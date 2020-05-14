Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. (EMHTF) CEO Riaz Bandali on Q4 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCQX:EMHTF) Q4 2019 Earnings Conference Call May 14, 2020 10:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Bernie Hertel - Investor Relations & Communications

Riaz Bandali - Chief Executive Officer

Jenn Hepburn - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Graeme Kreindler - Eight Capital

Operator

Good morning and welcome to the Emerald Health Therapeutics 2019 Year-End and Fourth Quarter Financial Results Conference Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. Following the presentation, we will conduct an analyst-only question-and-answer session. Please note this event is being recorded today, May 14, 2020 at 10:30 A.M. Eastern Time. An archive of this call will be available on Emerald’s website following the meeting.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Bernie Hertel, who is responsible for IR and Communications. Please go ahead, Mr. Hertel.

Bernie Hertel

Thank you, Gary. Good morning. We filed our results on SEDAR yesterday after the market closed and issued a press release with highlights this morning, which can be accessed in the Investors section of our website at www.emeraldhealth.ca.

Leading today’s call will be Riaz Bandali, Emerald’s Chief Executive Officer; and Jenn Hepburn, Chief Financial Officer. We will start with prepared comments and then address questions at the end of the call. Today’s call may contain certain forward-looking statements. Certain material assumptions are applied in providing these statements, many of which are beyond our control. These forward-looking statements are based on current information, assumptions and expectations that are subject to change and involve several risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These and other risk factors are described in our periodic filings made with SEDAR. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and the company disclaims any obligation to update such statements.

I will now pass the call to Riaz Bandali.

Riaz Bandali

Good morning, everyone. I apologize for the delay in reporting our year-end financials. We've been quite focused on reconfiguring our operations to protect our employees and reduce the risks related to COVID-19 transmission. I'm pleased to report that we have not had any COVID infections among our staff, and we've been able to keep our cultivation sites fully operational.

I would like to take this opportunity to thank the Emerald team for their amazing effort in keeping our operations progressing. I would also like to thank all frontline workers for their tremendous efforts and helping to keep our community safe and for selflessly treating those who've been impacted by this global pandemic.

On our financial call last November, I outlined the key initiatives that Emerald was focused on to reposition our company and its various operations for future success. These included significantly improving our cost structure and streamlining our corporate and SG&A infrastructure, restructuring or terminating third party and related party agreements that do not deliver tangible commercial value to Emerald or that contained untenable commercial terms that are not reflective of current market conditions while forming new partnerships that can help us build value in the future.

Building a cohesive strategic plan that clearly defines the businesses and the segments that we intend to compete in and build, as well as delineating the businesses that we intend we exit, continuing to build resources, effort and investments into new product development initiatives, as well as leveraging targeted aspects of a proprietary patent portfolio. And most importantly progressing our 100% owned Emerald operations into being revenue generating businesses that produce, process, and sell our own high quality cropped and/or organic cannabis and derivative products, thereby helping to drive Emerald health towards sustainable profitability. We have made tangible and significant progress on each one of these five objectives.

An overview of some of the progress on these key objectives includes, costs savings. In the last several months, we have significantly reduced the cost base of the company. We have decreased headcount from approximately 195 people in July 2019 to approximately 135 people in April 2020, with the majority of this reduction coming from paring back our corporate and SG&A headcount, while sustaining our operational headcount. With several reductions in other areas, such as the elimination of duplicative spend across our business, and the restructuring and/or termination of several products and services agreements, we've seen a significant decrease in our net operating costs, and we expect these savings to amplify through 2020.

We've also taken progressive steps to clean up our balance sheet including adjusting the fair market value both short and long-term assets to reflect market valuations and conditions. Jenn will comment more on those reductions later. Partnership and JV agreements, an immense accomplishment reflected in our fourth quarter results was the resolution of all outstanding and legal disputes regarding Pure Sunfarms joint venture, or PSF, with our joint venture partner, Village Farms. This comprehensive settlement conclusively resolved all disputes related to the capital commitments for Pure Sunfarms, second greenhouse expansion and supply agreement related disputes.

