Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (WLMS) CEO Tracy Pagliara on Q1 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (OTCQX:WLMS) Q1 2020 Results Earnings Conference Call May 14, 2020

Company Participants

Chris Witty - Investor Relations

Tracy Pagliara - President and Chief Executive Officer

Randy Lay - Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Matt Petrizzo - President of Energy and Industrial

Kelly Powers - President, Power Group

Conference Call Participants

John Walthausen - Walthausen & Company

Dick Ryan - Dougherty

John Deysher - Pinnacle

At this time, I will turn the conference over to Chris Witty, Investor Relations for Williams.

Chris Witty

Thank you, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to the Williams first quarter conference call. With me on the call today are Tracy Pagliara, President and CEO; and Randy Lay, Senior VP and CFO. After Tracy and Randy provide their prepared remarks, we'll open the call for questions. Our first quarter results were issued yesterday evening and a slide presentation is available on the company's website at www.wisgrp.com.

If you turn to Slide 2 in the deck, I will review the Safe Harbor statement. During this call, we may make some forward-looking statements during the formal discussion, as well as during the Q&A session. These statements apply to future events, which are subject to risks and uncertainties, as well as other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from what is stated here today. These risks and uncertainties and other factors are provided in the earnings release and slides, as well as in other documents filed with the SEC. You can find all these documents on our website or at www.sec.gov.

During today's call, we will also discuss some non-GAAP financial measures. We believe these would be useful in evaluating our performance. You should not consider the presentation of this additional information in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP. When applicable, we have provided a reconciliation of non-GAAP measures with comparable GAAP results and the tables that accompany today's release and the slides. Please note that our conversation today will be about continuing operations, unless otherwise noted.

We are connecting today's earnings call with participants in different locations, given the COVID-19 pandemic. So, we ask that you bear with us if there are any technical issues. Starting with Slide 3, I'll now turn the call over to Tracy. Please go ahead, Tracy.

Tracy Pagliara

Thanks, Chris, and good morning. I hope everyone is coping well during these extraordinary times. For Williams, the COVID-19 impact has thus far been moderate with respect to our pending operations. For the most part, our projects are moving forward and we still feel confident about our existing 2020 backlog. We're also doing everything possible to manage through this chaotic time, while protecting our employees and responding to the needs of our customers. We posted revenue for the first quarter of $66.1 million, which was up over 30% from last year, even with delays of certain projects, particularly in the New York and Florida geographic regions -- markets. Delays in Florida, and to a lesser extent -- delays in New York, and to a lesser extent, in Florida, have continued into the second quarter, but the revenue in those regions should largely be recoverable later this year. There has also been a recent reduction in force at the Vogtle 3 and 4 our construction projects. However, we have not encountered material impacts at Vogtle 3 and 4 in spite of that.

We've reported gross margins of 10.4% for the quarter versus 13.2% last year. The lower margins were a function of project mix, scheduling delays and start-up and closeout costs, which adversely impacted our performance. Gross margins can vary quarter-to-quarter as our shareholders know and we believe the first quarter is not indicative of 2020 as a whole. As I'll review in a minute, we are not changing our gross margin guidance for the year.

Operating expenses for the quarter were $6.4 million, an improvement over fourth quarter's $8.5 million but an increase year-over-year. This was primarily due to the timing of certain professional fees and incentive compensation. SG&A is expected to be lower going forward and the company took steps in April to further reduce expenses, which we anticipate will result in over $3 million of savings for 2020. We have not changed our guidance for SG&A to be between 8% and 8.5% of revenues in 2020. In light of the adverse effects on our margins and expenses during the quarter, adjusted EBITDA was $1.6 million and our backlog came in at just under $470 million. The sequentially decline in backlog during our first quarter is not unusual and I'm happy to announce that in early May we finalized a fuel storage/decommissioning contract worth roughly $60 million. This work will commence later in 2020 and run over 4 years at various locations. It's a great win for Williams and we expect to see significant revenue contributions beginning next year. Including this recent contract, our backlog is over $500 million at this point.

Now, let me add some details about the near-term impact of COVID-19 and other issues, as shown on Slide 4. As I noted a moment ago, the company's performance has thus far only been moderately impacted by the onset of the global pandemic. We are taking every precaution necessary to safeguard our employees, which includes working remotely when possible and having employees quarantine themselves if they believe they've been exposed to the virus. In addition, as I also mentioned, certain areas of the country have been more severely impacted than others, leading to project delays or reduced engagement. This would certainly be the case in the New York metropolitan area. We also experienced some project delays in Florida because our largest customer had some internal organization challenges as a result of a failed sale process and the CEO change.

