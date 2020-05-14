Blackbaud: Uncertain Future

Blackbaud (BLKB), a software vendor that specializes in CRM systems for nonprofits and charities, is in deep trouble. Even prior to the coronavirus, Blackbaud was struggling to grow its business and revamp its go-to-market operations model, especially in a crowded CRM space where the value of Blackbaud's niche versus more generalist and better-known solutions like Salesforce.com (CRM) aren't exactly clear.

Shares of Blackbaud have been among the hardest-hit tech stocks this year, down more than 40% year-to-date. Blackbaud's losses only accelerated further after the company reported disappointing first-quarter earnings results, after which shares have skidded more than 15%. On top of waning growth, Blackbaud also saw its cash flow losses continue to bleed while the company was also forced to suspend its dividend, antagonizing investors even further.

Resist the temptation to buy Blackbaud on the dip. In my view, this stock is a falling knife with an uncertain future. The key bearish drivers weighing on the company:

Donations fall when times are bad, and may take a long time to recover. Charitable institutions of all flavors are in unprecedented difficulties right now as donations shrivel, and that makes new installs of a platform like Blackbaud far less likely. In addition, a portion of Blackbaud's revenue is derived directly from managing donations transactions from its existing customers, putting revenues further at risk. Already headlines are proclaiming that a "V-shaped" recovery is unlikely, and that a return to normal will take longer than expected - if that's the case, we shouldn't expect charitable activity to normalize until well after the economy is back on its feet.

Blackbaud's limited niche has made it a rather obscure product, and in difficult times like the coronavirus, much better-known competitors like Salesforce may come to the fore and muscle Blackbaud out of the market. It would be different if Blackbaud was better-capitalized and could invest in sales to maintain/gain market share in this crisis, but as it stands Blackbaud's liquidity is looking precarious. Low on cash, heavy on debt. In addition to an extremely clipped liquidity picture, Blackbaud's free cash flow losses have only continued to build.

In my view, it's an especially bad time to invest in B-list software companies that have no clear category leadership, even if there's a value argument to be made (Blackbaud trades at only roughly ~3x forward revenues, but no price will excuse the fatal combination of zero growth and bleeding margins). Steer clear and invest elsewhere.

Q1 download: declining growth, margins, and cash flow

Let's dig into Blackbaud's most recent quarterly results in greater detail. The earnings summary is shown below:

Figure 1. Blackbaud 1Q20 results Source: Blackbaud 1Q20 earnings release

Blackbaud's revenues grew only 3.6% y/y to $223.6 million, marginally beating Wall Street's expectations of $222.0 million (+2.8% y/y) but decelerating by a sharp four points relative to Q4's growth rate of 7.5% y/y. Now, for any other software company, a simple four-point deceleration might be excusable given the incredible headwinds presented by the coronavirus, but for Blackbaud, it represents a halving of its growth rate.

Management's commentary around the demand environment was equally dire. Per CFO Tony Boor's prepared remarks on the Q4 earnings call:

Looking fell off sharply in the second half of March, and we've seen a slowdown in pipeline build. At this point, we are currently expecting a significant shortfall in bookings versus plan on the year. The magnitude of which will be heavily impacted by the depth and duration of this current crisis. Looking ahead, we've enabled our teams to offer relief measures to help ease the financial burden for our customers and prospects with near term liquidities. For example, we have allowed, on a limited basis, for a 60-day extension of payment turns on new sales, which will delay cash collections that we expect the impact to be largely offset in Q3. We've also partnered to offer 0% financing options for new sales on a case-by-case basis."

Boor also noted that approximately one-quarter of Blackbaud's revenue comes from donation transactions, and that the coronavirus has had a "sharp impact" on donation volumes. In other words, Blackbaud is being pressed from two fronts: both from a challenging new customer acquisition environment, plus a slowdown in recurring revenue from its existing install base. We should note as well that, per Blackbaud's own acknowledgement, Blackbaud's failure to drive bookings growth in 2020 won't impact 2020 revenues as much as it'll impact 2021 revenue. Put another way, Blackbaud's current weakness will translate into sluggish growth throughout 2021, which means that investors are looking at a long timeline for recovery - if Blackbaud ever fully recovers at all.

Some of this growth weakness might be forgiven if Blackbaud was able to make up for it with profitability gains, but unfortunately that's not the case. Blackbaud's pro forma pre-crisis gross margins were already at a large deficit to most SaaS software peers (Blackbaud is in the low 60s, while most SaaS companies are in the mid-70s and low 80s), but this quarter Blackbaud's gross margins fell a further 200bps to just 58.4%:

Figure 2. Blackbaud margin trends Source: Blackbaud 1Q20 earnings release

Likewise, Blackbaud's pro forma operating margins also fell 150bps to 15.2%. We should note that, in spite of Blackbaud's mid-teens operating margin (which is far better than most other software companies), when we take into account Blackbaud's tepid growth rate and give Blackbaud a "Rule of 40" score of ~19 points (15% operating margins plus 4% growth), Blackbaud lags far behind.

Perhaps even worse is the fact that, in spite of positive operating margins, Blackbaud's free cash flow losses widened to -$36.3 million in the quarter, a 61% y/y jump in FCF losses versus 1Q19.

Figure 3. Blackbaud free cash flows Source: Blackbaud 1Q20 earnings release

Unfortunately, Blackbaud doesn't have much cash to spare. As of the end of Q1, Blackbaud had only $25.0 million in cash left on its balance sheet, plus a gargantuan $530.9 million debt pile. As I wrote in a prior article, Blackbaud relies on a revolving line of credit to bolster its low cash balances and continue running its business, but with profitability and cash flows on the decline, Blackbaud's access to credit may be shuttered.

Key takeaways

The pandemic is likely to inflict permanent damage on Blackbaud, as it has to the many charities and non-profits that Blackbaud leans on as customers. Even if Blackbaud does recover from the coronavirus, the fact that 2020 bookings are sharply down means that investors are looking at a low or zero-growth scenario as far out as 2021. With a suspended dividend, eroding margins, and an unclear recovery timeline, it's unclear if investors will be patient enough to continue holding onto this stock. Continue to avoid this name.