It also removed the requirement for Emerald to fund $16 million as part of PSF, a extension of its commercial loan facilitates and for enhancing its working capital position for Q1. We remain a significant shareholder in Pure Sunfarms with a 41.3% equity stake. We will benefit from PSF best-in-class performance and its current Delta 3 facility and from its future expansion into the Delta 2 facility, and we continue to retain three to six board positions.

One crucial aspect of the settlement for Emerald was the termination of our 2019 supply agreement and the 2020 to 2022 supply agreement with PSF. These supply agreements contain price commitments that were very challenging to our gross margin, a strain that will still be evident through Q2, 2020, as we use up our remaining PSF source cannabis, and we transition to Emerald grown harvest and sales. They required significant quarterly outlays of cash due to the off-take percentage commitment. They significantly increased our inventory as product inflow exceeded our actual needs.

The ongoing off-take commitment would have also caused us to operate our own facilities at sub optimal levels to avoid future inventory buildup. We also risk market confusion as the same cannabis products would have been sold with different branding and pricing.

Now it will be absolutely clear from Q2, 2020 onwards that our Emerald and Verdélite brands will consist of high quality craft and/or organic cannabis from unique cultivars grown in our Richmond BC and our Saint–Eustache, Quebec facilities, whereas PSF products will be separately and distinctly positioned for their own success in the marketplace.

This important resolution with Pure Sunfarms and Village Farms creates an important foundation for Emerald. We will have multiple distinct brands targeting different segments of the market and a strong independent ability to grow our business, while owning a significant stake in a leading national operator.

Separately in Q1, we also terminated our related party agreements with Emerald Health, and we have no longer relied upon the management services contract with Emerald Health Sciences.

Strategic Plan execution, in Q4 2019, we finalized our go-forward strategic plan that defines the activities and the segments that we intend to compete in and build as well as delineates the activities and the segments that we intend to exit and/or transition into a partnership model. In Q1 2020, we executed on a small part of that plan, as we signed a Letter of Intent, under which Sigma Analytical Services, full-service GMP-compliant testing laboratory for cannabis, hemp, and derived products, may acquire Emerald’s Avalite cannabis testing operation.

Both parties are working on closing this transaction which has been impacted due to COVID-19 related delays. We're hopeful that we can close the transaction by early Q3. We continue to explore this and other strategic initiatives to create value and potentially provide additional capital to the company.

New product development efforts, our plan for new product development is progressing and this will be a key area of investment as we gain more resources. We're pleased that our efforts and our investment in this area are already coming to fruition. On April 29, we announced our soon to be launched fast acting spray, Nanoemulsion product and innovative cannabis 2.0 product.

Our Nanoemulsion formulation offers medical users rapid onset of predictable consistent doses of cannabinoids, they're consuming for wellness purposes with relatively predictable duration. Separately, it will offer recreational users who prefer not to inhale cannabis, the same benefit of dramatically reducing the onset of effects of normal edibles from possibly hours to just 15 to 30 minutes.

There are no nanoemulsion products in the legal cannabis marketplace in Canada today that we are aware of. And we look forward to having this product as one of our Cannabis 2.0 flagship products. Our SYNC nanoemulsion products will offer potent, cost effective alternatives for consumers.

With the product line consisting of different mixes of cannabinoids, terpenes and other flavorings, we believe this new product line has great potential for consumer acceptance and revenue growth. We are also extending our existing and successful SYNC oil product line which has achieved good traction in the market, with new flavor options planned for launch in the next weeks and months.

Operational execution, growth and profitability, firstly, our 78,000 square foot Richmond, B.C. organic certified facility was fully planted for the first time, late in the fourth quarter. On April 6th, we announced the market launch of our new unique version of the Ken Dawg cannabis strain.

