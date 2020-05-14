Since I put out my most recent cautious piece on Trinity Industries Inc. (TRN), the shares are down about 10.2% against a loss of about 4.7% for the S&P 500. I think there are a few reasons to look in on the name again. First, the company has reported results since and I want to know how things look as of now. Second, I think a stock that was a risky investment at $21 may actually be a great investment at $18.50, so the stock itself deserves a review. Third, I should write about the options trade I recommended in my previous article. I think this case is similar to many others in that it demonstrates the profit potential of short put options. Also, I think Trinity might be an interesting investment at the moment based on the idea that the various companies making up the railroad ecosystem are of particular importance to the well being of the United States at the moment and are, therefore, somewhat recession resistant. Finally, I think it would be worthwhile to look to the behaviour of insiders, as insider buying is particularly interesting at the moment in my view. In case you missed the title of this article, I'll come to the point: Trinity Industries is a buy. I'll offer my reasoning below.

Financial Snapshot

The financial history here is troubling in many ways, given that both revenue and net income are lower than they were in 2014. In particular, the top line has declined at a CAGR of about 6.5% and net income is down at an enormous CAGR of 24%. In spite of that fact, the company has managed to grow dividends per share at a CAGR of about 10.7%. Obviously, these trends can't continue, and I don't think investors here should expect the enormous growth we've seen in dividends to continue.

Comparing the first quarter of 2020 to the same period a year ago may be of limited value, given that net income in the most recent quarter was boosted by a $372 million income tax benefit. That said, sales were actually higher in the most recent quarter by 1.7%. Against this backdrop, the company raised its dividend by just under 12%. Again, these dividend increases can go on for only so long in my estimation.

Dividend Sustainability

I think the dividend is one of the principal reasons why someone would invest in this name and, therefore, I should spend some time writing about its sustainability. When it comes to dividend sustainability, I think we need to review the company's upcoming obligations with its resources. To make this task easier on you, dear reader, I've compiled a list of future cash requirements. Not all heroes wear capes. You're welcome. What we see is that the company has obligations of just over $780 million this year alone. Against this, the company has liquidity of about $760 million. In addition, the company generated cash from operations of $393.6 million, $379.1 million, and $767.66 million in 2019, 2018, and 2017 respectively. Even if we cut last year's cash from operations figure in half, I think the company would have sufficient liquidity to cover upcoming obligations while maintaining the dividend.

Source: Latest 10-K

Source: Company Filings

The Stock

I've made this point so often that I can imagine that there's a remote possibility that at some future date, many years from now, maybe I might start growing bored of droning on about it. The point is that a great company can be a terrible investment if the investor overpays for a given stock. The fact is that finding a great company that is growing its cash flows consistently is only part of the battle of doing this well. Because investors access those future cash flows via the stock and the stock is often a poor proxy for the qualities of the underlying business, we need to write about the stock as a thing distinct from the actual business. The business is driven by demand for the company's products and its ability to control margins among other things. The stock is driven by bouts of mania or despondency over time. I want to buy when the market is particularly despondent because I think that approach reduces risk in a host of ways. I judge whether the shares are priced manically or despondently in a few ways, ranging from the simple to the more complex. On the simple side, I look at the ratio of price to some measure of economic value. On that basis, I think Trinity is very inexpensively priced at the moment, per the following:

Source: YCharts

To put the above in context, when I last looked in on the name, the shares were trading at a PE of about 19.

In addition, I want to try to understand what the market is signalling about the future growth for the business. In order to do this, I turn to the methodology described by Professor Stephen Penman in his book "Accounting for Value." In this book, Penman walks an investor through how they can isolate the "g" (growth) variable in a standard finance formula to work out what the market must be thinking about a given company's future. Applying this methodology to Trinity at the moment suggests that the market is forecasting a growth rate of about 2%. I consider this to be a reasonably pessimistic forecast, which is a very good sign in my estimation. Given what I consider the extreme cheapness of the stock, I would recommend buying at current levels.

Options As Alternative

I can understand why someone might be hesitant about buying in the current environment. The world is going through unprecedented change and, therefore, history offers us little insight about the possible futures facing humanity. Such investors have a choice. They can wait on the sidelines for shares to drop to a level that would like. The problem is that the shares may not drop to a level that makes the investor comfortable. Said another way, if buying at $18 in the current circumstance causes palpitations, would buying at $17 or $15 or $13 be comforting? I think there are always reasons to be uncomfortable investing, and there are more reasons than usual at the moment. In my experience, though, the most successful investments I've ever made were when I was most anxious. On the other hand, investors can generate a credit in their account today by taking on the obligation to buy the shares at a lower price in future. I prefer this approach because I like generating credits in my account and because waiting is interminably boring in my estimation.

