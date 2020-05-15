Farmland Partners Preferred Edges Out Gladstone Land On Valuation

We dig through the fundamentals of each and assess the investment prospects.

Farmland is well known to have strong diversifying properties for a portfolio. It tends to be uncorrelated with other asset classes which helps dampen overall portfolio volatility and most importantly, farmland investments have historically enjoyed a higher annual return. Unfortunately, there are a limited number of practical ways to invest in farmland. Other than directly buying farms yourself, there are 3 ways to invest:

Gladstone Land (LAND) Farmland Partners (FPI) FarmTogether

This article will explore each of these avenues and attempt to determine the most opportunistic means of gaining this critical portfolio exposure.

General farm investment background

Farmland has outperformed in total return over a 15-year period as shown below.

Source: LAND

Impressively, this higher return came with lower volatility and as we suggested at the start a minimal correlation to other equities.

Source: LAND

I think the stability of farmland often goes overlooked by the market because the volatility of commodities is assumed to translate into volatility for farmland.

This is not actually the case. Back in 2012 to 2013, commodity prices such as corn and soybeans soared to extreme levels before returning to earth in 2014 and corn has been in a somewhat recessionary period ever since.

Source: Tradingeconomics

What I am trying to point out is that boom and bust of commodities is substantially mitigated in farmland values which tend to go up at a moderate pace during good times and roughly flatline during challenging times.

Source: USDA NASS

Note how the challenging environment post 2014 has merely resulted in flat farmland values. Farmland did not crash in the way the commodities did.

Within farmland there are countless crops, but these are generally categorized into 2 buckets; row crops and specialty.

Row crops consist of the primary grains like corn, wheat, barley, soybeans, et cetera, while specialty crops are things like nuts, fruits and vegetables.

Row crop farmland usually goes for somewhere in the $1000 to $7000 per acre range depending on location, weather, soil quality, irrigation and other factors. Specialty cropland is usually higher price going for somewhere in the vicinity of $5000/acre to as much as $25,000 for productive and well-developed permanent crops. In special cases, both types of farmland will fall outside of these ranges, but these would be typical pricing.

Row crop farmland tends to be lower cash yield but more stable while specialty crops have higher cap rates but are a bit riskier. Row crops sell into a massive market so the product can always be sold (albeit not always at a great price), whereas specialty crops often sell into niche markets and their buyers can dry up. Various specialty crops can experience surges in demand as they become trendy. Over the past decade, avocados became trendy as they were labeled a “superfood” and almonds more recently for their vitamin E concentration.

The pistachio industry is making a big push to be considered heart-healthy and blueberries are advertising their antioxidant properties. All of these trends consist of subjective views of nutrition in which a particular characteristic is emphasized over other detracting factors and these sorts of things are subject to rapidly-changing whims of the general public. When a particular specialty crop is in favor, it can be wildly profitable, but since many of these come from permanent features (such as orchards) or semi-permanent features (such as perennial plants that bear fruit each year), it is difficult to change crop types.

In contrast, row crop farmlands can be easily changed each year. Crop rotation has gotten advanced enough that one does not have to plant soybeans exactly every other year. The percentage of farmers growing each row crop in a given year flexes with projected profitability. In recent years, soybeans have gained acreage while wheat has lost acreage partially due to rising incidence of gluten intolerance which now extends well beyond what used to be fairly low prevalence of celiac disease.

Thus, in owning row crops one is getting a reasonably predictable source of income at a low cap rate and in owning specialty crops one gets a higher going in cap rate but risks potential revenue interruptions either due to the natural growth cycle of finite-lived permanent crops or changing consumer trends.

With this information in mind, let us take a look at the investment vehicles.

Farmland Partners

FPI represents the diversified exposure to farmland. It has primarily row crops but also has some specialty crops in an overall weight that roughly equates to the U.S. farm economy. As the majority of its farmland is row crops, it will primarily be these fundamentals that will impact FPI going forward.

Commodity prices have generally been weak in recent years due to increased supply from regions like Brazil. This problem was exacerbated in 2019 as supply chains were disrupted by the trade war and further worsened by the strong U.S. dollar which hurt American agriculture in terms of exports. In 2020, some of the trade problems are lessening, but the shutting down of restaurants due to COVID-19 is reducing overall food demand since restaurants usually have a greater percentage of food waste than eating at home. It has been a series of seemingly unrelated unfortunate events that have caused this extended period of commodity price weakness for corn and soybeans.

