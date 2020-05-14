Osisko Gold Royalties: A Tough Start To FY-2020

Osisko Gold Royalties remains relatively cheap compared to peers, but the stock has more than doubled since March, so investors looking to start positions might be wise to wait for further weakness to bake in more of a margin of safety.

We're more than halfway through the Q1 earnings season for the Gold Miners Index (NYSEARCA:GDX) and, unfortunately, the theme has been withdrawn guidance and higher debt, with many companies uncertain about how the rest of the year plays out. Osisko Gold Royalties (OR) is one of the names that's withdrawn guidance, as the company's Tier-1 jurisdiction worked against it this quarter, with Canada being one of the countries hit with the most mine shutdowns. This has guaranteed a weak Q2 for Osisko Gold Royalties and also led to a little softness in the Q1 results. The good news, however, is that the gold price has picked up a bit of this slack, and earnings estimates continue to climb. While I'm in no rush to buy the stock here despite a reasonable valuation, I continue to watch for potential signs to confirm we've made a long-term bottom in the stock.

(Source: Management Discussion & Analysis)

Osisko Gold Royalties released its Q1 results this week and reported quarterly gold equivalent ounces (GEOs) earned of 18,100 ounces, down 8% from the same period last year. A portion of the drop in total GEOs was related to a temporary closure at the company's leading contributor to GEOs, as Agnico Eagle (NYSE:AEM) and Yamana Gold's (NYSE:AUY) Malartic Mine in Quebec went on care and maintenance from March 25th until April 25th. Meanwhile, the slightly lower stream on Eldorado Gold's (NYSE:EGO) Lamaque Mine also provided a minor headwind, as Eldorado Gold bought back a portion of the NSR last year, reducing it from 1.70% to 0.85%. Finally, the company did not benefit from Pretium's (NYSE:PVG) Brucejack Mine production, as the offtake agreement was also closed out last year. Given the circumstances, the fact that the company withdrew guidance makes complete sense, but it's unfortunate from a GEO growth standpoint. Let's take a closer look at the quarter below:

(Source: Management Discussion & Analysis)

As we can see from the chart below, Canadian Malartic was the leading contributor to GEOs earned as usual, with Newmont's (NYSE:NEM) Eleonore, and SSR Mining's (NASDAQ:SSRM) Seabee operations bringing up the rear. The newest addition to Osisko Gold Royalties' GEOs earned is Victoria Gold's (OTCPK:VITFF) Eagle Mine in the Yukon, which is finally beginning to ramp up towards commercial production. The mine produced 10,500 gold ounces in Q1, but is off to a strong start with 6,700 ounces produced in April alone, suggesting that the mine should produce a minimum of 75,000 ounces of gold in FY-2020 alone. Osisko Gold Royalties practically stole the 5% net smelter royalty (NSR) from Victoria Gold in 2018, paying only C$98 million for a 5% NSR on the first 97,000 ounces from Eagle, and a 3% NSR on all ounces after that. At current gold prices, the investment will be paid off with the first 97,500 ounces, and the rest is gravy for Osisko.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Elsewhere in the portfolio, Alamos Gold's (NYSE:AGI) Island Gold Mine also contributed over 500 GEOs in the quarter, and the ongoing studies being completed suggest that this is going to be a long-life asset for Osisko to benefit from for years to come. Currently, Island Gold has over six years of mine life left based on proven and probable reserves alone. On a resource basis, assuming ounces are converted, there are another 2.4 million ounces of gold at Island, on top of the reserves, suggesting a 10-year mine life. Meanwhile, the Mantos 100% silver (SLV) stream provided more help than usual in the quarter, with GEOs jumping over 70% year-over-year, from 1,333 to 2,313. The only real disappointment continues to be Renard, with diamond prices continuing to slide, and the mine still on care and maintenance. This should provide a significant headwind in Q2, unfortunately, in addition to lost ounces at Seabee and Malartic during the temporary shutdowns. Fortunately, Malartic is since back online, but producing lower-grade stockpiles. The good news is that we should be back into regular gold grades at Malartic by the end of June latest.

(Source: Author's Chart)

As noted earlier, the company pulled its guidance for FY-2020, which was supposed to be 85,000 GEOs at a cash margin of 90%. Unfortunately, this has put a dent in the GEO growth profile for Osisko, as we continue to see no growth whatsoever over the past two years. Assuming no headwinds from COVID-19, we should have finally seen near-record quarterly GEO production, with over 20,000 GEOs per quarter in FY-2020. This is unfortunate and is one reason the company might be severely lagging its peers, outside of the accelerator model, emboldened by the Barkerville Gold acquisition, which the market seems to be a little standoffish about currently.

