The Market Is All About The Money And Where It Flows

With the Senate reluctant to spend more on virus relief, the market has started to pull back.

Medium term, if the Fed's liquidity provisions are scaled back and the economic conditions start to cause debt defaults, a significant pullback is possible.

The market is all about the money. For the time being, the Fed's liquidity provisions and the expanding bank credit should provide support to the market.

In this piece, we make the case that, when it comes to the market, it is all about the money and where it flows.

If all you had to go by was the chart below, you could not be blamed for thinking that we were experiencing a historic bout of inflation; wages increasing by more than 4% in one month.

Of course, there is also this bit of information:

The combined data shows that the vast majority of the job losses were in the low-wage category; taking out 20 million low wage earners and leaving the higher wage earners in place makes the average wage of those left in the workforce go way up, without anyone actually making more money.

Those charts are a visualization of the increase in economic disparity and inequality that is resulting from the pandemic. Women, minorities, youth, and the under-educated have been pushed further to the margins. This segment of the population is invisible to the market because they don't have the money to own stocks or bonds - and the market is all about the money.

The Fed, of course, understands this and has provided unprecedented amounts of money to support the financial system... as it should... but do not confuse the support of the banking system with stimulation of the economy. Most of the money has stayed well away from the economy and the 20+ million unemployed (three charts below).

All that Fed money has avoided the real economy "like the plague" (pun intended, sorry).

And, big business has been taking advantage of bank credit like never before:

Fed-created money is what has been fueling the stock market... full-stop.

The consumer, on the other hand, has gone the other way; reducing debt because, without a job, their access to money is precarious.

The Treasury, through its spending, is putting money into the economy, but the amounts so far are not what anyone can call 'stimulative'; it is simply emergency relief funding. And if it wasn't for the automatic stabilizer payments of unemployment insurance, social security, and Medicare and Medicaid, the $144B spent directly out of the Coronavirus Relief Fund would be as significant as putting a band-aid on a severed limb. The automatic stabilizers forced the Treasury to deficit spend nearly $900B in April.

This is a lot of spending, but not for the current situation. Let's not forget what is going on here; we are still in an economic coma because of the war on the alien virus. We need war-time levels of deficit spending, on top of the Fed liquidity. Monetary policy can't do it alone, and the spending so far by the Treasury is insufficient to maintain the economy through this crisis.

Also, the Treasury, for some unknown reason (at least to me), is hoarding a record $1.2T in its checking account. The only hopeful aspect of this hoard is that when it does get spent into the economy, it will provide economic stimulus (chart below).

Despite the giddy rally in the market, according to Deutsche Bank's Aleksandar Kocic, there are a few relevant questions to consider:

Which businesses will survive the crisis?

How many people will lose their jobs permanently?

How much will they be willing to travel and consume?

Which services will they use, and to what extent will they use them?

How will the banking sector respond to all of that?

The last of the above questions pertains to the defaults that are most assuredly coming. In 2008, the last time the Fed did a liquidity dump, the SOMA balance sheet grew tremendously, as did the bank credit, but before the year was out, the SOMA and the bank credit stopped expanding and even started to contract - the latter due to defaults, and the former because of austerity ideologies in political circles. It is within the realm of possibility that something similar will occur this time around. The two charts below compare the 2008 situation with that of the present:

Powell has said that monetary policy is not going to be enough, and emphasized that only Washington has spending powers; the Fed can only lend.

With the Senate fighting not to spend more on virus relief, and the SOMA significantly slowing its rate of increase, the flow of money into the market has been restricted, and a pullback has started. How long this pullback lasts will depend on how long the Senate holds back the $3T congressional spending Bill. The market is all about the money.