COVID-19 is not having a substantial impact on our funding projects and ongoing operations, primarily due to the fact that our energy power and industrial related work is considered essential and continues. Of course, things can change; and if they do, we will react accordingly. Some of you have seen that about a month ago, Southern and its subsidiary Georgia Power announced that roughly 20% of the Vogtle 3 & 4 workforce would be terminated. This step was taken to address labor productivity issues and increased efficiency. Importantly, the in-service date estimates for the Vogtle 3 & 4 nuclear facilities have not changed. We continue to work hard to support Vogtle and do not currently believe these actions will have a material effect on our 2020 financial forecast. The greater challenge in reaching our previous top-line guidance comes not from current projects or backlogs, but in new business being pursued, particularly with new customers.

Some customers are being limited by near-term decision making delays associated with social distancing and travel restrictions. These restrictions make it difficult to meet in-person, discuss project requirements and visit sites. Again, these issues are more apparent with some customers than others. But in any case, the net result is slower award activity. I'm extremely pleased with the $60 million fuel storage/decommissioning award, of course, and we started working on that prior to the COVID-19 outbreak.

We will, to the best of our ability, continue bidding on projects and expect activity to pick up as the summer moves ahead. I anticipate we'll have more to say on this subject next quarter. But in the meantime, we are slightly reducing top-line revenue guidance for the year. It's important to note that even as we do this, we are maintaining all other guidance, reflecting our commitment to cost discipline, our ability to react rapidly to changing economic conditions, and the strength of the end markets we serve.

I remain positive about our long-term growth potential, as well as the outlook for 2020. We are a lean focused organization, confident we can overcome this near-term uncertainty, well positioned for brighter days ahead even if the U.S. continues in a recessionary cycle after COVID-19. To that end, we continue to move forward with critical initiatives of our strategic plan, one of which is the uplifting of the Williams stock from the OTCQX to a broader exchange such as the New York Stock Exchange or NASDAQ as soon as market conditions permit, and we are able to meet applicable listing standards.

With this in mind, our Board of Directors recently authorized the addition of 1.5 million more shares for our 2015 equity incentive plan. These shares would be available in the event that all of the outstanding grants made under the 2015 equity incentive plan ultimately vest in stock through 2023 based on achieving certain financial goals and stock price levels.

On the advice of our legal advisors, we believe this stuff is a necessary prerequisite for Williams to meet applicable New York Stock Exchange and NASDAQ listing requirements, even though the company has reserved the right to satisfy recent outstanding grants and cash or stock. Also, please note that more than two-thirds of the overall grants are tied to aggressive performance targets consistent with our strategic plan that will drive significant shareholder value appreciation. Our current overhang or dilution level, which measures the total outstanding grants ensures remaining available under the 2015 equity incentive plan as a percent of our total revenues or our total outstanding shares is approximately 12.5%. This was just above the 10% benchmark for this broader market, utilized by proxy advisory firms such as ISS.

I'll make a few more comments at the end of the call, but will handle it over to Randy to discuss our financial results in greater detail. Randy?

Randy Lay

Thank you, Tracy, and good morning, everyone. Turning to Slide 5, we posted revenue of $66.1 million for the quarter as Tracy mentioned. Sales rose 30.6% year-over-year, reflecting continued work on the Vogtle sites as well as $7 million of higher revenue from Canada and nearly $5 million of additional decommissioning work. We anticipate the Vogtle work to continue at a run rate of roughly $25 million per quarter this year barring any stoppages due to COVID-19. At this point, while Vogtle has adjusted their workforce and reduced headcount, we are not seeing any material disruptions. We remain cautiously optimistic about the outlook for the remainder of 2020. But as Tracy discussed, we have lowered our revenue guidance slightly to between $270 million to $290 million. This reflects both lower business development activity as well as some work delays in the New York City area and elsewhere.

Turning to Slide 6. This slide shows operating expense trends for the company. We posted gross profit of $6.9 million or 10.4% of revenue for the first quarter versus $6.7 million or $13.2% of revenue last year. The 2020 quarter was negatively impacted by project mix, certain delays, start up expenses and closeout costs, as Tracy mentioned. We expect to report higher gross margins in the coming quarters and are actively monitoring conditions to address any impact from the COVID-19 pandemic. Our guidance for fiscal 2020 remains unchanged at between 11% and 13%. Operating expenses were $6.4 million for the quarter, much lower than Q4, but an increase over last year’s $5.1 million for the first quarter. This was primarily due to higher SG&A as Tracy mentioned, caused by the timing of certain professional fees, including those relating to our refinancing and rights offering and incentive compensation.

