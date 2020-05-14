Carnival Cruise: Delayed Sailing

The stock has attractive normalized EPS targets for FY21, but the delayed sailing will impact the stock for months now.

Carnival has high debt costs that need to be refinanced in the future.

Though bullish on the airline sector, the cruise lines are a whole different story. A stock like Carnival Corporation (CCL) has seen a bigger rebound since March 15 than airline stocks while the industry isn't even operating.

The cruise line sector didn't even get financial aid from the U.S. government due to their headquarters residing outside the U.S. and the companies are burning cash every day despite furloughed employees and idled ships. Oddly though, the cruise lines appear set to see bookings rebound when the delayed cruises reopen this year. Carnival just isn't touchable yet.

Image Source: Carnival website

Plenty Of Liquidity

While the airlines got financial aid form the U.S. Treasury, the cruise lines had to raise a ton of money to survive in a zero-revenue environment into possibly 2021. Back on April 2, Carnival completed combined equity and debt offerings to raise ~$6.5 billion via the following moves:

71.9 million shares at $8 raising $575 million worth of equity.

$4.0 billion in aggregate principal amount of 11.500% first-priority senior secured notes due 2023

$1.95 billion aggregate principal amount of 5.75% senior convertible notes due 2023.

Despite the cruise line delaying initial cruises until August 1 in a handful of ships and further into the Fall for other ships, the stocks have outperformed the airlines. Since March 15 when the domestic market fell apart, Carnival is only down 31% and Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL) is actually up 5%. The airlines stocks of Delta Air Lines (DAL) and United Airlines (UAL) are both down 50% here when the airline industry prospects appear far better.

Data by YCharts

As of the end of February, Carnival had $11.7 billion in liquidity. The amount only included $3.0 billion in liquidity for operations with the other credit facilities to cover ship deliveries for the rest of 2020 and 2021. Also, the cruise line took down another $3.0 billion from a revolving credit facility before completing the massive fund raising above in early April.

The cruise line estimates a liquidity position above $10 billion after the offering. Wedbush analyst James Hardiman has estimated that Carnival is burning about $500 million per month so the recent fund raising is enough cash to last over a year with zero revenues.

Strong Demand

The major concern with Carnival as part of the COVID-19 storm with the Diamond Princess ship docked in Japan for weeks due to the outbreak and later deaths from passengers on the ship is the fear of some brand damage. However, according to the latest bookings data demand is strong for the cruises starting on August 1.

Cruise Planners has demand up 200% from last year despite no approval for Carnival to restart cruises from the CDC. The expectation exists that vacation destinations including cruise ships will open up over the next month, but no guarantees exist and the CDC could require restrictions that make the destinations unappealing to customers.

Prior to this note, Royal Caribbean had already given a strong indication that 2021 bookings were strong. The company even suggested bookings were above 2019 levels with prices up mid-single digits compared to 2020.

Remember, flying on planes and taking vacations aren't even acceptable in most areas such as Los Angeles County where the lockdown might last into July. The market isn't even fully open, yet people are signing up like the virus outbreak didn't even occur.

The question is the level of damage done to shareholders. Carnival had 688 million shares outstanding at the end of FQ1 that ended in February. The $500 million equity offering diluted shareholders by ~10%.

The biggest issue is the additional debt via the $3 billion revolver and the $5.95 billion via the secured debt and the convertible debt. The secured loan has a very high cost of 11.5% or $460 million in interest expenses per year plus another $100 million from the convertible debt.

The fund raising alone adds $560 million in annual interest expenses to a company that amazingly only spent $206 million on such costs in FY19. Add in the $3.0 billion revolver and Carnival is seeing a massive hit from higher interest costs.

Analysts had the company on the pace to earn $5 per share in FY21. If bookings are at a similar level to 2019 with a 5% hit to prices, Carnival might be able to squeeze out similar profits. The share dilution and higher interest costs will reduce EPS estimates in the near term. Long term, the cruise line should be able to refinance the high cost debt closer to the 2% costs of existing debt.

Source: Seeking Alpha earnings revisions

In FY19, the cruise liner had revenues of $20.8 billion so a 5% hit would reduce FY21 revenues to $19.8 billion. Carnival spent $1.5 billion on fuel costs last year and any reduction here is where the company could somewhat offset the revenue hit. The savings amount won't be the same as the airlines, but the cruise lines might be able to squeeze out some lower costs in other categories. The company might even generate similar revenues with lower fuel costs.

My base case is that Carnival ultimately refinances the $6 billion in additional debt at 4%. The additional $240 million interest expenses are a $0.32 hit to the 760 million shares outstanding now.

Using the FY19 adjusted income of $3.0 billion hit by $240 million from higher interest expenses reduces the out year income targets to $2.76 billion. With 760 million shares outstanding, the damage is a new normalized EPS target of $3.63 compared to $4.40 back in FY19.

Any growth or debt repayments would add to the EPS targets going forward.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that investors in the cruise lines should watch the lingering impact to the airlines. Despite a growing business off the lows, the market hasn't rewarded these stocks due to ongoing losses.

The cruise lines are likely to hit a weak patch in the next few months where the lingering economic slump hits the stocks. Carnival doesn't forecast a full slate of cruises until the holiday season which is over 5 months away now or a near eternity in the stock market. The stock does have value around $12 when normalized earnings come into view, but investors are better waiting here for some time to pass.

