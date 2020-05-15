PCI: Rare Double-Digit Yields From An Elite Fund

For those looking to cash in on fear, investing in mortgages through PCI is a great opportunity.

Co-produced with Beyond Saving

Introduction: What are Closed-End Funds ('CEFs')

Closed-end funds, or CEFs, are funds that issue a fixed number of shares, which then trade on the open-market like common equities. The fund raises capital, which it then invests, often with leverage, and then pays a dividend to shareholders. So, when you buy a share of a CEF from someone else, you are buying a share of already existing assets held by the fund.

Since the number of shares is relatively fixed (like companies, CEFs can issue new shares to raise new capital), it's quite common for them to trade at a premium or discount to NAV, as the price is influenced by demand (or lack thereof) for the particular manager as it is by the value of the underlying collateral.

For retail investors, a CEF can be a great way to gain broad diversification in a sector through a single investment. A high-quality manager of a CEF can often outperform what an individual might be able to do themselves. Finally, some CEFs invest in sectors that are not readily available to retail investors.

The CEF we are looking at today hits all of those benefits. With a broad array of investments, managed by a world-class manager, and many of the investments are a type that a retail investor cannot easily trade.

About PCI

PIMCO Dynamic Credit Income Fund (PCI) is one of PIMCO's younger funds. PCI has been going strong, handily beating the market, for the past five years before COVID-19 took the wind out of its sails.

Data by YCharts

This negative impact has most likely been caused by PCI's significant exposure to mortgage-backed securities ('MBS'). The MBS market fell dramatically in March as many MBS holders faced margin calls and there were forced sales at distressed prices. Mortgage REITs with significant exposure to non-agency MBS saw their book values and their share prices plummet as they were forced to sell in a down environment. New York Mortgage Trust (NYMT) and AG Mortgage (MITT) are lucky to have stayed solvent, and it will take many years for them to recover as they have far fewer assets today than they had two months ago.

Since they are better diversified and far less leveraged, PCI was better positioned to handle the volatility in the MBS market. Now, PCI is one of the best bets investors can make on the mortgage market recovering.

Assets and Debt

When others were selling MBS at fire-sale prices, PCI held on and even bought more. A comparison of their holdings reports reveals that they went from $3.7 billion in unpaid balance in December to $3.8 billion unpaid balance in March. What changed dramatically was the valuation of those holdings, despite increasing their unpaid balance by over $100 million, the value of these holdings declined from $3.1 billion to $2.7 billion - nearly $400 million.

That decline in value is the largest headwind to PCI's NAV as mortgages are PCI's largest exposure.

Here is a look at PCI's current sector allocation:

Source: PIMCO

PIMCO's exposure to mortgages was 50.08% as of March 31.

PIMCO is clearly betting big on mortgages, and March did not shake their confidence as they bought more mortgages instead of running away. It's time to take a look at the risk/reward of the mortgage market.

Delinquencies

Mortgage delinquencies have declined steadily since peaking in 2009/2010.

Source: TCW

Meanwhile, consumer credit scores have been improving.

Source: TCW

There's no doubt that consumer mortgages had significant tailwinds in Q1 2020. People were paying their mortgages, credit quality was improving, and mortgages were looking more attractive than they had in years.

Here's a look at a summary of the fundamentals through the end of March.

Source: Black Knight

However, all of these metrics are backward looking and do not include the sudden impact of COVID-19 which has not really had a significant impact on the mortgage market until April.

COVID-19

Time to talk about the elephant in the room.

Despite the mortgage market being incredibly healthy last month, COVID-19 has changed a lot. Unemployment has skyrocketed, once-profitable small businesses are now deep in the red, and mortgage payers who were perfectly capable of paying their mortgage last month are struggling this month. The situation will be exacerbated as savings accounts dwindle, and let's face it - very few Americans actually have six months of living expenses in their savings accounts.

It's not all terror and misfortune. Many of the unemployed will be reabsorbed relatively quickly - as businesses start to reopen, they will rehire the same people they laid off. The PPP loan program provides strong incentives for businesses to rehire exactly the number of people they laid off. If a business hires fewer employees, then the amount of their PPP loan that can be forgiven decreases proportionately. We have started seeing businesses open up in some states, and many more states are likely to follow in the coming month.

While the deployment of federal funds has been somewhat messy, and slower than many might like, there is more liquidity and stimulus being provided than we have ever seen during a recession.

In response, all agency mortgages are offering forbearance and most non-agency mortgages have forbearance programs as well. The latest estimates are that 3.8 million mortgages have requested forbearance, including 6.7% of non-agency MBS.

For PCI, during the forbearance period, they will continue to receive advances on principal and interest from the servicer for most of their holdings. The key question is how many of these mortgages will translate into defaults. Forbearance requires that the borrower make up the missed payments, and it's inevitable that some borrowers will be unable or unwilling to do that.

