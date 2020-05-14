Despite the higher cash flow, Sandstorm shares fell by nearly 7% Friday. Here's a look at the earnings, and what happened.

Sandstorm Gold: Why The Stock Fell

Sandstorm Gold (SAND) announced its Q1 2020 results on Friday, and the stock actually fell by 7% on a good day for gold (GLD) and gold miners (GDX).

Presumably, investors were not pleased with its financial results, or perhaps some investors saw this as a good time to take profits after the recent stock price run-up.

While Sandstorm didn't have a terrible quarter by any means, here are its earning highlights and a few reasons why I think its stock price sold off, and what to do next.

Sandstorm's Q1 results and financial update

(Sandstorm's production and revenue by quarter, and a breakdown of production by asset and region Credit: Sandstorm quarterly report.)

Sandstorm said it sold 13,393 gold equivalent ounces in Q1, which was a 5% decline from the 14,071 ounces sold in Q1 2019.

In particular, Sandstorm took a hit on its Canadian assets, which contributed 62% fewer gold ounces when compared to the prior year's quarter. The company saw lower production from the Diavik diamond mine in the Northwest Territories, as well as a drop in output from Bonterra's (OTCQX:BONXF) Bachelor Lake mine in Quebec (offset in an increase at McEwen's (NYSE:MUX) Black Fox mine.)

Unfortunately, Sandstorm decided to take a $8.9 million impairment charge on its Diavik royalty, partly to blame by the COVID-19 pandemic. Diamond prices crashed in Q1 as most retail outlets have been shuttered due to social distancing.

Sandstorm was also negatively impacted by First Majestic's (NYSE:AG) temporary suspension of operations at the Santa Elena mine in Mexico due to the pandemic (On March 31, Mexico officials issued a decree requiring non-essential businesses, including mining, to temporarily suspend activities until April 30, 2020.)

Despite the lower production and the impairment, this was not a terrible quarter.

Because of higher gold prices ($1,593/oz average realized gold price) and its low-cost business model ($314 cash cost per ounce), the company was still profitable, producing $14.4 million in operating cash flow, up from $12.8 million.

Cash flow, not earnings, is the most important metric to track with royalty companies like Sandstorm because it shows what's coming in (or going out) in actual cash. Earnings can be based on non-cash charges that do not impact its ability to generate cash.

Sandstorm also reported that it bought back 4.6 million of its common shares in Q1, at a cost of $23.5 million; this means Sandstorm paid US$5.10 per share, lower than the current stock price of $7.99. The company appears to have timed the purchases nicely, buying back shares when its stock dipped in March.

Another positive to note is Sandstorm's improved financial position. The company ended the quarter with $5.2 million in cash and zero debt, and it has the full $225 million revolving credit facility available to complete new deals.

ATM program news

To my surprise, Sandstorm also announced its intention to enlist an at-the-market ("ATM") equity program, which would allow the Company to issue up to $140 million worth of common shares.

I think some investors might take this news the wrong way, as it seems like Sandstorm is about to dilute shareholders to raise capital while its stock price is still high.

However, Sandstorm says that it doesn't have any current plans to actually use this program. Instead, it gives the company an option to raise capital should a great deal come along and require more capital than it has.

Personally, I'd prefer Sandstorm to tap into its credit facility to fund any new acquisition, but I suppose the ATM program would be useful on a larger deal that exceeds its borrowing limits, as long as it's a favorable deal for shareholders and creates value on a cash flow per share basis.

My thoughts on Sandstorm

(Sandstorm shares surged from March to May. Credit: StockCharts)

Sandstorm had a tough quarter, but on the bright side, it's still producing strong cash flow, so the business model is working. Looking out to 2023, it expects to grow its annual gold production to as much as 138,000 ounces, which is more than double its 2021 expectations. The future for Sandstorm is bright, with the company still projecting $140 million in annual cash flow for 2023 based on its current assets.