We are taking appropriate measures to manage our SG&A, and in April implemented $3.2 million of additional cost cuts, of which $1.8 million relate to SG&A with the balance in cost of sales to reduce overhead and further streamline our operations, particularly in those areas being affected by COVID-19.

I'll now turn the call back to Tracy for a review of our 2020 guidance and closing remarks. Tracy?

Tracy Pagliara

Thanks, Randy. Turning to Slide 7, I wanted to recap our 2020 guidance before opening the line for questions. As stated earlier, we are maintaining our original guidance in terms of gross margins, SG&A and adjusted EBITDA. However, given that there’s less clarity regarding our top-line revenue growth due to constraints on our business development efforts, we have reduced our revenue guidance range slightly from $280 million to $300 million, to $270 million to $290 million. We are actively pursuing work across a wide array of customers and end markets as evidenced by the recent fuel storage/decommissioning award. But the speed at which we normally build our annual go-get backlog is slower at this point than in prior years. With this in mind, please note that we extensively reviewed our entire business including current end market conditions, and our pipeline, backlog and other potential customer orders to help inform and determine our position about our updated financial guidance for 2020. In conjunction with that review, we implemented over $3 million in cost reductions for this year.

The recent efforts and plans to reopen the country and our economy are encouraging and seem to line up for increased bids and new order movement this summer. However, we will continue to monitor that very closely. At this point, it is still uncertain when normal business development activities will resume, as pandemic concerns and distractions and related social distancing and travel restrictions continue to limit customer bids and procurement processes for some customers. Most notably again, this has made it more difficult for us to pursue orders with new customers. Thus, we will certainly reassess our financial guidance again after the second quarter.

All things considered, we still believe that Williams is well positioned to successfully navigate the remainder of 2020. And we remain bullish about the overall prospects for the company and the efficacy of our strategic plan. While taking appropriate steps to safeguard employees and businesses, we are confident that underlying demand dynamics are favorable to the company and the end markets we serve, even during recessionary times. We will as always focus on diversifying the business, actively managing working capital and reducing expenses with an eye toward cash generation and improving long-term returns for shareholders, in spite of the unique tests the 2020 brings.

With that operator, we can open the lines for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

[Operator Instructions]. First question comes from the line of John Walthausen with Walthausen & Company.

John Walthausen

A couple of questions on the financing side. As you look further through this year, do you expect that you will need additional funds to support working capital?

Tracy Pagliara

Randy, you want to take that?

Randy Lay

Sure, let me take that. Our projections for the mid-term, John, suggests that with the working capital measures we have in place and the expansion of the ABL and proceeds of the rights offering that we will not need additional liquidity from a refinancing or something like that in order to meet our targets.

John Walthausen

Did you consider applying under the CARES Act for the Payroll Protection?

Tracy Pagliara

We’ve pretty actively reviewed both Payroll Protection as well as the Main Street Lending programs, which have not yet fully been documented in terms of application processes, and otherwise, we have the consideration. On the PPP, the decision we did make was that, that probably wasn't going to be the appropriate fit for us given the flexibility we need to have just in managing our business day-to-day and employment levels because that ebbs and flows with projects. So, we decided that probably would not be most effective for us, that in for some other reasons as to the nature of the program. And I think in retrospect with the discussions about public companies availing themselves when they have other sources of capital, it's probably just as well that we didn't. On the Main Street programs, we continue to actively look at those, but those that would make some sense have our typical bank loans. I think it's important to understand that the Main Street Lending Program is not what is effectively a grant under the PPP programs. This is a normal due diligence, documented lending program through a federally insured depository institution. And so, therefore it's just like any other refinancing ultimately, and there are some other nuances in terms of backend amortization and so on. So, yes, we're looking actively at it. If we saw something that would might make a fit and would make sense for our capital structure, like anything else, we'd look at it. But so far as we've reviewed these programs, they just don't quite get there. And in the near-term we don't have the need for the liquidity.

John Walthausen

That's helpful. Then my final question was, I think in the commentary in your release, you mentioned that you expect revenues to shift towards the latter part of the year. Was that an indication that we should expect revenues during the second quarter to be down from the first?

