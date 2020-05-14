AstraZeneca's Cure For Your Ailing Dividend Portfolio: Sustainable Growth

Our five-year price target of $99 for AZN, remains unchanged. I currently hold a position in both our Gunderson Premier Growth and our Gunderson Dividend & Growth Portfolios.

Chinese and emerging market revenue accounted for 36% of AZN’s first quarter sales. Growing 16% over the same quarter last year.

AZN continues to benefit from a well-positioned pipeline, with incremental revenue from New Medicines rising by 49% to $1B in Q1 2020.

The Rodney Dangerfield effect continues for those leading the commonly shunned big pharma sector. AstraZeneca (AZN) remains the face of this indifference.

In early February of this year, I wrote AstraZeneca Remains An Attractive Total Return Trade In 2020 And Beyond , the second of two articles highlighting the resurgence of some big pharma names (Bristol-Myers Squibb: 2020 Total Return Play With A 2.8% Dividend Yield). Surprisingly, it appears to be the last contributor article written primarily on AZN. No Respect. No Respect.

Truth be told, AstraZeneca just doesn’t seem to have a true fanbase. The growth crowd views the Beta as tame, biotech investors focus on smaller capitalizations, and the last decade rewarded income investors focused solely on dividend yields (while it lasted).

One would guess that AstraZeneca’s compelling risk-return profile should promote thoughts of investigation and investment, not indifference. AZN shares have outperformed the market by +19% in 2020 and by +29% since the February 10th, 2020 publication date. All that accomplished with sub 0.60 measure. Has anyone noticed?

AstraZeneca recently reaffirmed pre-COVID-19 guidance for revenue and core EPS. A few days later, AZN announced a partnership with Oxford College to develop a COVID-19 vaccine. Our original investment thesis detailing the prospects for sustainable growth at AZN remain in place. We maintain February’s $99 five-year price target on the shares, with an increasing possibility of an upside surprise. I now hold AstraZeneca in both our Premier Growth and Dividend & Growth portfolio strategies.

AstraZeneca is currently ranked #54 in our BSN database of over +$5,500

So, what sets AstraZeneca and Bristol-Myers (NYSE:BMY) apart from other big pharma names in the group? The answer... Sustainable Growth. When placing a five-year price target on a company’s common shares, we put a high emphasis on “visible sustainable growth.” A higher degree of earnings growth visibility, increases the probability that estimated growth rates will be “sustainable,” allowing our ranking models to place a higher confidence level on our five-year price targets.

One way a company can improve our confidence in their sustainable growth estimates is by creating diversification amongst various income streams feeding the business. Along these lines, AstraZeneca continues to execute their strategy of diversifying specific sources of revenue across two cross-sections of the business (both are not mutually exclusive):

Major Therapy Areas

Growth in Emerging Markets and China

AstraZeneca's tireless focus on the three primary therapy areas (Oncology, Respiratory/Immunology, and New CVRM), has laid the foundation for today's and tomorrow’s growth. Strong sales growth continues across each major therapy area, with new medicines growing at 49%, accounting for over $1B in new sales over Q1 2019.

AZN’s Oncology portfolio continues to thrive, accounting for 40% of total revenues in Q1 2020. Revenues for the vertical topped over $2.5B, rising +34%. Tagrisso, Imfinzi, and Lynparza continue to benefit from new indications, broadening the market for their use. Tagrisso and Lynparza alone could account for roughly $10B of revenue by 2025. Calquence is also on the way to being a +$1B addition to annual revenue, with sales exceeding +$300M, in Q1 2020.

Respiratory and Immunology also contributes significantly to quarterly sales, topping out at +$1.5B or 25% of total revenues. Sales for the group rose 22% in the quarter, fueled by growth in Symbicort and Fasenra.

In terms of therapy area breakdown, the largest single contributor to the business is Oncology at 40%. That being said, New CVRM and Other Medicines are #3 and #4 in terms of revenue verticals. Together, they account for 43% of total revenue ($2.7B in Q1 2020). This is a great illustration of what true revenue diversity looks like.

Another area that continues to be a budding source of current and future revenue creation is China and Emerging Markets. These opportunities not only provide incremental sales growth, but also can provide avenues for increasing the viability of legacy drugs, and lengthening their sales lifecycle. We remain in the early stages of defining just how large the opportunities in emerging markets/China can become.

AstraZeneca generated over $2.2B in combined sales from China ($1.4B) and emerging markets ($850M). This represents a 16% increase over Q1 2019. These geographic regions now account for 36% of total revenues. Helping AZN diversify via therapy area and globally, all at once.

“Momentum” also plays heavily into our rankings. The big pharma sector has been plagued with several years of lagging performance and AZN continues to be the exception. In 2020, AstraZeneca is outperforming the market by over 19%. All of this, and a Beta measure of less than 0.60.

The addition of AZN to your portfolio at the beginning of 2020, would have generated a return of +19% better than the market, while only taking 60% of the overall risk of the market. The formula for alpha continues to add up at AstraZeneca.

Lastly, let’s take a look at the chart for AZN. Technical analysis/charting is the primary tool I use when determining my entry or exit point for an equity position that has successfully completed our stock selection process. When the COVID-19 pandemic became fully priced into the market, the lows reached support levels AstraZeneca hadn’t seen since June of 2019. Once the 50-day moving average crossed below the 200-day in mid-April of 2020, the shares retrenched and began their march back to all-time highs.

The persistence of the virus coupled with economic stop/start risks could lead to some near-term volatility. I view any near-term pullback associated primarily with broad market factors, as an entry point opportunity. Short-term noise is common in the pharma sector, especially when high P/E valuations are present. The use of five-year price targets helps insulate us from transitory share price volatility.

While I am reaffirming my five-year price target of $99, I am raising my rating to “very bullish” on AstraZeneca. With each quarterly earnings announcement, my comfort level with AZN’s growth trajectory rises. Management continues to implement and execute their revenue diversification strategy. A trend we see continuing.

As the chatter begins to build toward an eventual COVID-19 vaccine, let AZN be the antidote for an ailing portfolio. High dividend yields, void of underlying sustainable EPS growth, are destined to decline. No need to go Back to School to learn that. Stay Well.

Note: All images, unless otherwise noted, show data from the Best Stocks Now database.



Disclosure: I am/we are long AZN, BMY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I collaborated with my Gunderson Capital Management colleague, Barry Kyte Jr., CFA, on this article.