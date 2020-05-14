American Airlines - The Possible Path To Bankruptcy

I've invested in American Airlines (AAL) at times in the past, and I'm a happy customer and frequent flier. The primary reason I sold my shares is because I disagreed with American's capital allocation decisions. American used cash flow and took on additional debt to upgrade their fleet while repurchasing shares. If a company I own adds debt to repurchase shares or fund a dividend, it's an automatic sale for me. American Airlines spent $12.4 billion on stock buybacks in the past 5 years. As we enter an unprecedented downturn in commercial aviation, I see little possibility American can survive in its current form.

Extreme Cash Burn

On the Q1-2020 conference call, American Airlines guided to a $6 billion cash burn this quarter, with a goal of reducing the current $70 million/day burn down to $50 million/day by June. The company expects to have approximately $11 billion of liquidity at the end of the second quarter.

Of this $11 billion in liquidity, nearly all of it ($10.6 billion) came from the CARES act. Without the CARES act, they would likely have filed for bankruptcy already. This $11 billion is comprised of

Direct financial assistance of $4.1 billion (A grant.)

One low interest loan of $1.7 billion from the CARES.

Another Treasury Department loan of approximately $4.75 billion.

The grant comes with a string attached in the form of employment guarantees, so it's questionable how much this really helps. Once the $4.1 billion grant is used, the rest represents new debt which gets added to the already significant debt on the balance sheet.

Balance Sheet Problems

American's debt will likely balloon to over $40 billion by the end of this year, as discussed on the latest earnings call.

Duane Pfennigworth Hey, thanks. Doug, good morning. Regarding your commentary about a multi-year recovery and what this looks like in the long term, just curious if you could share what the financial targets are that will shape your plans. As we think about the crisis here and now, burning over $6 billion in cash just this quarter, your exit rate implies about a $4.5 billion burn rate into 3Q, net debt on its way to perhaps $40 billion this year. What are the financial targets that will shape your 2021 plans - burn less cash? Doug Parker Thanks Duane. At this point, we’re working, again as I think all of us are, at getting through the current liquidity crisis rather than building 2021 plans.

American has significant debt maturities in the next 3 years. Considering United Airlines (UAL) couldn't recently attract secured financing despite a double digit yield, even if American survives into 2021, I believe they will have a difficult time refinancing debt maturities.

Non revenue travel and loyalty revenue

Another significant and seldom discussed challenge the airlines currently face is both a lack of loyalty revenue, and the expense of non revenue travel.

A meaningful portion of airline revenue is generated from co-branded airline credit cards, where American sells miles to credit card companies. American gets cash up front, and records a liability for future travel.

I don't think many people are signing up for airline travel cards at this time, cutting off a source of revenue.

On the other side, American has a significant liability from these travel miles, which I believe will be exacerbated by changes to its loyalty program it made in the past few months.

Extended 2020 AAdvantage status into early 2022 for all members.

Extended all paid Admirals Club memberships by six months.

American does not disclose revenue from Admiral's club memberships, though it is likely small, so while this is negative, it is probably not material.

The bigger issue I see from a cash flow perspective has to do with extending AAdvantage status into early 2022. Many AAdvantage members that are close to the next tier in status will pay cash for their trips rather than using miles, because mileage travel does not count towards status.

Just to show how significant an outstanding liability this is, American has $8.6 billion in frequent flyer miles outstanding. That's more than double their current market cap.

Speaking for myself, if I travel at all this year, I will be using the ~300,000 AAdvantage miles I have stored up. The last time I used any AAdvantage miles was for a last minute trip to London in 2018 to watch the Eagles play. While I'm not extreme enough to book mileage runs to keep airline status, I will usually pay cash even though I have miles.

Traffic Recovery?

The biggest question facing all the airlines is how quickly passenger traffic recovers. I'm not optimistic. We are making some progress in containing COVID-19, but new cases remain stubbornly elevated even as parts of the country begin to reopen. Also concerning are possible future changes to air travel, with this article from Forbes describing measures that could include banning carry on luggage, disinfection processes, and longer check in times. We are already requiring face masks for flights.

Boeing (BA) CEO Dave Calhoun said in an interview that "Air traffic levels will not be back to 100% by September. They won't even be back to 25%. Maybe by the end of the year we approach 50%."

For reference, per TSA checkpoint numbers, we're currently down ~92% from last year at this time. This is an improvement from being down ~96% in mid-April. We're going to increase from here, it's just a question of how much and how fast. I suspect we'll see some increases through June as snowbirds travel to their Summer homes, but then it levels off around 20-25% of capacity.

Longer term, recovery to 2019 traffic levels might take a decade or more. I believe we are at a unique crossroads in business history, where most people have a rich set of tools to collaborate remotely with products like Microsoft (MSFT) Teams and Slack (WORK), with video conferencing available on most phones and computers. Even 5 years ago, these tools were far less ubiquitous, and now COVID-19 is forcing the entire world to take a crash course in working like this. Even after virus fears subside, I believe business travel will curtailed and more meetings and conferences will be held virtually.

Near term, I share Mr. Calhoun's pessimism and Jim Cramer's sentiment. As someone who typically flies twice a month, it's unlikely I get on a plane for the rest of this year. If I do, I'll likely be using miles.

Conclusion and Recommendation

Even in the most optimistic scenarios, I see little left for American Airlines equity holders. I believe the debt level is insurmountable and management will need to restructure. My guess is that this happens in the Fall. American's management will not wait until they have a liquidity crisis; once it's clear that air traffic levels will not reach levels for them to survive, they will file and conserve as much cash as possible.

Despite the shares being down significantly, I think the risk/reward here is poor and would caution anyone thinking about buying the dip. No matter how low the price it is, you still lose 100% of your investment if the equity gets wiped out.

Trade cautiously and stay safe.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.