We are extremely pleased with the quality of our first harvest of Ken Dawg in terms of its aesthetic characteristics and THC potency, which exceeded 22%, a valuable segment of the dried flower market. Our first shipment sold quickly. And we have received reorders from both the B.C. and Alberta Liquor boards, as well as B2B sales in Manitoba. To-date, we've completed eight harvests in Richmond with additional products now in market.

We are currently working with seven cannabis strains and will continue to grow and assess different strains with respect to our ability to profitably grow, quality organic products that provides distinct consumer appeal.

We do not expect every harvest will be perfect, however, to-date with the built-for-purpose design of our Richmond organic facility, coupled with our ability to leverage the learning from our start-up of Pure Sunfarms and Verdélite facilities, have helped us to achieve the results we aspire to within the first few months of operating this facility.

At this time, we have not activated the 78,000 square foot second greenhouse in Richmond. But we could do so in late 2020, depending on market and financial conditions. This would involve a relatively modest capital investment of approximately CAD 2.5 million. Moreover, at this time, we have not planned to cultivate outdoors at the Richmond site, for the 2020 growing season. All in all, Richmond is unfolding as per our highest expectations.

In Quebec, are fully built out 88,000 square feet Verdélite operation was also planted in the fourth quarter. The equipment, controls and systems in this facility are among the most sophisticated in the industry. With only one full quarter of production under our belt, we have achieved the targeted yield from this operation. And we continue to improve our string selection and the modulation of our operating systems, to achieve the best dried flower characteristics for the markets that we are targeting through this operation, the primary ones being Quebec and Ontario.

We are one among only a few licensed producers based in, growing, processing and distributing cannabis in Quebec. As we work to ensure we are offering products aligned with the needs of the SQDC and Verdélite customers, we also look forward to Verdélite planned launch of its Quebec-focused branding targeted for early summer.

Rounding out our internal capabilities is our Commerce Circle facility in Victoria, where we currently package and process high quality dried flower from our Richmond facility. We package by hand to preserve the delicate flower, which is often damaged by machine packaging, in order to best meet consumer expectation for high quality cannabis.

The team in this facility is doing a tremendous job and has enhanced productivity by a factor of about five times over the past half year. Commerce Circle is also the center of our medical cannabis business, and will be the center of production for our new nanoemulsion product.

Lastly, and to be clear, although we've made solid progress in improving our operational ramp-up and performance, and in significantly reducing our operational cash burn, and cleaning up our balance sheet, we have not yet achieved positive cash flow and profitability.

It should be noted that we never envisioned that our financial position would be completely turned around in one or two quarters, but we continue to strive for and continue to expect significant quarter-over-quarter financial and operational improvements and progress through 2020. We do still have a requirement for additional capital and are in several discussions to secure funding.

Finally, our Pure Sunfarms joint venture had an outstanding year in terms of its operational and financial performance. Jenn will be providing additional detail shortly, but key highlights from 2019 included net sales of CAD 82.8 million on all-in cost of cultivation, including depreciation of CAD 0.78 per gram, note this was CAD 0.66 per gram in Q4, a gross margin approaching 76% and EBITDA of CAD 53.6 million or approximately 65%. Q1 2020 results from Pure Sunfarms will be released tomorrow.

Jenn Hepburn, our CFO, will now comment further.

Jenn Hepburn

Thanks, Riaz and good morning, everyone. The figures that I'll be reviewing today are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted and can be found in our annual financial statements, and MD&A filed Wednesday, May 13. Note that all financial information has been prepared under IFRS.

For the year, we've reported net revenue of CAD 20.3 million, up CAD 18.4 million, approximately, nine times higher over the previous fiscal year. Revenue for the quarter of CAD 4.9 million was up from CAD 3.8 million over the same quarter of fiscal 2018. Revenue for the year was driven by increased sales in the adult-use market, medical patient demand and bulk sales where the company realized opportunistic sales of bulk cannabis to other LPs.