I would point out that profitability has not been as weak as the commodity prices would seem to imply because yields are up and revenues are a function of yield X price. As some of the headwinds abate, which seems to be the case as China is now buying a substantial amount of agricultural product from the U.S., we anticipate a revival in farm income which will then unlock rental rate growth.

FPI’s Rental rates rose slightly in 1Q20 as evinced by higher revenues despite a smaller asset base, but are still at recessionary levels. We see significant upside to normalized rent levels as farmland exits what has been a prolonged downturn period. Thus, we are looking for FFO/share growth going forward from the following sources:

Rental rate growth Smaller share count Increased participating rent Potential preferred conversion/redemption

The smaller share count is a result of substantial share buybacks, both those that have already occurred and the continued buybacks going forward. FPI is selling land at roughly 15% premiums to purchase price and using the proceeds to buy back stock at roughly half of NAV. Shares outstanding have declined just over 10%.

Source: SNL Financial

The smaller denominator grows FFO/share.

Participating rents have been minimal in recent years due to the challenging environment, but these too should normalize going forward. FPI receives a substantial portion of its participating rents in the 4th quarter, which causes significant seasonality to its earnings.

Finally, there is potential for FFO accretion from the conversion of FPI preferred series B into common units.

From FPI’s 10-K, the preferred becomes convertible in October of 2021.

“After September 30, 2021 but before September 30, 2024, we may redeem for cash all, but not less than all, of the then-outstanding shares of Series B Preferred Stock at a redemption price per share of Series B Preferred Stock equal to the Final Liquidation Preference plus the Premium Amount (if applicable and if positive).”

There are 5,972,059 shares of FPI-B outstanding, each with a liquidation preference of $25 plus the farmland value accretion on a specified pool of land which as of the most recently reported data is $0.69.

Source: FPI

Thus, it would convert into $153.4mm of common stock. If this were to occur at today’s price of $6.41 it would be 23.9mm shares issued.

If such a conversion were to take place, share count would increase by 23.9mm but preferred dividend expense would decrease by $8.96mm. We can calculate the approximate impact on FFO/share.

2019 AFFO: $4.37mm

Post conversion AFFO: $13.33mm

Former common share count: 29.8mm

Post conversion common share count: 53.7mm

Old AFFO/share: $0.14

New AFFO/share: $0.25

Conversion would be highly accretive on FFO, but have the opposite effect on NAV. As of 5/11/20, FPI has a NAV of $12.47.

Source: SNL Financial

This NAV is the Capital IQ sell-side consensus number and it is quite similar to what would be calculated using USDA land values.

Since the preferred shares would convert at the market price rather than the NAV, a conversion would be substantially dilutive to NAV/share.

Keep in mind that conversion is at the company’s option and we trust they will only convert if it is in the best interest of common shareholders. If market price rises between now and the optional conversion, it becomes even more accretive to AFFO and less dilutive to NAV as fewer shares would need to be issued to satisfy the liquidation preference.

Overall, the primary reason to invest in FPI is the massive discount to NAV. We see 3 potential avenues for shareholders to obtain NAV for their shares.

Asset sales Company sale Market price approaches NAV

The asset sales have been happening and will continue to happen, but it is a rather slow process. Mathematically the value accretion is significant, but there is a limit to the amount of asset sales that can be executed without the company becoming too small to be a public REIT.

A sale of the company would be a swifter route for value realization. Some private equity firms would potentially be interested in these sorts of assets, it is just a matter of an offer being sufficiently high that management is willing to sell. On conference calls, Pittman (CEO) has indicated he will not sell for substantially less than NAV but is willing to sell if a good enough offer manifests.

Finally, and in my opinion the most likely, market price could simply rise toward NAV. The company is gaining recognition and its market price has been remarkably strong during the crisis.

Farmland values naturally rise over time so the actual returns from holding FPI are significantly greater than the somewhat disappointing AFFO. One is really getting the AFFO plus approximately 2% of the roughly $1.1B in assets annually. This equates to $22mm of asset appreciation per year or just over $0.70 a year. That is quite significant against a $6.41 market price.

If FPI doesn’t suit your goals, the other public alternative is LAND

Gladstone Land

LAND focuses its portfolio on specialty crops with a particular emphasis on fruits and vegetables.

As we discussed earlier, specialty crops in general are riskier as they rely on smaller supply chains for which demand can fluctuate dramatically. LAND has 3 key ways that it deals with this.

Diversification Underwriting specialization Long lease terms with triple net style revenues

LAND has now built a portfolio consisting of a wide variety of crop types. While some are experiencing reduced demand, others are becoming trendy. This really mitigates the volatility at a portfolio level.