(Source: Author's Chart)

If we compare Franco-Nevada Gold (NYSE:FNV) to Osisko Gold Royalties, we can see where Osisko Gold Royalties has lagged significantly. This is because while Franco Nevada has been growing GEO production, Osisko Gold Royalties has been unable to the past two years. Therefore, Osisko Gold Royalties has had to rely on gold price strength alone to bolster its earnings. In contrast, Franco Nevada has had the benefit of increased GEOs earned as well as gold price strength, super-charging the company's annual earnings per share (EPS) growth. While the Barkerville acquisition and the accelerator model will likely pay off long-term for Osisko, especially at the prices it paid for assets it's acquired, it's dampened current growth a little. This is because the company could have picked up a massive producing asset for the US$257 million paid for Barkerville and would be seeing those ounces on its bottom line already. Having said that, picking up a 5 million ounce gold deposit in a Tier-1 jurisdiction for $61/oz was a wise move, but it was a long-term move that has undoubtedly contributed to some underperformance to date vs. peers. Let's take a look at the company's earnings trend below:

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

As we can see from Osisko Gold Royalties' earnings trend above, annual earnings per share have gone virtually nowhere since FY-2016, when annual EPS made a high of $0.43. While FY-2019 annual EPS grew by 20%, from $0.20 to $0.24, current estimates are calling for a slight drop in earnings this year, erasing any of last year's progress. The one notable piece of good news, though minor, is that the company repurchased 430,000 shares or about 0.3% of the float at an average price of C$9.15. This will provide a very marginal help to annual earnings per share going forward, given the slightly lower share count. If we look ahead to FY-2021, we see some improvement in the earnings trend, however, with FY-2021 earnings estimates sitting at $0.30, forecasting 36% growth in annual EPS year-over-year. This would be a significant improvement if the company can meet these estimates, and it's certainly possible if Osisko can hit its FY-2020 guidance goal of 85,000 GEOs in FY-2021 instead, with a gold price above $1,600/oz.

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

However, as noted earlier, other names in the sector have provided massive earnings growth at the same time, and this is where the funds have been parked, based on growing fund ownership at Franco-Nevada and Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD). While Franco-Nevada Gold may not offer anywhere near the earnings per share growth or growth in GEOs going forward that Osisko does, it's been the much better short-term bet, hence its massive outperformance. Ideally, the earnings trend above is what investors want to see out of Osisko Gold Royalties, a new breakout in annual EPS, and then a trend higher. Based on current estimates, however, it's looking like we'll need to wait for $1,900/oz gold or FY-2022 to see this come to fruition.

(Source: Company Presentation)

If we look at Osisko Gold Royalties from a valuation standpoint, however, it's priced at less than half of its peers on a P/NAV ratio, suggesting that buying on dips will likely pay off for long-term investors. However, I would not expect Osisko Gold Royalties to trade above a forward P/NAV ratio of 2.0 like Royal Gold and Franco-Nevada Gold anytime soon. This is simply due to the size difference in GEO sales, and the fact that Osisko's accelerator model, which deviates from traditional royalty models, has yet to be proven. Therefore, fair value is likely closer to 1.5x P/NAV for Osisko Gold Royalties, until its model can be proven out. Given the current peer leading dividend yield and the lower valuation, it certainly makes Osisko Gold Royalties a reasonable bet going forward for a less-proven model among the royalty space.

(Source: CanadianMalartic.com)

Osisko Gold Royalties is likely to have a very soft start to FY-2020, and the fact that we are unlikely to see over 80,000 GEOs produced this year is undoubtedly a disappointment. Having said that, the company continues to trade at a reasonable valuation, has GEO growth on the way from the Eagle Mine and the Mantos mine expansion, and has long-term upside if it can put Cariboo into production in FY-2023, the asset acquired with Barkerville. The cherry on top of the growth thesis is the 2% to 3% NSR at Windfall, a deposit that could lead to a massive re-rating for the company if the massive five million-ounce Quebec deposit does head into production at some point. Based on this, while the stock remains a bit extended short-term, I believe any 25% pullbacks towards US$7.20 would provide buying opportunities. Therefore, I continue to watch the stock for low-risk buy-points but have not started a position just yet.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: Taylor Dart is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. This writing is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Taylor Dart expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.