Tracy Pagliara

I think the answer to that is, that we would expect in the second quarter, probably if we're going to see any impact, we'll see it in the second quarter. But I'm not sure that I would have that expectation.

Our next question is from the line of Dick Ryan with Dougherty.

Dick Ryan

The $60 million in award that came in after the quarter, was that related to your relationship with Holtec or was that something independent?

Tracy Pagliara

At this point, I'm not authorized to say who it’s with. We should be able to release that information shortly.

Dick Ryan

Okay.

Tracy Pagliara

But it's the same type of work that we've been doing.

Dick Ryan

Okay. It sounds like with New York and Florida, Q1 revenues were impacted. Can you give us a sense on how much of the revenue was maybe pushed out of Q1 from New York and Florida?

Tracy Pagliara

Matt, you want to -- we have Matt Petrizzo, who is our Business Unit Leader, for those reasons on the phone. Matt, you want to...?

Matt Petrizzo

Yes. So, if you -- not specifically getting into the revenue, but you would -- of our E&I business unit, New York and Florida are approximately one-third of our revenue stream. New York, of course, was almost completely shut down in the beginning of March. So, you would -- that was about a 33% impact to New York. And then Florida really got off to just a slow start as Tracy said. Both together, we expect that revenue to move into latter part of the year, as we engage in New York, which is happening now. And in Florida, we're pretty much back to normal now.

Tracy Pagliara

Yes, and I think it's good to remember that given the composition of the business, the energy and industrial business model is growing, so represents about 10% to 15% of our business overall. So the impacts on that business maybe, in percentage terms, sort of mid-double-digits. But overall, the impact is relatively small.

Dick Ryan

Okay. And Tracy, you had a little over $16 million in adjusted or canceled awards in the quarter. You obviously have some level of that occur each and every quarter? Is this kind of along the norm of what you typically see or was there anything one-time in there that was either COVID related or maybe competitive related?

Tracy Pagliara

We don’t -- we typically don't see cancellations or delays. It's a typical for our business. So New York was really COVID related, which is of course, a once in a century phenomenon. Florida again, as I indicated, our largest customer had some internal confusion in their organization as a result of a failed sale process, and a CEO change and that cascaded down into the organization and just impacted their preparedness to go forward with some projects that we thought would start earlier in the quarter and they just didn't. So these are really -- this is an anomaly for us. We normally -- when we have backlog, normally we know when the project start, it's very, very rare that we see delays or cancellations.

Dick Ryan

One last one from me. Can you give an update on what you're seeing in Canada, current status of those efforts?

Tracy Pagliara

Kelly, Kelly Powers is our business unit leader for our Power Group and has Canada reporting to him. Kelly, you want to comment on that?

Kelly Powers

Yes. At this point, really the impacts in Canada are just related to governmental requirements on social distancing and working remotely and those kind of controls. I mean all of our work is progressing as scheduled and the bid activity that is scheduled is not being delayed up there. So at this point, while there are impacts in how we're operating on a day-to-day basis, we do not see material impacts on our plan.

Tracy Pagliara

And we're having a good year in Canada so far, so we expect that to continue.

Our next question is from the line of John Deysher with Pinnacle.

John Deysher

Back to New York and Florida. Could you just remind us what types of projects those are?

Tracy Pagliara

So in Florida, it's really our water -- waste water business. And in New York, we do a lot of work with Con Ed on energy delivery type projects. So, we work in the tunnels underneath New York City. So you can imagine the social distancing initiative issues were front and center with respect to that type of work.

John Deysher

And you said Florida is back on track and New York is where?

Tracy Pagliara

Matt, why don't you give us the update on that since you…?

Matt Petrizzo

Yes, John, New York is restarting work project-by-project. So some specific projects started this Monday. We have a list that are going to restart next Monday and then all will be started by June -- all of our normal projects will be restarted by June 1st.

John Deysher

Okay. Okay. That's helpful. And the Georgia Power and Vogtle, the 20% reduction in force at Vogtle 3 and 4, does that impact your craft labor? In other words, are you reducing your headcount by 20% as well?

Tracy Pagliara

Kelly, why don’t you take that one?

Kelly Powers

Yes. Sure. That reduction was primarily in the -- our joint venture with Bechtle, Richmond County Constructors, which reduced the full 20%. And in our agreements, we do not make profit off of craft labor in that joint venture. On our direct contract work, we did not see reductions. It's work that is considered a more critical path and essential work to support the schedule. So, we did not see those types of reductions in our direct work.