We realized 54% of our sales in the adult-use market through the sale of dried cannabis flower and pre-rolls and whole flower formats and oils through our SYNC 25 CBD in 10 provinces and territories, with an especially strong presence in British Columbia, Quebec, and Alberta, where we realized 64% of our gross sales.

Sales were impacted in the second half of the year by the compression of prices in the retail market, while our volumes sold went up. Average selling price per gram of dried flower and flower equivalent was CAD 5 in the second half versus CAD 6.4 -- sorry CAD 6.40 in the first half of fiscal 2019, while kilogram sold went up 22% between the two periods.

The slower than expected ramp-up of our two fully-owned facilities had a negative effect on our ability to scale quantity sold further. However, as I speak with you today, these two facilities are currently fully operational. We recognize significant revenue during the first quarter and fourth quarter related to wholesale sales, where we saw an opportunity to sell both products into the wholesale channel before market prices compressed.

In the Medical segment, sales grew 85% from the previous year, with our patient base more than doubling from 2018. We increase total unit ships by 26%, compared to fiscal 2018 and total oil unit shipped, which offer better margins by 66%.

As a result of the introduction of the excise duty on the cannabis sold in the medical channel in October 2018, the average net selling price of cannabis, representing both dry flour and oils in the medical use market decreased to $7.35 from $9.10 in 2018 per gram and gram equivalent.

However, the price decrease was offset by higher volumes sold, as well as improved efficiencies and input material used in our oils, which make up for 85% of total medical sales.

Overall, we saw total cost of sales for the year exceed total revenues by $14.5 million, cost to good sold, which follows revenue was negatively impacted by unfavorable costs of purchase dried cannabis as their own facilities were not operationally ready yet to support our sales. Nevertheless, the access to external supply enabled to open up markets and set strong distribution channels for 2020.

Looking at the other components of in cost of sales, production costs were high in 2019 and represent direct and indirect costs such as, labor, raw material and compliance, as well as overhead related to our two fully-owned facilities being set up for operations, but not yet capitalizing costs incurred into inventory. As we are now bringing our facilities online in the first and second quarter of 2020, we expect these costs and our overall cost of sales to trend downwards.

Looking further our cost of sales, we had an inventory write down of $6.7 million in the second half of 2019. This inventory write down was non-cash and a non-recurring item recorded when costs of inventory exceed their net realizable value and are estimated to be unrecoverable due to obsolescence damaged or declining market prices.

As a result of significant market compression in the market, we wrote down $4.7 million of dried cannabis and resin in the fourth quarter of 2019, most of this which was purchased earlier in 2019. The additional $2 million of inventory write down was related to the Hemp harvest for CBD oil, which after further evaluation, last quarter, we determined did not have the CBD content that would provide viable economics.

We believe that most of our flower needs in 2020 will be supported by the production from our own facilities in Quebec and Vancouver, which were set to produce quality flowers in highly controlling environments.

SG&A increased $2.3 million year-over-year. This was led by a $5.5 million increase in share-based payments and depreciation to non-cash components of SG&A. On the other hand, sales and marketing expenses went down $7 million, while research and development expenses increase $3.5 million, general and administrative expenses remains level.

SG&A decreased $6.9 million in Q4 2019, compared to the same quarter in 2018, as a result of the company's efforts to reduce costs in the latter half of fiscal 2019. We expect further improvements in our SGA expenses in 2020, as the restructuring efforts realized in late Q3 and Q4 of 2019 begin to materialize.

A net loss of $111.9 million recorded for the year, all encompassing the negative gross margin is slightly increased SG&A is largely a result of two non-recurring expenses. One being an impairment on one of our cash generating units, and the other being a loss on the settlement agreement with our joint venture, both of which were non-cash expenses and will recognize in the fourth quarter.

