Lessons From The Dividend Cuts

Why dividend cuts are set to decrease, and more dividends are likely to be increased in the future.

The past few weeks have been difficult on income investors. While the traditional dividend season was generally associated with the occasional dividend increases, this one has come straight from a Stephen King novel. The pace of dividend cuts in the stock market announced so far this year exceeds any single year totals for the past decade (2010-2019).

Source: MarketBeat

Early in May we exceeded the total dividend cut announcements in the entire calendar year of 2009. Some cuts have been particularly brutal like MGM resorts (MGM) cutting its dividend so much (while still maintaining one) that the traditional two digit display format failed to capture it.

On April 30, 2020, the Company's Board of Directors approved a quarterly dividend of $0.0025 per share. The dividend will be payable on June 15, 2020 to holders of record on June 10, 2020.

Source: MGM Press Release

Things are really awful when MGM will refuse to even give your their two cents.

What has broken down?

While it's easy to blame the companies for cutting where they should be thinking of shareholders first, we don't think it's as black and white as that. There are three reasons why firms are cutting first and asking questions later. The first obvious one being that they have never been through a single quarter GDP decline as horrible as this. Current estimates for Q2-2020 show that the median firm expects GDP to decline about 30%.

This exceeds the worst quarter during the global financial crisis by a factor of 4. The impact on revenue and EBITDA for firms will be so severe that this single quarter could create debt covenant violations for multiple firms. For those it does not, covenant violations are still very likely in the next one to two quarters as stronger quarters fall off the rolling calculations. The biggest reason for the cuts is just to make sure there are no default clauses that create severe turbulence for companies.

The second reason is the uncertainty of the recovery speed. We know the playbook for a normal recession. Cost cuts and layoffs take hold. Bankruptcies spread far and wide, and then as always, human nature goes too far and cuts go too deep. That sets up the recovery as demand comes right back. This, of course, is not a garden variety recession but one driven by mandated government actions and a virus. Analysts have no shortage of opinions of how the recovery will occur and we have seen predictions of a "V", "U, "W", L" and even a Nike Swoosh shaped recovery. Whichever way it happens, we can bet that firms will play it extra safe until things start perking up in a solid manner.

The third reason is that all the government intervention and help is putting significant pressure on companies. This has worked mainly to stop buybacks or stop dividend raises, but it likely played a role in some marginal decisions to cut the dividends as well. After all, it's hard to ask for help if you are paying your shareholders in a normal manner.

Dealing with it

Things that hurt, instruct. While the pain of dividend cuts is horrible, it's also a lesson for growth. With that in mind, we take a look at what can be learned from this and what's our expectation for dividends going forward.

Recognize what went wrong

If there's one lesson that the pandemic threw out in spades, it was the need for diversification. Anyone going "all-in" on one sector for yield likely found that was not a wonderful strategy. Things that appeared highly defensive, like pipeline MLPs, or agency mortgage REITs, had their models stressed to the maximum. Regardless of how good something looks, use allocation limits to limit your overall individual and sector exposures. This has the impact of preventing the unexpected shocks from ruining your portfolio performance. It also improves your ability to make decisions in a crisis as there's a less of an emotional impact when things go bad. One of the real reasons the retail investor performs so badly is the casino mentality to go "all-in" on one name.

Source: JPMorgan - Guide to the Markets - March 2020

Use the capital structure to your advantage

While ordinary dividend cuts have become more commonplace, investors higher up in the capital structure have come out relatively unscathed in terms of dividends, if not price movements. Preferred shares have to be paid before a single cent can be doled out to common shareholders. Since most companies have a big desire to continue to be part of "dividend-paying indices," they are bending over backwards to pay at least some dividend to common shareholders, even if they exploited a few extra decimal places to do it. Now, if anything gets paid to common shareholders, preferred shareholders get paid in full. Additionally most preferred shares are cumulative and have to be paid in the longer run in any case management wants to ever pay common shareholders. Hence cutting these dividends is an incredibly rare move. We saw that in the case of CorEnergy (CORR) where the common dividends were slashed by more than 90% but the payments to preferred shareholders (CORR.PA) continued on schedule.

Another reason preferred shareholders get paid is simply to comply with the law. REITs for example must pay 90% of their taxable income out, whether they like it or not. Often that amount far exceeds the dividends paid to preferred shareholders and they continue to get paid just on that basis. The risk of not paying this minimum amount is so great (unwinding of REIT structure) that even bondholders and senior secured loan providers will relent and allow these minimum payments to be made. RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) was perhaps the best example of a REIT having to keep its preferred shareholders happy even though it chopped its common dividends by 97%.

We have recommended that fixed income-like instruments make up 40%-50% of investor portfolios and that has proven to be a helpful measure in times like these.

Look to the Futures

That is not a typo. Options and futures have a unique pricing mechanism that incorporates dividends that are likely to be received. While those two trading products themselves do not receive any dividends, they have to incorporate that amount in their calculations.

The simplest way to think of it is to look at the value of a hypothetical put for a stock that's currently trading at $60.00. Now assuming there are three days left to expiration and minimum volatility expected, you would expect the price of a $59 put to have minimum value. That would be correct. However, if this company was going ex-dividend to the tune of $2.00 tomorrow, what would the value of this put be? If you answered "at-least $1," that would be correct. The stock will adjust ex-dividend to $58 and hence investors buying the put today will pay at least $1 for it. The purpose of this was to show that options and futures traders do have a handle on future dividend payments. Those futures are suggesting that dividend cuts are peaking and payments are likely to move up.

Dividend futures have already bottomed and rebounded sharply, which is in sharp contrast to the (the next 12 months) EPS forecasts,” according to the note. Its authors include Morgan Stanley equity strategists Michael Wilson and Adam Virgadamo. “Companies will always do their best to protect dividend payments and there is substantial empirical data on the strong signaling effects of dividends for stock prices,” they added. Analysts polled by FactSet expect the S&P 500 to earn $131.41 a share this year, down about 25% from the $176.40 a share as of Jan. 31. The Morgan Stanley note points out that the futures market recently was discounting a 15% decrease in S&P 500 dividends paid out this year compared to 2019’s levels. They don’t see that as a bearish signal. “If investors believe dividends will only fall 15% in such a terrible economic year, it should make them feel better about this stream of dividends in the future,” according to the note. What’s more, the authors maintain that a 15% decline in S&P 500 dividend payments this year is too pessimistic: “We suspect many management teams will be reluctant to cut dividends and be willing to use some cash on hand to support dividends.”

Source: Barrons - May 5

While some may be skeptical of this, do remember that even in the global financial crisis, dividends went past their Jan 1, 2009, peak by Dec. 31, 2012.

Source: Multpl

This time around while the drop in dividends is sharper in terms of GDP, we expect dividends will bottom this year and start moving up. We cannot predict exactly when dividends will exceed the previous high, but we do believe that firms will start inching back towards that target as soon as things stabilize.

Conclusion

The dividend cuts have certainly extracted their pound of flesh but have left important lessons alongside the scars. We have lost some dividends, but don't lose the lesson. Going forward, the number of dividend cuts are set to decline, and we are likely to see overall dividend stocks to start hiking again. A diversified portfolio with strict allocation limits and zero emotional investing is essential. We are currently recommending a high allocation to defensive dividend stocks (such as utilities, REITs , telecoms, among others) and to fixed income (preferred stocks and bonds) as the best method to navigate this or any other crisis.