John Deysher

How many craft labor guys do you have onsite at Vogtle at this point? And how has that changed from year end?

Kelly Powers

From year-end, we've gone up. At this point, I apologize, I don't have the exact number. But we are probably at about 400, where at year end we were closer to 300, and we're actively hiring at this point as well. So that number is still increasing.

Tracy Pagliara

So, Kelly that -- to be clear, that's that craft labor that's employed directly by Williams, not RCC.

Kelly Powers

Directly by Williams, correct. Yes, Richmond County Constructors has gone from about 6,300 down to about 4,500 total craft.

Tracy Pagliara

Hey, John, just to put a final point. We do work -- this Vogtle 3 and 4 construction project has -- the main work is of course on the nuclear reactors, and the containment vessels, that's the construction work that RCC does. That's our joint venture with Bechtle. But then there's a lot of additional project work aside from that, that Williams does directly for Southern Company. So that’s -- we have different buckets of people working on different types of projects. Some we do directly for Southern, some we do with Bechtle, just to clarify that.

John Deysher

Okay. So net-net is the revenues from Vogtle going to be up this year or down for 2020, would you guys…?

Kelly Powers

In total, it will be -- the volume through our joint venture with Bechtel is dropping this year. Our direct contract volume with Southern Nuclear is increasing. So it will be about net equal at the end of the year. From a margin standpoint, it will be a little bit lower than last year, but not significantly.

John Deysher

And finally, how should we model SG&A going forward. Is it going to be what $5.8 million, $6 million per quarter, is that a good ballpark number to use?

Tracy Pagliara

Randy?

Randy Lay

Yes, I think that's a good ballpark number. I mean we're always looking at it and we took some pretty significant reductions in the $1.8 million, Tracy talked about for the year. So I think that's probably a still good modeling number.

The next question is from the line of [Vishal Mishra] with Private Investor.

Unidentified Analyst

I had a question about the refinancing. As good investors, we see a good pipeline of business, $0.5 billion, low leverage ratio, 2x. I'm wondering, when do a lender be different, and why lenders take 10% to 12% of the term loan end up. Do you expect them to -- rate to come down or will they see something different and they don't see the durability of the backlog or the business produce significant cash flows?

Tracy Pagliara

I think the considerations here are that the company has been on an improvement trail since the significant work was done over the past couple of years to reduce operating expenses and to diversify the business. And the lenders that are in place today, while we have improved covenant structures and improved availability under the ABL, really have worked with the company through that period of improvement. So we're always looking at the capital markets to determine a -- whether there's a better opportunity and that's one of the reasons why obviously won’t look at the PPP and Main Street Lending and others. So there ultimately I think there's a solution to that. And given the state of the markets and so on, and so probably a little bit more now than it might have been, it had situations different a year ago. But the company wasn't where it is today and the markets weren't where they are today. So the company has improved, the markets have gotten a little bit -- as you can guess the markets have gotten a little bit mixed, as probably an understatement.

So long story short, we have the facilities that we have. We made some improvements in this past that we finalized in January. We'll continue to look at that, but the way these facilities are structured, it would take another round of discussions to make any appreciable change. So I think that that's something that we will monitor the markets and we'll always be looking at that. But point well taken, as the business continues to improve, we'd expect the capital structure to reflect that. And we'll continue to focus on it.

Unidentified Analyst

So we don't -- there's a timing on -- it all depends on market conditions if and when the interest rates would get down…?

Tracy Pagliara

That's correct. And then within these facilities, to be clear, they are what they are as we disclosed. So the term loan rate isn't subject to change under the current facility based on market conditions. It is the -- 2.5% LIBOR floor with 10% underneath on the term structure. So that is what it is for the term of this agreement.

Unidentified Analyst

And last question from me was about the uplift to NASDAQ and other exchanges. What is the -- again it’s a market condition, but if you could give little more clarity, if you could add or maybe just it is too difficult to say at this time?

Tracy Pagliara

Yes, the main issue we have right now is, we've got to get our market cap. It needs to be above $50 million, which means approximately $25 million shares outstanding, we need to get above $2. We need -- we believe we need the remainder of the essential listing requirements but we got to get our share price up.

At this time, there appear to be no further questions in the queue. So, I'll turn the call back to Mr. Pagliara for any closing remarks.

Tracy Pagliara

Thanks everyone for participating today. We appreciate your time and interest in Williams and look forward to talking again next quarter. Take care and be safe. Thank you.