At the end of this fiscal year, we identified impairment indicators, such as a decrease in forecasted sales and profitability in the industry. Also, the carrying amount of the company's total net assets exceeded the company's market capitalization. As a result of these factors, we performed an indicator based impairment test on our cash facility and concluded that the carrying value was higher than the recoverable amount. As such, we recorded an impairment loss of $65.1 million that was fully allocated to the intangible assets that we recorded upon the acquisition of Verdélite.

In the fourth quarter of 2019, disputes arose to Pure Sunfarms and Village Farms, as disclosed in various press releases and as Riaz has spoken to you earlier. So in March of this year, we settled all these outstanding disputes with both our joint venture Pure Sunfarms and our joint venture partner, Village Farms. Through the settlement agreement, we agreed to forfeit $13 million in principle and $1.1 million in accrued interest from a shareholders loan that we had provided to Pure Sunfarms in 2018.

We recognize this settlement as a loss and other expenses and a loss on settlements in our statements of comprehensive income for the year ended December 31, 2019, as part of the settlement agreement, our ownership in Pure Sunfarms was decreased to 46.7%, effective November 19, 2019.

As such, the share of income from the joint venture subsequent to November 19th was recorded at 46.47% instead of 50%. Subsequent to December 31, 2019, Village Farms increase their equity in Pure Sunfarms via an agreed upon capital contribution that further diluted our ownership to 41.3%. We believe that these events will have a positive impact in our future results as extinguished all outstanding and future liabilities under supply agreements and insurance Pure Sunfarms if able to focus solely on its operations.

Finally, looking at our joint venture, Pure Sunfarms, it's wonderful to continue to speak about its successful operating and financial performance. 2019 was an outstanding year for Pure Sunfarms, $54 million EBITDA for fiscal 2019 ranks and is arguably one of the most efficient licensed producers in Canada. Pure Sunfarms has demonstrated that strength and continuity of its business model with continued profitability in the last four consecutive quarters.

In fiscal 2019, PSF generated $17 million in cash flow from operations, and as of December 31, 2019, it had $21.5 million in working capital, further demonstrating a strong financial position to meet its ongoing commitments. With its strong performance, we look forward to seeing growing value from its operations, especially with the Delta 3 new processing facility and the Cannabis 2.0 products Pure Sunfarms plans to bring to market in 2020.

Subsequent to December 31, 2019, we've completed a private placement and amended warrant terms that resulted in warrants being exercised. While we acknowledge COVID-19 has placed an extra level of insecurity in the capital markets, we continue, as Riaz as mentioned, to have discussions and actively produce a -- pursue additional sources of capital.

In conclusion, with our full cultivation capital capabilities coming online, processing capacity at our facilities, increasing substantially, and with overall production efficiencies being realized in the coming quarters, we are working toward positive impacts on our operating numbers.

With that, I'll turn it back over to Riaz.

Riaz Bandali

Thank you, Jenn. To summarize, without question the last several months have been challenging, but it's been rewarding to see our substantial progress. We made difficult choices to improve our cost structure and have reformulated several elements of our strategy. We will not compromise our focus on innovation, operational excellence and quality. But with all the steps we've taken, we believe Emerald is positioned in the next few quarters, to realize profitable sales growth and continue our good momentum and improving our financial position.

We will also continue to actively faster and hopefully finalize one or more of the several opportunities that we're pursuing to attract the capital to build long-term sustainability. Thank you for your attention.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

We will now have a question-and-answer session with a covering analyst. We have on the line Graeme Kreindler with Eight Capital. Please go ahead with your questions.

Graeme Kreindler

Thanks. Good morning. Thank you for taking my questions. I wanted to start by, just discussing the sequential declines in revenue, quarter-over-quarter from Q3 to Q4. And I just wanted to know whether the impacts there more related to price or was it more related to volume? Thank you.

Jenn Hepburn

Thanks, Graeme, and good morning to you. I hope you're doing well in this COVID-19 current situation. Just to answer that in a really brief, and in a very brief way. Q3 sales were significantly higher because we realized that large wholesale amounts in the quarter.

