Nike Will Continue To Run After Lockdown But It's Still Pricey

Stores are opening in China but stores in rest of the world remain closed indefinitely.

Everyone and their mother know what Nike (NKE) is and does. Thus, the sporting apparel behemoth requires no introduction. However, in these extraordinary circumstances in which we're living, should investors sport this brand in their portfolios?

Most recent earnings

Although 75% Nike stores across China were closed from February until mid-late March, the company managed to beat revenue expectations. Wall St was expecting Nike to report $9.80 billion but to their surprise, total revenue rose 5.1% to $10.10 billion in Q3.

This is even more impressive considering that revenues from Greater China decreased 4% following 22 consecutive quarters of double-digit growth.

Of course, even a giant like Nike wasn't completely unscathed by the global pandemic. Net income dropped from $1.10 billion to $847 million and EPS dropped 22.1% compared to last year.

Digital sales also increased 36% compared to the previous year, perhaps reflecting in lockdown shopping, or perhaps just reflecting the increasing shift to online shopping in general (more on this later).

In the earnings report, Nike revealed that nearly 80% of its stores are now open in Greater China. However, stores outside China, Japan and Korea remain closed indefinitely.

"As we start to see recovery in China, no one is better equipped than NIKE to navigate the current climate," Nike CEO John Donahoe reassured investors.

Taking into account the global situation and stores being closed, Nike's Q3 earnings were rather impressive. Whilst it proved that even giants as big as Nike aren't bulletproof to global catastrophes, it also proved that Nike has the strength to put up a convincing fight.

Nike vs. Coronavirus

Q3 earnings presented a flavor of how the Coronavirus pandemic is impacting Nike. By seeing how the pandemic affected revenue from China, we now have some sort of template to see how the pandemic might affect Nike elsewhere.

As already discussed, revenue significantly fell for the Greater China region as the country entered lockdown. However, the region only makes up 12% of the company's sales, which explains why overall revenue increased in the quarter whilst China's revenue decreased.

North America is by far Nike's largest market, contributing 45% of its overall sales. Should something happen to this segment, the entire company is in trouble.

Source: IG.com

Sadly, something is happening to the segment and it is rather worrying. 75% of China's Nike stores were closed from February to March. By mid-March, 80% of these stores had reopened.

On 15 March, Nike announced that it will close all of its US stores due to the virus outbreak. It has been two months since that announcement and a lift on US lockdown is far from imminent.

Nike US stores have been closed much longer than Nike China stores were and the consequent impact of this could be extremely detrimental in the coming quarters.

Yes, online sales have been increasing rather well but "digital revenue, including through other retailers, is in the range of 30% of overall revenue". Even in the digital age we're living in, Nike is still dependent on its physical stores.

The damage done to Nike from Greater China did not hurt revenue too much but investors should expect the impact to its other regions to be far greater. Thus, expect Nike to hurt more.

Nike's price

The market reacted positively to Nike's earnings, causing the stock to rally from $62.80 on 23 March to $84 just three days later. Since its earnings, Nike's stock price has hovered around the same ballpark.

At the time of writing, Nike's stock price is trading at $87.16.

At a P/E ratio of 32, Nike isn't exactly cheap, especially with more expected short run damage.

Whilst Nike's price is still considerably lower than its January highs of $104, its current price isn't reflective of what's to come. In any other situation, Nike would seem reasonable at $87 but with our global pandemic continuing to linger and lockdowns are seemingly becoming the norm, the sports giant is not a bargain at this price.

You still want Nike in your portfolio

Most savvy investors are long-term players. Benjamin Graham's Mr. Market concept, which is heavily incorporated in Warren Buffett's playbook, urges investors to ignore the "mood" of the market. Invest, don't monitor the price, check back in a few years.

Those who follow this technique should seriously consider Nike in their portfolio, if they haven't done so already. If you'd bought Nike back in the 90's at $5 a share and only checked the price now, you'd certainly be smiling. A company like Nike will undoubtedly continue in such a trajectory.

Nike has cemented itself as king of the sports apparel world and its reputation as the top dog precedes itself. Adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY), Under Armour (UAA), Lululemon (LULU), New Balance and even Skechers (SKX) are all hot at the heels of Nike but are yet to outpace the leader.

Coupled with Jordan and Converse (owned by Nike), the North American sports brand has around 40% of the US footwear market.

In terms of branding, Nike remains ahead of the game. Securing the biggest names in the biggest sports, Nike constantly reminds sports fans its ubiquitous presence.

Even if sports fans aren't brand loyal, they are certainly team and player-loyal. After the tragic and untimely passing of NBA hero Kobe Bryant, Nike merchandise related to the Lakers legend instantly sold out. I'm not saying that we should thrive to profit in such sad times as this, far from it. I'm simply highlighting how loyally fans pledge allegiance to their sports idols.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar, LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Rafael Nadal are currently Nike's biggest endorsements and the influential power of each of these sports stars should not be underestimated.

Growth and innovation

Despite being such a gargantuan company, Nike still has room to grow.

In its latest quarter, Nike highlighted how its 'direct-to-consumer' initiative is gaining traction. Titled 'Nike Direct', the initiative focuses on online sales and saw growth of 36% in the quarter, which was enough to offset the revenue decline from China.

Whilst Nike's revenue structure is currently built around its physical stores, its online presence has proven popular. This provides the company with growth potential as margins will be reduced by cutting costs and selling directly to the consumer.

As the initiative continues to grow, revenue growth will continue to shift to online and away from physical stores. Doing so will reduce costs and thus margins will increase.

Let's not forget that whilst Nike's physical stores in the US remain shut, American demand for Nike products has not declined. In fact, with exercise being the one of the only things saving people from lockdown-boredom, sports clothing is perhaps the only segment of the 'fashion' industry that people actually want right now.

Nike also isn't one to rest on its laurels. Instead, the company aims to retain its market dominance and continue to grow.

Towards the end of last year, Nike acquired Celect, which it described as "a leading retail predictive analytics and demand sensing firm". The move focuses on digital growth through the use of AI.

"With the acquisition of Celect, Nike greatly accelerates our digital advantage by adding a platform developed by world-class data scientists." said Eric Sprunk, NIKE, Inc. Chief Operating Officer.

As Nike continues to innovate and focus on online sales, the company will continue to grow.

What to do now

Like the majority of public listed companies, Nike has taken a blow from the Coronavirus. However, also like many publicly listed companies, its price has risen to suspicious levels. With more damage likely to be caused to its US market, Nike's current stock price isn't that attractive.

Nonetheless, unlike other publicly listed companies, Nike unquestionably has the capability of coming back strong as normality returns. When lockdowns are lifted, stores reopen and sporting fixtures resume, Nike will resume its reign as king of the sporting apparel world.

For those playing the long-game, Nike is a company that should be on your portfolio. At $87, Nike isn't a bargain but it's also not daylight robbery considering the company's unparalleled reputation, its impenetrable market share and its growth potential. It's worth waiting for a better price, but if you were to buy the stock now and didn't touch it, you also wouldn't regret it in years to come. After all, ignoring Mr. Market is always the best strategy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.