIT and CM. For the near future, that is the way the company will make profits. Value added services likely won’t become a significant portion of revenue anytime soon. On the plus side, Loomis has strong operations and infrastructure in France and Spain. Those countries have high levels of cash usage. They also have high levels of tourism which makes them perfect for Loomis to expand their physical FX operations. They are also close to each other and use the same currency which allows for efficient operations cross borders for Loomis

Most companies in the industry understand that the way to growth is through value added services and acquisitions. However, the success of these depends largely on the regions. The two biggest value added services that Loomis has been focusing on are

Smart Safes- Loomis’s SafePoint Titan is a smart safe suited towards retailers. It allows the customers to deposit cash then the safe will count and verify the validity of the cash. The safe will only open to a Loomis authorized employee. It can also deposit the same amount of cash collected into a retailers bank account instantly which helps them get credited faster.

Physical FX- In certain countries, banks have started outsourcing physical foreign exchange to third parties. Since Loomis has the infrastructure to transport currency, they have decided to focus on this segment. This could be very significant in the future

Judging Loomis's Management

The company emphasizes EBITA performance as a proxy for operating income. They define EBITA as Earnings before interest, taxes, amortization of acquisition-related intangible fixed assets, acquisition-related costs and revenue, and Items affecting comparability. They also keep track of Return on Capital Employed which they define as: EBITA/Capital Employed.

Although metrics can be “massaged” to look better, I think that management’s focus in reporting these is assuring. The ~12% CAGR on EBITA is a sign of a positive track record of growing through acquisitions.

Failed Acquisition- Loomis previously tried to expand their reach in the German market by attempting to acquire cash handling company Ziemann. Although the deal was stopped by the German Government, it shows that management is focusing on the right regions.

French Acquisition- Loomis acquired the French operations of Prosegur, a leading international cash service business, in 2019. This is another good sign the firm is focusing on areas that could that have the right growth factors.

Corona Crisis- On April 15th, Loomis AB signed a SEK 1,200 million 2-year term loan credit facility. I believe it was the right decision to raise capital at the moment given that the current crisis worsens and credit dried up in the future. They also proposed to suspend dividend, which could save them much need cash flow if the crisis became worse. I would rather have the management overreact in safety than face the consequences of not doing so. More details on the structure and future dividend will be presented in their interim report.

Hedge by Shorting Brink's - Low Quality Regions and Poor Acquisitions

Brink's has decided to focus mainly on the America's region. Although it has around 10% of its revenue coming in from France, it appears that they are looking to depart from that region. They sold a French airport security business which would've made sense to keep if they planned on staying in the country. On top of that, virtually all of their acquisitions have been in LatAm. The big exception is their half a billion dollar acquisition of Dunbar which provided services in the US. But buying a competitor in a country where the usage of cash is drastically declining seems like a poor choice of capital allocation.

Management hasn't had a great expansion plan either. The best example of this is their former Venezuelan operations. In mid 2018, they decided it was best to leave operations in that country due to political and economic factors. At the end of deconsolidation they recognized a pretax loss of $126 million. No one could've predicted what the Venezuelan government and currency will do. But it was easy to predict that it would be volatile, so it's worth asking why management would even want to be there in the first place.

Heads Brink's Loses, Tails Brink's Loses

Brink's has set themselves up in a difficult situation by investing heavily in South America. There are essentially two situations in how South American payments and cash usage will turn out over time.

1) Government Stability occurs in the major markets. This is good in the very short term, but over time stability will lead to a rapid increase in non-cash payments. Once currencies stabilize it allows financial services to penetrate deeper into consumers lives. It also offers the ability to incentivize consumers to put money away in savings accounts through offering interest. In countries with unstable governments the citizens prefer to hold cash since the currency is just as volatile and bank interest can't be relied upon to overcome inflation.

2) Government Instability Continues which will decrease the advancement on technology and favor cash. Instability could possible lead to higher cash in transit and cash management needs as companies are willing to pay a hefty premium to transfer the risk of cash from their operations. However,it appears that this could be a zero sum game since the large volatility in currency translation that follows will significantly hurt Brink's profits in dollar terms.

Why isn't Europe affected by this trend?

They are but at drastically lower levels. Loomis's operations have a better margin of safety because of the synergies in operating a single currency and the convenience of being able to efficiently travel cross border from each of their main European territories. This allows them to better integrate their two core segments, Cash in Transit and Cash Management, without over paying for transportation and storage.

The inflation & interest rate environment also has an impact. By having extremely low(occasionally negative) decreasing interest rates in the area, the consumers are encouraged to hold cash. The banks can't incentivize consumers to put cash in savings accounts which declines the total card usage.

Conclusion

Cash services are needed and will eventually bounce back once the economy reopens globally. Loomis is likely to continue it's plan of expanding into area which have high cash usage and implement value added services there. Their management has a track record of successful acquisitions and they have operations in place in key regions, mainly along Western Europe. Brink's is the opposite, they have invested heavily into regions which have proven to be troublesome. Unfortunately they have invested too heavilty for them to pull out.

When cash services rebounds, Loomis is likely to be able to return to 2019 levels first and continue their growth plan. If cash services doesn't rebound then Brink's is going to suffer more than the industry due to currency translation losses and overspending in poor acquisitions.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.