I believe approximately $6 million of our Q3 revenue was based on our opportunistic sales that we saw before the market prices started to decline. In Q4, we did have a small portion of wholesale revenues that were recorded. And that was mostly due to a timing issue. They actually occurred in Q3, but we couldn't recognize them to Q4.

But as we've mentioned previously, the wholesale route is not our intended focus, it was just done opportunistically. So, I believe that our medical stream and our adult retail stream have continuously – we've seen consistent revenue there. They continue to be consistent, but the big shift between Q3 and Q4 is really just the wholesale revenue recognition.

Graeme Kreindler

Okay. Thanks. I appreciate that. It's very helpful. So looking into I guess, Q1 having passed on the calendar and being through April and May, seen a lot of the impacts from COVID-19, looks like end of March had a considerable spike with pantry loading. And then, I guess the current period that we're in right now kind of remains up in here.

But can you speak to it all the trends you've seen. I guess, for how volumes were on your overall revenues in Q1. And how that compares now in April and May, compared to what you might have seen in January and February?

Jenn Hepburn

Yeah. I can speak some. I can speak to that. Generally, we saw a peak really in the mid portion of March with the COVID, shutting down some of the stores and making it an essential service, so we really were able to see sales really spike through the end of March and into April.

So I think for us in Q1, you won't see that large of a significant increase. You'll see it more into Q2. It started to take a big peak. And then, started to drop off as some of the retail stores have started to – have started to close down.

And I think our concern really is looking at this as potential those delays in distribution with future procurement of consumables. But overall, I'd say, from us personally, January and February, were consistent with our expectations. March started to peak towards the end. And we really have starting to recognize some of those COVID peaks at the start of Q2.

Graeme Kreindler

Okay. Thank you for that. Then I wanted to ask about the selling price interact, which in Q4 was CAD3.21. So, a lot of initiatives going on right now. Can you talk about expectations of how that price is going to trend moving forward? You know, whether that exists on the rollout of the current portfolio more so on the drive side, or with the introduction of 2.0 products? What do you think the trend might be for that price? You know, based on the internal product rollout, and based on what you're seeing competitively within the market?

Jenn Hepburn

Yeah, our Q4 price point was significantly lower because there's some of the returns that we recognized; one, from the Ontario cannabis and some price adjustments on some of our older inventory. Our Q1 price for the retail market is significantly higher than Q4. We're, I would say, especially, we're going to be witnessing that more into Q2 as well.

As we have mentioned, we launched our very first product out of the Richmond facility, and that was really at the end of – end of Q1. And we're seeing great returns on that. And that's at a more marketable price point But we're looking at anywhere between 6 per gram to 950 per gram in the retail sector right now for this quarter for rec sales.

Graeme Kreindler

Okay, great. Thank you. The other question I had was, there was a lot of discussion about efforts to streamline the business and bring costs down. Just to get a better handle on that and how that's going to look moving forward and be incorporated into the financial results, it will be very helpful if you could give some sort of, you know, quantification or a bit more color in terms of the trends that we'll see Q1, Q2.

How things are going to, you know, be relative to levels that they were in Q4. You know, the magnitude of these cost savings is going to be recognized upfront, is it more spread out and how big of a magnitude, we'll be saving to be relative to where the expense levels were in Q4. I guess either as a percentage of sales or on an absolute basis?

Jenn Hepburn

That's a great question, Graham. So in Q4, and also into Q1 some of those restructuring costs, we're still going to be hitting our SG&A line, generally because of termination and severance payments. And just as we started to work through our restructuring, it was done over a course of a couple of quarters. I believe that overall, we have seen cost savings of approximately annualized $4 million today for just SG&A specific. So we'll start to see that really significantly hit the SG&A line from Q2 2020 forward.

