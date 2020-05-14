GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG) CEO Darren Lampert on Q1 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript
GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)
Q1 2020 Earnings Conference Call
May 14, 2020 09:00 AM ET
Company Participants
Michael Salaman - Co-Founder and President
Darren Lampert - CEO and Co-Founder
Monty Lamirato - Chief Financial Officer
Tony Sullivan - Chief Operating Officer
Conference Call Participants
Aaron Grey - Alliance
Eric Des Lauriers - Craig-Hallum Capital Group
Scott Fortune - Roth Capital Partners
Glenn Mattson - Ladenburg Thalmann
Mark Smith - Lake Street Capital
Peter Wright - Intro-acts
Brian Nagel - Oppenheimer
Presentation
Operator
Good morning, ladies and gentleman. And welcome to the GrowGeneration Corp First Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all lines are in listen only mode [Operator Instructions] This call is being recorded Thursday, May 14,