Among specialty crops there will be more winners and losers so it is essential to have good tenants with well-established supply routes. This is where Gladstone companies shine. They understand how to pick strong tenants and have built an impressive history of tenant outperformance. This track record has been evident at all the Gladstone companies and is playing out in LAND as well with 1Q20 showing no signs of weakness even as the economy struggles. In addition to beating on FFO and revenue in the quarter, LAND signed new leases at an 11.2% spread over expiring rent. From the report:

“New Leases: Executed nine new lease agreements on certain of our farms in three different states (AZ, CA, & NE) that are expected to result in an aggregate increase in annual net operating income of approximately $401,000, or 11.2%, over that of the prior leases."

More favorable leasing took place after the end of the quarter:

“Executed two new lease agreements on certain of our farms in California that are expected to result in an aggregate increase in annual net operating income of approximately $247,000, or 20.4%, over that of the prior leases.”

The combination of successful collection of rent and favorable re-leasing suggests that Gladstone Land chose its farms and operators quite carefully. They are not just scooping up whatever high cap rate farm becomes available.

The final means by which LAND mitigates risk is through long lease contracts that are triple net in nature.

Source: LAND

Over the course of these 7 to 10-year leases, tenants will experience both high and low profitability, but LAND’s revenues remain fairly stable. Contractual rent increasing during the life of the leases in combination with favorable re-leasing has resulted in significant FFO/share growth.

Source: SNL Financial

For most companies, 2020 estimates have to be taken with a grain of salt, but given the strength of the 1Q20 report and the general resilience of farmland in the COVID-19 environment, I am inclined to believe the $0.68 2020 FFO estimate.

This places LAND at 20X forward FFO which is about right for the asset class. The NAV side of valuation is a bit more troubling as in the same 1Q20 report linked above LAND reports their own NAV at $11.46. I am not excited about paying a $2.50 premium to NAV.

Overall, LAND is a great company that is well-managed and has a strong business model, but valuation is a sticking point. If it drops to NAV or below I may be interested in picking up some shares.

The third farmland investment option is FarmTogether.

Unlike the others which are publicly traded REITs, FarmTogether is crowdsourcing of capital to pool the money of multiple accredited investors for the purpose of buying select assets. An example of such an asset is seen below.

Source: FarmTogether

On the surface, this looks fantastic. One can invest $90K and get back $185,261 in 8 years for an IRR of 9.5%.

Let us dig in a bit to see if we can trust the numbers. $90K buys a pro-rata share of this hazelnut orchard that is 7.84 acres so that is $11.4K per acre. I have not visited this particular property to know what it is worth, but that seems to be in the right ballpark. The initial cash yield of 5.43% is normal for this type of specialty crop and in a similar range to what LAND gets on its permanent crop assets.

Thus, I take no fault with the purchase price or the cap rate of purchase. The problem lies in the assumption that go into the exit. In the expected net returns line it shows $141,797 from the sale of the asset in 8 years. This strikes me as an extraordinarily aggressive assumption that is perhaps being used to juice the IRR to entice investment.

Hazelnut trees have finite lives which means these are depleting assets. They start producing hazelnuts around 2-5 years and last roughly 50 years. Peak production is in the middle of its lifespan. Given this info, why would the value be higher after 8 years of peak production have already been used up? Would the 7.84 acres purchased for $90,000 really sell for $141,797 after year 8? If that is what they are worth after 8 years, how are they available now for only $90K?

As far as I know, FarmTogether is operating legally and I’m sure they have some way of justifying that exit price, but I would be very hesitant to invest without doing extensive underwriting myself.

I also dislike the idea of having so much exposure to a single asset. I would rather be in a REIT where my investment buys a diversified basket of farms.

How we are investing in farmland

We have owned both FPI common and FPI-B off and on over the past few years, generally stocking up on price dips and slowly unloading as the price recovers. I presently still hold a small quantity of each and at current pricing it is the preferred that looks the most attractive.

At $22.10 it represents a decent amount of capital appreciation as well as an acceptable current yield. The potential conversion in 2021 would be an upside scenario for FPI-B holders as they would receive the share equivalent of $25.69 plus or minus the delta in the farmland value appreciation factor. I get particularly interested in FPI-B when it dips closer to $21.00.

FPI common is interesting as well given the massive discount to NAV, but to truly get excited about it, I would like to see AFFO get sustainably over $0.20 a share for full dividend coverage. This is quite plausible if they can get some positive lease rolls, but it will require some support from commodity prices.

FPI Preferred B is a buy presently, while the common is more of a speculative buy with the potential to be a great investment if farmland economics move the right way.