And then looking at just as a cost of sales side, as you know, we've spoken about having such a negative gross margin being led to the fact that we had purchased cannabis products. So we've really pushed through most of that in Q1. And as I mentioned, the end of Q1 is really when we started to see our own internal production go through into our revenue. So I think that you'll continue to see a trend in a decreased cost of sale, being the fact that we're now internally producing our own cannabis and we're doing it at an economies of scale.

We are also going to see a decrease in our health license amortization, that's a CAD 900,000 quarterly intangible – our cost of owning tangible assets that we impaired. So we'll also see a savings there. So I think just to wrap-up, generally as we go over each quarter, we are going to see a trend in our gross margin.

And finally now that we're actually producing in the facilities and that production is being turned into revenue, we're able to actually capitalize the cost in our operational facilities, which we weren't doing previously.

Graeme Kreindler

Okay. That was very helpful. Thank you. And then my last question here, with respect to Pure Sunfarms, there's been great financial results coming out of that asset. And as everything works, it's been very, very productive. They're still working on scaling up and adding additional infrastructure there, though. But I was wondering, with respect to potentially recognizing some cash via dividend or other payment from that JV, is there any sort of visibility or expectations of when that could happen, whether it's earlier or later in the year or potentially not till 2021? Thanks.

Riaz Bandali

Yeah. Graeme, it's Riaz here and nice to speak to you. I hope you're doing well. I'll take that one. So we've been very, very pleased, as you can see from all of our statements with regards to Pure Sunfarms’ performance in 2019. And the real focus with Pure Sunfarms in 2019 was not only getting to a great level of operational and financial performance, but it would actually take the significant profits that entity would have been able to generate during that year, building out additional capability for future needs. And you've seen some of that being announced in the processing center improvements, in the extraction capability we brought into Pure Sunfarms, and very importantly, the ability to launch the second greenhouse at 1.1 million square feet when market conditions make sense to do so.

I think as we look through 2020, with all of the current kind of volatility and uncertainty in the marketplace, the good news is, again, we've made all the capital investments in conjunction with Village Farms to build out Pure Sunfarms, so that's a matter of when it makes the most financial and operational sense to turn that facility online.

From the perspective of dividends, which was around the focal point of your question, we -- right now we don't have real strong visibility into when that will occur. From our own financial planning perspective, we haven't anticipated any dividends until at least 2021, given the uncertainty in the marketplace and our commitment to working with Pure Sunfarms to make sure that they continue to invest strongly into building best-in-class capability throughout the course of this year as well.

Graeme Kreindler

Okay. Appreciate that, and if I could sneak one more in just to follow-up. You talked a bit about capital expenditures, from the Emerald side of things, you talked about paring back a bit of the plans at Richmond for both the greenhouse as well as outdoor. So excluding any of those expansion projects, is it fair to say that for the balance of 2020 based on how things look right now, the capital expenditures will predominantly be maintenance CapEx nature?

Riaz Bandali

Yeah, absolutely. I think the good news for us is that all of our significant capital investments to get both the Richmond facility and to get the Verdélite facility online, and anything that we needed in commerce circle, was actually all incurred through 2018 and 2019. The only significant capital expenditure, if we chose at the right time to move forward with would be the CAD 2.5 million I referenced with regards to getting the second greenhouse in Richmond activated.

Outside of that, it's exactly as you described. It's primarily just maintenance capital, that will be, maybe small amounts of small level capital purchases that we may do, just to help with ongoing operations.

Graeme Kreindler

Okay, thanks. That's it for me. Appreciate it.

Riaz Bandali

Thank you very much.

Operator

This concludes our question-and-answer session. I will pass the line back to Bernie Hertel.

Bernie Hertel

Thanks, Gary. So, thank you everyone for attending today's presentation. We'll just conclude, and saying if there are any further questions, please email us at invest@emeraldhealth.ca. We’ll be happy to have further interaction with you. We appreciate your interest in Emerald Health Therapeutics. Have a great day.

Operator

The conference is now concluded. Thank you for attending today's presentation. You may now disconnect.