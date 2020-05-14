Expect Toyota Motor, Cream Of Automotive Crop, To Outperform Forecast Hit To 2021 Earnings

Bank of America says Toyota may be underestimating the positive impact of cost cuts, and maintains a "buy" rating on the stock.

CFO Kenta Kon warns that operating profit will drop 80% in fiscal year ending March 31, 2021. The automaker will review model development, launches, keep R&D outlays stable at $10.2 billion.

The poet T.S. Eliot again proves insightful that April is the cruelest month. The ray of hope in Toyota's (TM) fourth quarter financial report is the company's judgment that April will constitute a low for the company's improving pandemic-damaged operations.

Speaking about the company's key North American market, chief financial officer Kenta Kon told the Automotive News that the company will recover "little by little" and expects to be operating normally by the end of 2020. Global markets also will improve steadily throughout the year, he said.

When we look at future, new model plans, there will be some projects that will be delayed. There will be some delays in development activities. And for new model launches we are going to take this time as an opportunity to review what we have done in the past as business as usual. So for our full-model changes, minor changes and small-change projects, we are doing a total review of whether we should do it or not.

History is telling

In past crises, involving trade tensions with the West, currency fluctuations that affected yen-dollar valuation or accusations of safety problems with Toyota vehicles, flooding in Thailand, the automaker has proven remarkably realistic and resilient - ready to face adversity from a realistic perspective and undertake remedial actions, however difficult.

The assessment by Bank of America that Toyota may be "low-balling" its outlook for the rest of the year is telling, because the company does tend to outperform expectations. It wouldn't be the first time Toyota has tamped down expectations and then exceeded them.

Yet the stock, despite its steadiness, has never been a popular one to own, perhaps for the same reason that most automakers aren't: the business simply isn't very profitable.

In the wake of the global financial crisis and the 2009 so-called unintended acceleration uproar in the U.S., Toyota determined to make itself "unsinkable," cutting costs and amassing cash. The company currently boasts an eye-popping $74.4 billion cash stockpile and has tapped additional credit lines worth $11.6 billion.

Doubling down on the future

Toyota will undoubtedly cut costs and stretch out some capital projects. However, Akio Toyoda, president and chief executive officer, made clear that the automaker isn't backing down on development of the futuristic "Woven City" in the foothills of Mount Fuji.

Bob Carter, head of sales for North America, noted that roughly one-third of the 1,482 Toyota and Lexus dealerships in the region were closed during April. Almost all of them were able to continue selling online with home delivery, he said. The "vast majority" of the company's 85,000 North American sales in April were online, he said - a strong signal that digital technology could play a bigger part in automotive retailing post-pandemic.

Toyota's Japanese competitors, while hard-hit, aren't as optimistic about the balance of the year.

Honda Motor Co. (HMC) posted a $51.9 million operating loss for the quarter, down from a $392.4 million operating profit in the same period a year ago. Honda said its current cash position is sufficient, though a second or third wave of the virus later this year could make cash tight. Honda's global sales fell 10% for the fiscal year to 4.79 million vehicles.

Honda plans to gradually resume production of vehicles in the U.S. and Canada this Monday (May 18) after curtailing factory operations on March 23.

Toyoda explained that he expects Toyota to lead his country out of the expected recession and economic fallout caused by the pandemic. In that regard, he said that manufacturing a core of 3 million vehicles in Japan (of approximately 9 million overall) will be key to the company's global production strategy because Toyota factories in its home market serve as, in a sense, the "mother factory" to its overseas factories.

If history is any guide, modifications to Toyota's vaunted production system necessitated by the need to increase safeguards against worker infection will be undertaken in ways that are clever as well as efficient.

Necessary steps

For investors, the financial hit to Toyota is likely to motivate the automaker to rein in costs, stretch out capital spending (as noted above), increase productivity and efficiency and explore new ways to deliver value to car buyers. In other words: the crisis will likely turn Toyota into an even tougher competitor than it has been.

Such thinking could be the reason the Bank of America, in maintaining its "buy" recommendation, speculates that Toyota might be intentionally conservative and is in a position to outperform the forecast presented in its latest quarterly report.

Although Toyota shows no signs of imminent financial pressure, I wouldn't rule out a trimming of its dividend if for no other reason than to signal to the world that it's deadly serious, for nationalistic and other reasons, about creating a fortress that's invulnerable to whatever new crises the future may hold.

For those with a longer-term perspective, there are fewer safer investments than Japan's own number-one automaker.

