Puma Biotechnology: Still Bullish At These Prices

I discuss some of my leading downside risk and how they will determine how I will manage my PBYI position through the rest of 2020.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) recently reported their Q1 earnings with a beat on EPS and revenue. Puma reported $51.2M in total revenue for Q1, which consisted of $2M in license revenue, $0.6M from royalties, and $48.6M from NERLYNX net sales. Unfortunately, NERLYNX sales were down from the $58.7M from Q4. However, it was a 6.7% increase over Q1 of 2019. On the surface, it appears Puma had another quarter of lackluster numbers and cash burn. Once again, I had to dig deeper into the earnings report and conference call to uncover some bullish signals that have me holding onto my speculative position.

I intend to review the company's Q1 earnings and provide my views on their commercial progress. I take a look at the company's current valuation and defend my case for a speculative buy. In addition, I discuss my leading downside risk and how it will determine my strategy for managing my PBYI position.

Commercial Progress

Puma recorded $48.6M net product sales revenue, which is down from $58.7M in the previous quarter (Figure 1).

Figure 1: Puma Net Revenue (Source: PBYI)

The company has been pushing the data from their control trial, showing that implementing the dose-escalation method during the first month of NERLYNX treatment decreases grade-3 diarrhea and improves tolerability. Thankfully, it appears the message is being received by prescribers, with the percent of new prescriptions using this dose-escalation continuing to surge. The company reported an increase from 28.7% in and to 30.4% in Q1 of 2020 (Figure 2).

Figure 2: NERLYNX Reduced Dose Starts (Source: PBYI)

Unfortunately, the increasing number of dose-escalation starts will lead to a decrease in total bottles sold. Looking at figure 3, we can see the number of bottles sold dropped from 4,935 in Q4 of 2019 to 4,035 in Q1.

Figure 3: NERLYNX Bottles Sold (Source: PBYI)

However, Puma did see some positive trends emerging in late January and February, with new scripts up 7.9% from Q4. The total number of NERLYNX prescribers increased by roughly 6.8% in Q1 over Q4. What is more, the company reported that refills increased by 12% in March over February.

My Thoughts On Commercial Progress

Once again, we find that principal commercial numbers are not very impressive. Obviously, a drop in net revenue from sales and bottles sold is not something we should embrace. However, the positive impact from the dose-escalation technique should start to surface in the coming months as new patients change to a higher dosage, and there are fewer patients dropping off due to tolerability issues. Admittedly, this has been the same story for the past couple of earnings reports, but investors need to give the company a little more time to see if their strategy starts to pan out.

Is PBYI Still A Buy?

I have been pointing to the company's price-to-sales and forward price-to-sales to justify my speculative buy… and I am going to continue to use these valuations to defend my position. Looking at figure 4, we can see that the Street expects the company to pull in ~$243M in 2020, which is a ~1.79x forward price-to-sales. Considering the industry's average is 5x, we can say PBYI is undervalued compared to some of its peers.

Figure 4: Puma Annual Revenue Estimates (Source: Seeking Alpha)

I must admit I am not expecting the company to record explosive revenue growth in the coming years. However, I am anticipating the company's commercial numbers to improve in the coming years as the company's partners continue to launch in other territories, which should bring some milestone payments and additional royalty streams. Recently, NERLYNX was approved in China and has several potential approvals scheduled in 2020. In addition, the company's European partner, Pierre Pharm, will launch NERLYNX in 8-10 additional countries throughout 2020. So, I am only expecting an increase in revenue in the coming years despite the fierce competition.

In addition to partnerships, Puma has been working hard to expand NERLYNX's label in the United States. Recently, NERLYNX's sNDA for third-line HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer was approved, which was two months before the estimated PDUFA date. What is more, Puma has their SUMMIT basket trial, which will test NERLYNX in HER2 mutated cancers. The trial was recently amended so that ER-positive HER2-negative breast cancer patients, who have a HER2 mutation, will be randomized for either fulvestrant, fulvestrant in combination with trastuzumab, and or the combination of NERLYNX with fulvestrant, and trastuzumab. Puma anticipates that they will obtain the initial results in Q1 of 2021, which they hope will be sufficient for accelerated approval. So, we can say that NERLYNX is not a one-and-done drug and has the potential to be in other indications and lines of therapy.

Overall, I remain bullish because I believe the best has yet to come for Puma and NERLYNX.

Downside Risks

My leading downside risk is the company's financials. For the first quarter of 2020, Puma had a GAAP net loss of $15.9M, which was up from $11.2M in Q4. This led to a cash burn of approximately $11.6M for Q1. Puma ended the quarter with $100.6M in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities, so I don't expect the company to execute a secondary offering in the immediate future. However, burning $10M+ in cash per quarter will put a lid on the share price due to fears of dilution.

An obvious downside risk comes from COVID-19 and the sales force's ability to promote and market NERLYNX. Luckily, the company believes their NERLYNX supply is strong (Figure 5), and the company stated that their sales force has "worked hard to adapt to this new environment with an increase in non-personal promotion and virtual interactions."

Figure 5: NERLYNX COVID-19 Statement (Source: PBYI)

However, we can't expect cancer patients will be making any extra trips to their oncologists in this environment. I understand that providers and oncology patients can't skip appointments or medications, but we must concede that the pandemic is not the environment to produce peak sales. As a result, investors should accept the possibility the company might miss on their Q2 earnings, which will probably have a negative impact on the share price.

My Plan

In my previous PBYI article, I discussed my plan to add to my undersized position ahead of the April PDUFA date, but the FDA caught me off guard. So, I decided to make a big addition in early April once I saw a bullish divergence in the share price on the daily chart (Figure 6).

Figure 6: PBYI Daily (Source: Trendspider)

I still expect to leave the first half of 2020 with a full position. I intend to sell a portion of my position on a spike and hold the majority of my position for at least two more years in anticipation of a big return on my investment. If the company fails to hit the Street's expectation in Q2 and Q3, I will liquidate my position and will revisit the ticker next year.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PBYI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.