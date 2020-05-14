Chipotle: Drop It Like Its Hot

Thesis Summary

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG) is a great company that is, unfortunately, priced way too high. Given the inherent risks posed by the COVID-19 and a worldwide recession, the stock offers little upside at this time which is also evidenced by the high volume of insider selling.

Company Overview

Chipotle has not been around that long, but it is already a company with devoted fanatics. The brand seems to appeal especially to young people who see it as more than a fast-food restaurant and I wouldn't necessarily disagree. Chipotle makes an effort to provide not only convenience but also healthy food using quality products. This has fueled the company's success over the last decade and allowed it to grow revenues at over 10% CAGR.

Above, we can see Chipotle's performance over the last 5 years. The first thing to stand out is the 2016 fall in revenues. This was due to cases of E.coli and norovirus showing up at Chipotle restaurants which lead to a big fall in sales. However, since then, the company has managed to recover its growth with a 3-year CAGR of 11% coming close to the longer-term trend of 13%.

But although revenues are now higher than they were in 2015, it is worth noting that EPS is still below what they were 5 years ago. General and Administrative expenses and labor costs have outpaced revenue growth and it has put a toll on the bottom line.

The latest quarterly reports have also been quite encouraging given the COVID-19 outbreak. Chipotle has done well in maintaining its revenue growth through strong marketing engagement and delivery, and the market has "rewarded" Chipotle by sending the stock price to its pre-crash levels. But with uncertainty about the virus still in the air and a forward P/E of 104, is Chipotle overvalued?

Long-term headwinds

Chipotle is undeniably a great business, but at today's valuation, we must ask ourselves how great. There are many challenges that the industry as a whole and Chipotle are going to face shortly.

Firstly, in terms of Chipotle's business, we must appreciate that most of its revenue comes from the U.S. The business has been a great success domestically but can it replicate this abroad? So far, the company has 39 restaurants abroad as per the last annual report and it is unclear what their success and profitability will be.

Unlike some of the other fast-food restaurants like McDonald's Corporation (MCD), Chipotle's business model may not be so easy to replicate. One reason is that the ingredients will not be as cheap and easily available around the world. Chipotle has a great network in the U.S., but to replicate this abroad, while perhaps possible, will take time, and profitability may be challenging. On top of this, Chipotle is already a "premium" fast-food place. Their menu is expensive compared to the other fast-food chains and there is a question of whether Europeans and other areas will have the appetite for this type of fast-food. With over 2,000 stores in the U.S, continued future growth will have to hinge on international expansion, and this is an area with a big question mark over it.

On top of that, the future still looks uncertain for the whole sector. Even if Chipotle has been great at doing take-out, that doesn't change the fact that the company owns and operates thousands of restaurants with physical locations which will remain closed who knows for how long. When they do open, it will be under new "social distancing rules" and this will inevitably put downward pressure on the margins. I'm not saying restaurants are doomed, but given the nature of this crisis, you'd expect Chipotle and its peers to trade at some discount which seems to be the opposite. Chipotle now trades at its highest ever, something which not even Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) can say at this point.

Finally, speaking of recovery, while the stock market as a whole may have bottomed already, the "real" economy is still feeling the pain from the outbreak, and a recession is looking increasingly likely. This does not bode well at all for Chipotle. As mentioned above, the company has a much higher price point than fast-food restaurants, and I would expect sales to suffer when people are strapped for cash.

Valuation

The valuation seems rich, and more evidence of this can be found in the fact that insiders have been selling the stock fast.

Even before the outbreak, the $850 mark seemed to trigger some insider selling. With the share price breaking that point last week, insiders are dumping stock like never before. Various executives, including the CEO, CFO, and the Chief Restaurant Officer, are all selling stock right now.

Looking at Chipotle's valuation vs. its peers, it's easy to see that expectations are high.

CMG SBUX MCD P/E Non-GAAP (TTM) 67.63 28.71 23.23 PEG Non-GAAP (FWD) 6.11 3.57 4.59 EV/EBITDA (TTM) 42.07 20.9 17.41 Revenue 5 Year (CAGR) 5.79% 8.54% -4.90% Levered FCF Margin 6.69% 4.58% 19.90%

The table above compares Chipotle with MCD and Starbucks Corporation (SBUX). By most measures, Chipotle is grossly overvalued. CMG trades at almost triple the P/E of MCD and SBUX. Granted, Chipotle has been growing much faster in the past year, but over the last 5, Starbucks has it beat. On top of that, Chipotle has the lowest FCF margin of the three and pays no dividend, which we can expect will continue to be the case in the foreseeable future.

Takeaway

Chipotle is a great business and will no doubt continue to thrive. However, at the current price and given the uncertainty of the sector and the economy as a whole, I can't justify it as a good decision. The company is valued at a very best-case scenario level leaving no alpha.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.