In my previous article on Trinity, I eschewed the shares, but I recommended people sell the January 2021 Puts with a strike of $13. At the time of my last article, these were bid-asked at $.75-.95. These same puts are currently bid-asked at $1-$1.20. Given that I was willing to accept a $.75 premium for these a few months ago, I'm certainly willing to accept $1 for them and, for that reason, I'm selling a new batch of these puts. I consider this to be a win-win trade because no matter what happens, the investor does well in my estimation. If the shares remain above $13, the investor simply pockets the premium, which is never a hardship. If the shares drop in price, the investor may buy this stock at a net price of ~$12. Holding all else constant, this represents a dividend yield of over 6%. Even if dividend growth stops, this represents a great long-term yield in my view.

I hope you're somewhat excited about the profit potential of put options, dear reader because I'm about to sour the mood by talking about risk. Investing, like life in general, involves making choices among a host of imperfect trade-offs. There is no risk-free option. There's risk A, and there's risk B. We do our best to navigate the world by exchanging one pair of risk-reward trade-offs for another. For example, holding cash presents the risk of erosion of purchasing power via inflation and the reward of preserving capital at times of extreme volatility. The risk-reward trade-off of buying shares is self-evident in early 2020.

I think the risks of put options are very similar to those associated with a long stock position. If the shares drop in price, the stockholder loses money and the short put writer may be obliged to buy the stock. Thus, both long stock and short put investors typically want to see higher stock prices.

Puts are distinct from stocks in that some put writers don't want to actually buy the stock; they simply want to collect premia. Such investors care more about maximizing their income and will, therefore, be less discriminating about which stock they sell puts on. These people don't want to own the underlying security. For my part, I'm too much of a coward to sell puts on anything other than companies I'm willing to buy at prices I'm willing to pay. For that reason, being exercised isn't the trauma for me that is for many other put writers. If you are considering this strategy for yourself, you should think hard about whether you are in it to collect premia or whether you want to sell puts on companies you'd be happy to own.

In my view, put writers take on risk, but they take on less risk (sometimes significantly less risk) than stock buyers in a critical way. Short put writers generate income simply for taking on the obligation to buy a business that they like at a price that they find attractive. This circumstance is objectively better than simply taking the prevailing market price. This is why I consider the risks of selling puts on a given day to be far lower than the risks associated with simply buying the stock on that day.

Since I've never passed up the opportunity to belabor a point, allow me to drill this into your head even further using Trinity as an example. The investor can choose to buy the shares today at a price of ~$18.00. Alternatively, they can generate a credit for their accounts by selling put options that oblige them - under the worst possible circumstance - to buy the shares at a net price 33% below today's level. In my view, that is the definition of lower risk.

Insider Buys

I hope it isn't too much of a shock for you to read this, dear reader, but not all investors are created equal. Some people are better at this as a result of their emotional and intellectual makeup. Some people outperform because they have teams of analysts at their disposal. Some people tend to be better at investing in a particular company because they are insiders at that company. This gives them insights that no Wall Street analyst can access.

With that in mind, there have been significant insider buys over the past several months. In particular, two individuals, Brandon Boze and Jean Savage by name, have purchased a great many shares recently. In particular, in early March, Savage purchased just under $74,000 worth of shares. In addition, so far in 2020, Boze has spent just under $47.5 million to buy shares. Boze now owns just over 27 million shares or about 22% of the current outstanding shares. In my view, when people who know this business better than any Wall Street analyst ever will sink their own resources into a firm, the rest of us would be wise to at least take note.

Conclusion

I don't know about you, dear reader, but I've often been told that investors should "buy low." The advice sounds simple enough, but no one ever seems to point out that the only way an investor can buy low is when the crowd is actively abandoning a given name. It's reasonable to assume that the crowd will abandon companies for very good reasons. Strangely, there's no equivalent of the investing Fairy God Mother who makes it possible for the average investor to buy, say, shares of Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) for $20. When we buy low, then, we must be prepared for volatility in our stocks and some amount of mockery from the investing crowd. I think Trinity now represents decent value for a few reasons. The shares are reasonably priced, and the dividend is reasonably secure in my estimation. In my view, the short put is even more compelling than the stock at the moment. I think the short put is compelling because it offers immediate premia and/or the opportunity to buy this company at a 33% discount to the (already low) current price. I think price and value can remain detached for some time, but they eventually meet. I think investors would be wise to buy Trinity at current levels before price (eventually) rises to match the value.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in TRN over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: In addition to buying shares, I'll be selling more of the puts mentioned in this article.