The Next Foreclosure Crisis?

Most of us remember the foreclosure crisis in 2009. Many of us were directly impacted by it, as a spike in defaults led to a dramatic decline in real estate values and massive losses throughout the financial system as over-leverage homes were auctioned off for pennies on the dollar. Many of those homes never were sold and remain owned by lenders or simply abandoned. Wall Street remembers, and that is likely one of the reasons why MBS prices have become so depressed.

Here's a look at what happened in 2008-2010 when delinquency rates shot up to nearly 12% on mortgages and remained elevated for several years.

Source: FRED

When we look at forbearance rates currently at 6.7%, it's likely that most of those would have become delinquent without the forbearance programs. While still well shy of the 12% peak, it's not a big gamble to bet that we will see forbearance rates increase for at least the next two months.

We expect that forbearance rates will continue to climb very heavily in May as some might have had savings or used government stimulus to pay the mortgage in April and be unable to do so in May. Then the growth rate should slow materially as some borrowers start returning to work.

While it's possible, even probable that we see forbearance rates exceed 12%, maybe even go as high as 15%, we believe it is unlikely that we see 100% of those translate into defaults. We remain very optimistic that mortgage default rates will be more in line with the 3-5% rates we have seen in other recessions, not the 12% rate we saw in the Financial Crisis.

Additionally, it's important to note that mortgage loans are much more conservative today than they were in 2009. Homeowner equity, the difference between the home value and the amount owed, is at all-time highs.

Source: CoreLogic

More importantly, the level of negative equity, homes that are worth less than the amount owed, has declined to only 2.2 million mortgages. Most homes are under 80% loan-to-value. This is a very stark contrast to 2009 when many mortgages had been refinanced at 100%-140% LTVs and were deeply underwater even before home prices started falling.

Source: CoreLogic

This is important for PCI is two respects. First, people with significant equity in their homes are more likely to find a way to pay their mortgage. It's one thing to walk away from a mortgage when the home is worth much less than owed, it's another to walk away when you have significant equity in the home.

Second, for the mortgages that do become distressed, the amount recovered will be a much higher percentage of what is owed. Sometimes even 100%, as even if the home is sold at a discount to recent values, the amount could still be more than the mortgage.

PCI's MBS

We noted above, that as of March 31, PCI held $2.7 billion in non-agency MBS. The face value, the amount actually owed by the underlying mortgages, is $3.8 billion. This means that PCI would need to recover approximately 70% of the unpaid balance in order to break even at their current NAV. This means that current prices already build in a significant default rate, which is unlikely to happen.

When we dig into the details of PCI's holdings, we can see that most of their holdings, approximately 68% of the unpaid balance, were issued prior to 2010. This means that these mortgages have some age and have been paid down from the original balances. Even in the event of widespread defaults, we can be confident that these older mortgages will have a sizable recovery.

Conclusion

The market is afraid of mortgages, given the context of the foreclosure crisis we saw in 2008-2010, which is still fresh in the minds of many. When we look at the fundamentals, we do not see the same issues. Coming into the COVID-19 shock, mortgages were undeniably extremely healthy.

The housing market was healthy, and not in the sense of the hot and bubbly market we had in the 2000s where everything was going up double digits annually. Instead, we have seen a more stable and steady climb in home values. Equity levels have increased to historic highs, and relatively few homes are underwater.

COVID-19 will result in higher defaults, with the number of people who have lost their jobs, some number of them will be unable to regain similar employment for some time. Yet forbearance levels remain materially below the default rates we saw in 2010, and we do not believe that they are likely to reach that high.

Yet despite the fundamental strength of the mortgage markets, the MBS market reacted like a foreclosure crisis is around the corner. This has been a negative to PCI's NAV in the near term, but as mortgage payments remain above the market's current prediction and as losses are smaller than expected, the value of MBS will materially recover.

PCI is an excellent way for investors to gain exposure to this undervalued part of the market. Their portfolio is heavily weighted toward 10-year-old old MBS, they have the necessary liquidity to avoid losing any assets in margin calls and it's directed by a world-class team that knows this section of the market very well.

For these reasons, PCI remains a very strong buy and a cornerstone of our portfolio.

Thanks for reading! If you liked this article, please scroll up and click "Follow" next to my name to receive our future updates.

High Dividend Opportunities, #1 On Seeking Alpha

HDO is the largest and most exciting community of income investors and retirees with over +4000 members. We are looking for more members to join our lively group and get 20% off their first year! Our Immediate Income Method generates strong returns, regardless of market volatility, making retirement investing less stressful, simple, and straightforward. Invest with the Best! Join us to get instant access to our model portfolio targeting 9-10% yield, our preferred stock and Bond portfolio, and income tracking tools. Don't miss out on the Power of Dividends! Start your free two-week trial today!

Disclosure: I am/we are long PCI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.